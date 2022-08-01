Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2022

Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2022

Tips to enjoying special golf trips to Scotland, Ireland and Pinehurst highlight this month's Secrets column.
Tim Gavrich
,
A golfer tees off on St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna in northwest Ireland.

DUBLIN, Ireland - Trips to Scotland, Ireland and Pinehurst in recent weeks have given the GolfPass staff plenty of really good travel stories to share with readers over the next couple months. Just like everyone else, we're back on the road and battling the challenges of today's airports. Don't forg

This content is only available to GolfPass members.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.

Terms and conditions apply.
I'M ALREADY A MEMBER TRY IT FREE FOR 7 DAYS
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
More from the author
TaylorMade Stealth DHY technology
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2022
July 27, 2022
New, unique iron offerings from TaylorMade and PXG and new summer fashion lines from TravisMathew and Linksoul highlight this month's column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Justin Leonard
Articles
2 Min Read
Ben Hogan Golf closes up shop
July 27, 2022
A beloved golf club brand that became a direct-to-consumer pioneer shuts its doors nearly 70 years after its original founding.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
oxmoor-valley-the-back-yard-short-course-construction.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
A new par-3 course signals a philosophical shift on Alabama's RTJ Golf Trail
July 27, 2022
Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail was decades ahead of the current par-3 course boom. Now, the trail is modifying one of its short courses with an eye on the future.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Dundonald Links - railway
Articles
5 Min Read
Exploring Dundonald, Scotland's newest golf resort
July 25, 2022
Dundonald's new luxury accommodations and clubhouse complement a Kyle Phillips-designed links that has hosted men's and women's Scottish Opens.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The exterior of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Articles
2 Min Read
Why Pinehurst is the perfect new home for the World Golf Hall of Fame
July 24, 2022
Ties to USGA and a location at the crossroads of American golf make perfect sense.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2022 U.S. Adaptive Open
Articles
2 Min Read
Honoring some of the game's most inspiring stories is a Cool Golf Thing
July 21, 2022
The inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open was an emotional experience for competitors and fans of the game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
2018 JP McManus Pro-Am - Rory McIlroy
Articles
3 Min Read
Adare Manor: Ireland's playground for the stars at the JP McManus ProAm
July 3, 2022
The JP McManus ProAm - available live July 4-5 on GolfPass - will provide a glimpse of the 2027 Ryder Cup course and the state of Tiger's game before The Open at St. Andrews.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Askernish - Old Tom Morris Trail
Articles
3 Min Read
Follow golf history on the new Old Tom Morris Trail in Scotland
July 13, 2022
Scottish tour operator Bonnie Wee Golf has put together a collection of some of the oldest and most memorable links courses in the world.
By Jason Scott Deegan
World Golf Championships - Dell Match Play - Preview Day 1
Articles
1 Min Read
Paying tribute to a friend of the game is a Cool Golf Thing
July 8, 2022
Keep Rosie's memory alive.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA Championship - Round 1
Articles
4 Min Read
Is 2022 the best year ever for major championship courses?
July 6, 2022
With Southern Hills, The Country Club and The Old Course complementing Augusta National, it is hard to imagine a single-year major championship slate much better than this one.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2022
Search Near Me