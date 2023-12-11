Top 10 tips from GolfPass Instruction series in 2023

From Rory and Michelle Wie West to an incredible milestone for a golf instruction staple, the lineup of GolfPass original series had another eventful year in 2023.

With 11 series launches accounting for more than 200 new instructional videos, you can find a cure for any swing fault on GolfPass. To highlight the year, we've compiled a list of the most well received episodes. Check them out and store away the knowledge, especially if you're a hibernating golfer, so that 2024 sees the best version of you on the course.

1. Rory’s pre-shot Routine

Rory always provides great insight and relates his thoughts and swings to goflers of all skill levels in Ask Rory. Here he takes you through his pre-shot routine which he calls, “just as important as the actual motion of hitting the golf ball.”

2. Celebrating 400 episodes

In its first season exclusively on GolfPass, School of Golf reached the extraordinary milestone of 400 episodes all-time. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Martin and Blair look back in the archives, play right or rubbish and Martin makes Polly fly!

3. Hammer your driver

The Next Shot with Nathalie Sheehan debuted this year as the first weekly instruction series on GolfPass hosted by a female. In every episode, Nathalie takes viewers through a practice plan from tee to green. The first episode starts with a drill to ‘step up’ into longer drives.

4. Fairway woods off the deck

Fairway wood play is critical for many amateur golfers who don’t hit it as far they used to. These 3 keys from Chris Ryan are all you need to hit flush fairway woods and find more greens in regulation on long par 4s and short par 5s.

5. Ball-striking keys

The sound of a perfectly struck golf shot is intoxicating to anyone who’s every touched a club. In this episode of The Golf Fix, Devan Bonebrake demonstrates multiple drills designed to help you produce center contact.

6. Michelle Wie West’s driver tips

Michelle Wie West was one of the longest drivers on the LPGA Tour. In this lesson, she teaches how tee height, ball position and certain exercises can lead to more distance.

7. It’s all in the knees

The knees play a vital role in the golf swing and Martin Hall sees them properly used all the time in amateurs. As Martin often does, he has a saying for how the knees should be used in the golf swing that he picked up from Bob Toski.

8. Anti-slice grip and setup

Whether you struggle with a slice or just want to dial in a consistent draw, the 'Breaking Your Slice' is the series for you. The first step to eliminating your slice is a fundamentally sound grip and setup.

9. Gain speed with fitness

Perhaps the best way to improve your golf game this time of year is through exercise. Blasting all the way back to the beginning of 2023 with a segment from The Swing Gym that, if done, will lead to more explosiveness in your swing.

10. Justin Thomas wedge tactics

The Golf Fix added a new segment this year called “The Swing Lab” where Devan Bonebrake analyzes the swings of top Tour players and shows some takeaways that anyone can implement into their swing. Here he breaks down what makes Justin Thomas such a phenomenal wedge player. You can find breakdowns of Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris and many more on The Golf Fix page.