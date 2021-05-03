With the United States emerging (hopefully) from the pandemic, we've been warning you - book your summer and fall travel reservations now.

Airline prices are starting to climb and resorts are starting to fill up. We failed to follow our own advice, attempting to book a rental home at a popular resort in Northern Michigan this summer, only to find limited dates and availability. Shame on us.

After a year of struggles attracting guests, many golf resorts are ready for your business. Some - like the two featured in this story - have spent the past year renovating tired accommodations or building new ones. The release of the World Top 100 Golf Destinations should stoke your passion for getting out on the road again. All this and more in our latest installment:

New cottages at Kiawah Island

The new Ocean Course Cottages at Kiawah Island will feature lots of space, like this gorgeous living room, for buddies trips. Courtesy of Kiawah Island

Guests staying in the new Cottages at The Ocean Course will enjoy a next-level experience playing the scenic Pete Dye course. The cottages are now taking reservations for guests who can stay beginning June 17, Three weeks after the course hosts the 2021 PGA Championship. The four cedar-shake, two-story, four-bedroom cottages are nestled besides the clubhouse overlooking the range out to the Atlantic Ocean. They feature two bedrooms on each floor with an open living room and kitchenette with a bar. Porches upstairs and down will allow guests to savor every sunrise and sunset. Reservations will include daily rounds of golf, daily breakfast, daily dedicated housekeeping and a welcome amenity unique to the cottages. A dedicated concierge will assist cottage guests with arrangements prior to arrival, including tee times, airport transport, private dining experiences and other resort recreational activities. Spring and fall rates range from $3,437 to $4,237 per cottage per night, and in the summer and winter from $2,269 to $2,669 per cottage per night, plus tax and resort fees.

New rooms at Rosen Shingle Creek

Rosen Shingle Creek, the AAA Four Diamond property near Orlando, has reinvented its 37 Grande Suites and 69 oversized Executive Suites by emphasizing modern-day elegance during its latest renovation. In the Grande Suites, a swirl-patterned carpet complements solid color furniture with bursts of other brighter colors throughout the rooms. New technology for guests includes QI-tech alarm clocks that provide easy wireless cell phone recharging and 55-inch flat panel TVs. Shingle Creek offers 18 holes, plus two AAA Four Diamond restaurants and a spa, among its many amenities for golfers.

Find 'value' in our World Top 100 Golf Destinations

Beauty surrounds the 12th hole at Tidewater Golf Club & Plantation in North Myrtle Beach. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor

Our World Top 100 Golf Destinations debuted earlier this week, and it will likely spark your interest in visiting at least a few of these incredible places. There's no doubt that many of these destinations will cost more than your budget can afford, but there are some affordable gems sprinkled throughout the list.

If we were to pluck out the best "value" trips among the top 100, we would steer you toward Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Trail and South Carolina's Myrtle Beach, two places where golf packages keep costs down. Other destinations where a cheaper cost of living helps with lower green fees include Central Wisconsin (if you skip Sand Valley) and Northern Michigan. Internationally, if you can find decent airfare, the exchange rates in South Africa and Vietnam make them quite "affordable" for such exotic trips. | Browse Golf Packages to Top 100 Destinations