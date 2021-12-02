NBC Sports Next teams up with Army Golf

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 30, 2021) – NBC Sports Next today announced an industry-first sponsorship agreement with the United States Army, which will provide tee-time distribution technology and promotional opportunities through its affiliated brands – GolfNow, TeeOff and Military Tee Times – to golf courses located on 33 U.S. Army installations throughout mainland USA and Hawaii.

By connecting with the world’s largest online tee-time marketplace to post tee times, the golf courses managed by the U.S. Army Installation Management Command IMCOM G9 Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division will benefit from exposure to the millions of golfers who regularly use GolfNow, TeeOff and Military Tee Times to search for and book tee times 24/7.

“We’re honored to welcome U.S. Army golf courses to our industry-leading tee-time marketplace and excited to deliver more of the ever-growing number of golfers who love the ease and convenience of booking online,” said Jerramy Hainline, Senior Vice President & General Manger, Golf, NBC Sports Next. “NBC Sports Next has long-supported our heroes in the military community, starting with the launch of Military Tee Times in 2014 and through the support both GolfNow, GolfPass and TeeOff are providing to organizations benefiting from the NFL’s Salute to Service program.”

The Army golf courses operated by IMCOM G9 also will benefit from enhanced exposure through NBC Sports Next’s Premium Marketing Program (PMP). PMP is a unique package that provides a wide variety of marketing benefits, including optimized positioning and promotion on its tee-time distribution websites. Additionally, they will receive added exposure via editorial features on the GolfPass website, the headquarters for golf’s most comprehensive digital membership program.

Both organizations will collaborate to promote the partnership across their respective platforms. NBC Sports Next will utilize both on-air and digital assets, while IMCOM G9 will promote the relationship via websites and social media, and at locations included in the Army’s portfolio of golf courses.

“Our new partnership with GolfNow and Military Tee Times provides a tremendous opportunity to promote Army golf through NBC’s various media channels,” said JJ Love, Chief of Business and Recreational Programs, G9, U.S. Army Installation Management Command. “This partnership will greatly enhance our online tee-time booking visibility and capabilities for all of our U.S.-based courses.”

The golf courses maintained by the U.S. Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division in the U.S. accommodate nearly 1 million rounds each year and are located on installations from New York to Hawaii. A variety of designs at facilities offering a range from 9 to 36 holes catered to golfers of every skill level.

Some of the more notable courses, as recognized by the editorial staff at GolfPass, include:

West Point Golf Course (N.Y.) – open to the public, golfers can walk through history at this 18-hole mountain layout designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.

(N.Y.) – open to the public, golfers can walk through history at this 18-hole mountain layout designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. Gordon Lakes Golf Course (Ga.) – located on Fort Gordon and a stone's throw from Augusta, this is another RTJ Sr. design built in 1975.



(Ga.) – located on Fort Gordon and a stone's throw from Augusta, this is another RTJ Sr. design built in 1975. Fort Jackson Golf Club (S.C.) – With the original 18 opened shortly after World War II, this 36-hole layout was updated by Arthur Davis in 1991 with a second 18 and now boasts one of the most impressive operations in the military portfolio.



(S.C.) – With the original 18 opened shortly after World War II, this 36-hole layout was updated by Arthur Davis in 1991 with a second 18 and now boasts one of the most impressive operations in the military portfolio. Ryder Golf Course (N.C.) – golfers should be on their game when playing this Fort Bragg gem located among Carolina pines, as accuracy is at a premium with its tree-lined, narrow fairways and small greens.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports Next, known for its sports technology product innovation, equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, a youth sports club, league and team management platform; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; TeamUnify swim team management services; GoMotion sports and fitness business software solutions; and NBC Sports Edge, (formerly Rotoworld) a leading platform for fantasy sports information and betting-focused tools. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

About the U.S. Army Installation Management Command

We are “the Army's home.” Army installations require the same types of programs and services found in any small city. IMCOM manages the day-to-day operations of our Army communities such as emergency response teams, housing, utilities and maintenance, parks and recreation and childcare. Our professional workforce strives to deliver on the commitment to honor the sacrifice and service of military Families, while enabling readiness for a self-reliant and globally responsive all-volunteer Army.

