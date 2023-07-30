Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2023

The new golf course mini-boom is going to really tantalize golfers come 2024 and 2025.
This new golf courses will enhance a popular winter golf destination.

What do Naples, Scotland, Detroit and northern Michigan have in common? By 2025, all four will have new publicly-accessible golf courses to dangle in front of golf travelers. Thank you post-pandemic golf boom! Three of the four will feature 'new' courses built on top of existing ones, meaning develo

Unlock Bingeworthy Golf Content
This content is only available to GolfPass members. Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
GolfPass Logo
GolfNow Logo
Compete Logo
GolfPass Staff
More from the author
Royal Liverpool GC
Articles
2 Min Read
2023 Open Championship Live Streaming Schedule: How To Watch The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool
July 14, 2023
The 151st Open Championship returns to Royal Liverpool where Rory McIlroy won in 2014.
By GolfPass Staff
Atlantic City CC: #3
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: July, 2023
July 5, 2023
Learn about a new 2024 PGA Tour venue open to the public and more in this month's column.
By GolfPass Staff
Los Angeles Country Club - North Course - hole 6
Articles
3 Min Read
How to watch the U.S. Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel
June 14, 2023
L.A.C.C. hosts the U.S. Open for the first time in 2023.
By GolfPass Staff
Wilson Golf Course at Griffith Park - views
Articles
4 Min Read
Choice Destinations: The best value golf courses in Los Angeles
June 10, 2023
Better known as a concrete jungle, the City of Angels does offer some public green spaces for golfers.
By GolfPass Staff
2023-fathers-day-gift-guide-lead.jpg
Articles
5 Min Read
Father's Day Golf Gift Guide
June 6, 2023
Find out what gifts might help the old man play better - and more - golf.
By GolfPass Staff
baltusrol-lower-4-renovation.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
Major championship venues: Future sites for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
May 15, 2023
Here's where the PGA of America's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
The Masters - Round Two
Articles
5 Min Read
A lefty's lament
July 27, 2023
Even with two of us winning on the same day on the PGA Tour, limited availability of golf clubs from major manufacturers still makes it tough to be a southpaw.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2023 American Century Championship - Steph Curry
Articles
2 Min Read
What's the best hole-in-one celebration you've ever experienced on the golf course?
July 16, 2023
Aces are meant to be celebrated, but how wild should you go?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
Articles
6 Min Read
Tone-deaf PGA Tour denounces USGA, R&A golf ball rollback efforts
July 27, 2023
By publicly opposing efforts to moderate the distance the golf ball travels, the sport of golf threatens to critically injure the game of golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
U.S. Women's Open media day
Articles
3 Min Read
What Pebble Beach's U.S. Women's Open means to women's sports
July 2, 2023
A trio of female sports stars share their perspectives on the growth of women's sports thanks to efforts by the USGA and others.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2023
Search Near Me