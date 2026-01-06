Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

TGL and TMRW Sports announce the formation of the WTGL

The inaugural season of the league, which expands the TGL format to top female professionals, is expected to kick off in winter 2026-27.
Tim Gavrich
TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v NY
Less than two weeks into the second TGL season, league officials and the LPGA announced the formation of the WTGL.

The LPGA and TMRW Sports jointly announced on Tuesday the formation of the WTGL, a women's indoor team golf league that is slated to begin play in the winter of 2026-27 at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

In similar fashion to the TGL, the WTGL will form squads of prominent LPGA Tour players who will team up and face off in match-play formats within the $50-million South Florida indoor golf arena on the campus of Palm Beach State College.

“Partnering with TMRW Sports on WTGL reflects our belief that innovation can help the game reach new fans and create greater visibility for LPGA athletes,” said Craig Kessler, commissioner of the LPGA, in a release. “I’ve seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women’s game. It creates another global stage for our athletes—one that helps fans connect more deeply with them and continues to elevate the visibility and growth of women’s golf.”

A women's version of TGL has been in the works for some time, according to Mike McCarley, TMRW's founder and CEO. "Now, along with the LPGA and its athletes, we look forward to creating a stage to help showcase the stars of the LPGA,” McCarley said. “WTGL’s short-form, team golf format will engage new audiences and complement the LPGA Tour’s global appeal.”

The announcement comes less than two weeks into the second season of TGL, with four of the league's six teams already underway. On Dec 28, in the first match of the new season, defending league champions Atlanta Drive GC defeated Season 1 finalists New York Golf Club by a score of 6-4. The following Friday, January 2, The Rory McIlroy-led Boston Common Golf squad captured its first win as a TGL franchise, defeating the Los Angeles Golf Club 7-5. Last winter, GolfPass produced the New England Emmy-winning multi-part documentary unCOMMON: Building a Boston Sports Team, which chronicled the formation of TGL's Boston Common Golf team, led by Rory McIlroy and owned by the Fenway Sports Group.

TMRW sports has touted TGL's ability to attract younger viewers than typical golf broadcasts tend to have. The league's first season's audience was the second-youngest in sports, behind only the NBA, in terms of median age (52 years old) and percentage of audience aged 18-49 (41%). Its faster and more contained nighttime action may appeal to sports fans who come from outside of golf. Will TGL turn them into golfers and PGA Tour fans? Research cited by TMRW Sports suggests that 10% of TGL's entrenched PGA Tour fans reported watching more tour golf as a result of TGL season 1.

The announcement of the formation of WTGL comes at a time of significant growth for women's sports. The 2025 WNBA season enjoyed record ratings, with ESPN seeing an average of 1.2 million viewers across 49 regular- and postseason broadcasts, a 5% year-over-year increase. And League One Volleyball (LOVB, pronounced "love"), whose second season launches on USA Network on Wednesday, January 7, also seeks to capitalize on growing fan interest in a sport where TV coverage of college matches has exploded in recent years.

Announcements about WTGL teams and players are expected to come soon.

Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

