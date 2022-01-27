Drake Dunaway

Recent articles
Torrey Pines South
Articles
4 Min Read
Tournament Tested: 10 munis that have hosted premier professional golf events
January 27, 2022
These government-owned golf courses serve as championship venues for elite players as well as catering to local golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Streamsong - new short course
Articles
5 Min Read
With Streamsong's announcement of a new short course, who's next on the tee?
January 26, 2022
Not every premier golf resort has a short course, but more than a few really need one.
By Jason Scott Deegan
15th Fairway at Sahalee Country Club
Articles
4 Min Read
Claustrophobic: 10 golf courses with the narrowest fairways
January 24, 2022
You probably can't hit a fairway that's 20 yards wide, let alone a fairway that's 1 yard wide.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
cobbs-creek-3.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The resurrection of Cobbs Creek Golf Course will be a Cool Golf Thing
January 21, 2022
Construction starts this spring.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
TaylorMade MyStealth driver heads and faces
Articles
4 Min Read
New golf equipment we have our eyes on in 2022
January 20, 2022
A boatload of new golf balls, drivers and more have our credit cards ready to spend.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Pinehurst Resort - Cradle Crossing
Articles
5 Min Read
10 U.S. public golf courses with the best vibe
January 18, 2022
Whether it's music on the range or a friendly staff, these public and resort courses set the mood just right for a special round of golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 12.13.52 PM.png
Articles
1 Min Read
5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course
January 13, 2022
World-renowned instructor Martin Chuck and fitness guru Don Saladino's at-home drills and golf fitness exercises will get your game in shape.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Santa Teresa Golf Club - duck pond
Articles
2 Min Read
Embracing winter golf
January 11, 2022
It's time to adjust your expectations, considering how different golf is during the colder, wetter months.
By Jason Scott Deegan
innisbrook-north-redevelopment.JPG
Articles
3 Min Read
Armed with more than $10 million, this cryptocurrency and golf enthusiast group aims to buy a world-class course
January 11, 2022
Golf course news & notes: January, 2022
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
world-woods-sold-to-cabot-oak-tree.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
World Woods Golf Club sold; to be rechristened Cabot Citrus Farms
January 10, 2022
New ownership will bring lodging and course renovations to beloved 30-year-old property.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
TPC Louisiana - No. 18
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Louisiana
January 10, 2022
Golfers let the good times roll at these 15 top-rated courses from 2021.
By Golfers' Choice
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Palmerston Course: 18th fairway
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 10, 2022
These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
January 10, 2022
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
By GolfPass Staff
Connecticut National - clouds
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Connecticut
January 10, 2022
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Fazio Canyons at Barton Creek
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Texas
January 10, 2022
These are the best public golf courses in the Lone Star State according to our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Mistwood GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Illinois
January 10, 2022
These 25 courses stood out in a competitive public golf scene in Illinois.
By Golfers' Choice
Wickenburg Ranch
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Arizona
January 10, 2022
Find out which public courses ruled Arizona according to our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Pinehills GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Massachusetts
January 10, 2022
The Bay State's top-rated 20 golf courses include some of New England's very best as determined by reviews in 2021.
By Golfers' Choice
Scotch Hall Preserve
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in North Carolina
January 10, 2022
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Mount Washington Golf Course - no. 6
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in New Hampshire
January 10, 2022
These 10 Granite State courses were rock-solid in the eyes of discerning golfers in 2021.
By Golfers' Choice
Fallen Oak Golf Club - No. 3
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Mississippi
January 10, 2022
These 10 courses from Mississippi stole the hearts of golfers in 2021.
By Golfers' Choice
Nefyn
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales
January 10, 2022
These 10 courses were the most popular among golfer-reviewers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
Pacific Dunes - hole 4
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Oregon
January 10, 2022
Bandon Dunes and several local favorites earned the highest marks from golfers in 2021.
By Golfers' Choice
Blue Top Ridge At Riverside: #17
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Iowa
January 10, 2022
Some of the Heartland's best golf courses are represented in this top-10 list.
By Golfers' Choice
Next Page
Load More
Now Reading
Search Near Me