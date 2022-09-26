Secrets From The World of Golf Travel: October 2022

Construction of a new resort course, a hurricane update, a lifting of international pandemic travel restrictions and more highlight this month's Secrets column.
May River Golf Club is a Jack Nicklaus signature design at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C..

Ahh, October. Leaves are changing, the holidays are looming and for millions of golfers, the last truly enjoyable golf days of the calendar year are upon us. That can only mean one thing: it's time to plan that next golf vacation, and soon.The post-pandemic golf travel boom is showing no signs of ab

This content is only available to GolfPass members.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.

Terms and conditions apply.
I'M ALREADY A MEMBER TRY IT FREE FOR 7 DAYS
GolfPass Staff
More from the author
GC At Equinox: #17
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: September, 2022
September 1, 2022
News of two big renovations, plus a new competitor to Topgolf, highlights our monthly 'secrets' column.
By GolfPass Staff
full-swing-tiger-2022-masters.JPG
Articles
2 Min Read
Can practicing with a launch monitor make you a better feel player?
April 15, 2022
Tiger Woods used Full Swing's new KIT model as part of his pre-2022 Masters prep and on the grounds of Augusta National.
By GolfPass Staff
Talamore Golf Club - no. 15
Articles
4 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: March, 2022
February 28, 2022
A young player architect, a baby llama, new lodging in the Midwest and more highlight this month's column.
By GolfPass Staff
ask-rory-mcilroy-hall.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
How to be a part of the next season of 'Ask Rory'
February 24, 2022
Want Rory McIlroy to help you with your golf game? All you have to do is ask.
By GolfPass Staff
Royal Dornoch Golf Club - Championship Course
Architects
2 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: February, 2022
January 31, 2022
Overseas travel updates, a resort renovation and plans for a new resort course highlight this month's column.
By GolfPass Staff
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Concra Wood Golf & Country Club - water view
25 Images
August 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
August 29, 2022
Coastlines and rolling hills highlight the best photos from your end of summer golf.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 14
Photo Galleries
23 Images
Tour The World's Newest Top 100 Course: St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna
September 2, 2022
The Irish links by Tom Doak has rocketed into a world ranking since its 2021 debut.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Broadmoor - golf in 1919
Articles
9 Min Read
The history of golf resorts in America
September 1, 2022
U.S. resort golf has come a long way since the first resort course opened in the 1890s.
By Jason Scott Deegan
chubbies-everywear-pants.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
Dress boldly with these 7 trendy golf apparel brands
August 29, 2022
Plain polos and khakis are a thing of the past. These interesting threads could remake your look as summer turns to fall.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Secrets From The World of Golf Travel: October 2022
Search Near Me