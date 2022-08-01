Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland - Trips to Scotland, Ireland and Pinehurst in recent weeks have given the GolfPass staff plenty of really good travel stories to share with readers over the next couple months. Just like everyone else, we're back on the road and battling the challenges of today's airports. Don't forg
This content is only available to GolfPass members.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Terms and conditions apply.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Terms and conditions apply.
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
More from the author
3 Min Read
July 27, 2022
New, unique iron offerings from TaylorMade and PXG and new summer fashion lines from TravisMathew and Linksoul highlight this month's column.
2 Min Read
July 27, 2022
A beloved golf club brand that became a direct-to-consumer pioneer shuts its doors nearly 70 years after its original founding.
4 Min Read
July 27, 2022
Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail was decades ahead of the current par-3 course boom. Now, the trail is modifying one of its short courses with an eye on the future.
5 Min Read
July 25, 2022
Dundonald's new luxury accommodations and clubhouse complement a Kyle Phillips-designed links that has hosted men's and women's Scottish Opens.
2 Min Read
July 24, 2022
Ties to USGA and a location at the crossroads of American golf make perfect sense.
2 Min Read
July 21, 2022
The inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open was an emotional experience for competitors and fans of the game.
Popular
3 Min Read
July 3, 2022
The JP McManus ProAm - available live July 4-5 on GolfPass - will provide a glimpse of the 2027 Ryder Cup course and the state of Tiger's game before The Open at St. Andrews.
3 Min Read
July 13, 2022
Scottish tour operator Bonnie Wee Golf has put together a collection of some of the oldest and most memorable links courses in the world.
1 Min Read
July 8, 2022
Keep Rosie's memory alive.
4 Min Read
July 6, 2022
With Southern Hills, The Country Club and The Old Course complementing Augusta National, it is hard to imagine a single-year major championship slate much better than this one.
Load More