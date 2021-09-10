Dewsweeping is a Cool Golf Thing

Play early, play often.
Tim Gavrich
The sun burns off the morning haze at Riviera Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.

Even for a morning person, there is an inescapable drowsiness that hovers over the first tee of a golf course at dawn. No matter how well-caffeinated you are, your head and golf bag feel just a little heavier on your shoulders. That donut or breakfast sandwich you picked up and ate on the way is slowly turning the key in your body's ignition. The sun is still stretching its arms out over the landscape, warming away the haze. Why should you be fully awake, either?

There is an entire golf course in front of you, unsullied so far by other golfers and their baggage. This adds a ceremonial air to an otherwise common occasion. You get to be the first to give in to the sucker pin on six, the first to skull it out of the front bunker on 12, the first to birdie 17. With this honor comes responsibility: you are equal parts patron and pacesetter. It is your course, yes, but never completely on your terms.

Maintenance workers' feet and wheels leave meandering patterns on the wet turf, a collaborative land-art abstraction that will dissolve in a couple hours. Putt trails arc across dewy greens (the original Shot Tracer). You can't help but come up short at first. But that's okay. It's still early and you have a lot more golf to play.

dewsweeping-bruntsfield-links-1.jpeg
Dewsweeping in Scotland: Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
dewsweeping-crooked-tree.png
Dewsweeping in Michigan: Crooked Tree Golf Club. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
dewsweeping-french-lick-dye.png
Dewsweeping in Indiana: The Pete Dye Course at French Lick. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
dewsweeping-erin-hills.jpeg
Dewsweeping in Wisconsin: Erin Hills. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
dewsweeping-fort-myers-7.jpeg
Dewsweeping in Florida: Fort Myers Country Club Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
dewsweeping-harbour-town.png
Dewsweeping in South Carolina: Harbour Town Golf Links Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

fenwick-2.jpg
Cool Golf Things
March 22, 2019
300 words or less, every Friday.

Cool Golf Things
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
baths-blackwolf-run-par-3-courses-hero.jpeg
Articles
11 Min Read
Par-3 golf courses: A timeline
September 9, 2021
Once considered novelties, par-3 courses are increasingly popular among traveling golfers, club members and communities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
bag-drop-hero.jpeg
Articles
3 Min Read
A tip of the cap (and damp towel) to great golf course bag drop attendants
September 7, 2021
Some dismiss "outside operations" as entry-level work, but it can make or break a golf experience.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 2
Articles
1 Min Read
Showing up and showing support is a Cool Golf Thing
September 3, 2021
A PGA Tour star's attendance at the biggest team event in women's golf reminds us of the possibilities of future partnership.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cgt-walking.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Trading out a mental burden for a physical one is a Cool Golf Thing
August 27, 2021
Burn calories and shave strokes at the same time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
potent-puttables-hero.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
Potent puttables: golfers have more options to imbibe than ever
August 25, 2021
From signature country club drinks to commercially available canned cocktails, unwinding on and off the course is a powerful ritual for many golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
07/29/96 Kevin Costner and Don Johnson stars in the new comedy "Tin Cup"
Articles
1 Min Read
This celebration of a golf movie classic is a Cool Golf Thing
August 20, 2021
Channel your inner Roy McAvoy.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Ballyhack - views
Photo Galleries
21 Images
Our best reviewer photos of the month: August, 2021
August 31, 2021
Flowers, castles and sunsets highlight the best photos from our users in the last hurrah of summer.
By GolfPass Staff
crowded driving range
Articles
4 Min Read
Is the pandemic golf boom nearing the end?
September 1, 2021
While the boom has been great for the industry, it's been tougher on golfers looking for tee times.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Oakmont Country Club
Articles
7 Min Read
What other courses should the USGA designate as U.S. Open 'anchor sites'?
August 16, 2021
Pinehurst No. 2 and Oakmont are in. What other great championship venues will join them?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Solar Farm
Articles
3 Min Read
Solar industry putting golf courses in the dark
August 19, 2021
Two recent sales of golf courses will eventually lead to the development of solar farms, continuing a concerning trend for golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Dewsweeping is a Cool Golf Thing
Search Near Me