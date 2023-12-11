Top 10 tips from GolfPass Instruction series in 2023

11 new GolfPass original instruction series were added to GolfPass in 2023. Here are the best tips from them.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

From Rory and Michelle Wie West to an incredible milestone for a golf instruction staple, the lineup of GolfPass original series had another eventful year in 2023.

With 11 series launches accounting for more than 200 new instructional videos, you can find a cure for any swing fault on GolfPass. To highlight the year, we've compiled a list of the most well received episodes. Check them out and store away the knowledge, especially if you're a hibernating golfer, so that 2024 sees the best version of you on the course.

1. Rory’s pre-shot Routine

Rory always provides great insight and relates his thoughts and swings to goflers of all skill levels in Ask Rory. Here he takes you through his pre-shot routine which he calls, “just as important as the actual motion of hitting the golf ball.”

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Pre-Shot Routine

2. Celebrating 400 episodes

In its first season exclusively on GolfPass, School of Golf reached the extraordinary milestone of 400 episodes all-time. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Martin and Blair look back in the archives, play right or rubbish and Martin makes Polly fly!

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

400th Episode Special – Cure-All Drill

3. Hammer your driver

The Next Shot with Nathalie Sheehan debuted this year as the first weekly instruction series on GolfPass hosted by a female. In every episode, Nathalie takes viewers through a practice plan from tee to green. The first episode starts with a drill to ‘step up’ into longer drives.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Practice Plan 1 – Hammer The Driver

4. Fairway woods off the deck

Fairway wood play is critical for many amateur golfers who don’t hit it as far they used to. These 3 keys from Chris Ryan are all you need to hit flush fairway woods and find more greens in regulation on long par 4s and short par 5s.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Fairway Woods Off the Deck

5. Ball-striking keys

The sound of a perfectly struck golf shot is intoxicating to anyone who’s every touched a club. In this episode of The Golf Fix, Devan Bonebrake demonstrates multiple drills designed to help you produce center contact.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Ball Striking – Fat and Thin Shots

6. Michelle Wie West’s driver tips

Michelle Wie West was one of the longest drivers on the LPGA Tour. In this lesson, she teaches how tee height, ball position and certain exercises can lead to more distance.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Driver Principles

7. It’s all in the knees

The knees play a vital role in the golf swing and Martin Hall sees them properly used all the time in amateurs. As Martin often does, he has a saying for how the knees should be used in the golf swing that he picked up from Bob Toski.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Knees

8. Anti-slice grip and setup

Whether you struggle with a slice or just want to dial in a consistent draw, the 'Breaking Your Slice' is the series for you. The first step to eliminating your slice is a fundamentally sound grip and setup.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Grip and Setup

9. Gain speed with fitness

Perhaps the best way to improve your golf game this time of year is through exercise. Blasting all the way back to the beginning of 2023 with a segment from The Swing Gym that, if done, will lead to more explosiveness in your swing.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Gaining Clubhead Speed

10. Justin Thomas wedge tactics

The Golf Fix added a new segment this year called “The Swing Lab” where Devan Bonebrake analyzes the swings of top Tour players and shows some takeaways that anyone can implement into their swing. Here he breaks down what makes Justin Thomas such a phenomenal wedge player. You can find breakdowns of Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris and many more on The Golf Fix page.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Better Wedge Play – Thomas Tactics

Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
More from the author
top-dvts-2023.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
Top 10 Daily Video Tips from 2023
December 6, 2023
These most-watched and highest-rated instructional tips from 2023 will help take your game to the next level.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
100-hole-hike.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
What's it really like playing 100 holes in a Youth on Course hike?
November 13, 2023
Even playing a short course like Orlando's Winter Park 9 was tougher mentally and physically than one golfer imagined.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
winter-park-5.jpeg
Articles
2 Min Read
How to prepare for a Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike
October 18, 2023
Could you play 100 holes in a day?
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Los Serranos Country Club - South course - cart backup
Articles
4 Min Read
11 do’s and don’ts of letting groups play through on the golf course
October 9, 2023
We offer some tips to help make the potentially awkward situation of playing through on the golf course as easy as possible.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
beginner-fitness-lead-V2.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 fitness tips for beginner golfers
October 9, 2023
Golf fitness is more important than you might think for producing a quality swing.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
asheville-golf-hero.jpg
Articles
8 Min Read
An insider’s guide to golf in and around Asheville, North Carolina
August 21, 2023
One of the East Coast’s best summer vacation spots is an ever-improving haven for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
Popular
Aberdour Golf Club - water
16 Images
November 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November 27, 2023
There's a lot to be thankful for this November.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
The Netflix Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
TV review: Was Netflix's first-ever live sports broadcast a Cool Golf Thing?
November 15, 2023
The streaming giant picked golf as the medium for its foray into live sports. How did it go?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Old Course St Andrews
Articles
3 Min Read
One of golf's rarest opportunities will be (slightly) more accessible in 2024
November 30, 2023
For six days in early spring, The Old Course at St. Andrews will open its "reverse" routing, offering a completely different experience at one of the world's great golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
youth-on-course-auction-2023-hero.jpeg
Articles
3 Min Read
10 incredible items you need to bid on in Youth on Course's annual auction
November 12, 2023
Rounds at tough-to-access private clubs, luxury travel experiences and more are on offer, all for a good cause.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Top 10 tips from GolfPass Instruction series in 2023
Search Near Me