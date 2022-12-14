What's the worst golf weather you've played in?

Four-club winds. Holy hail! We've seen it all on the golf course.
Rough weather put an early damper on The Match: Champions for Charity in 2020 featuring Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson.

By now, you've probably seen the Instagram video of a golfer hitting driver into the seventh green at Pebble Beach during a raging storm.

The 107-yard hole is normally a half-wedge, so to see it play 200-plus yards into the gale was quite incredible. The storm was one of the largest I've witnessed in my eight years living in the Bay Area. I wouldn't even walk my dogs in it. Playing golf? Well...

Watching the video brought back fond memories for me. As middle-schoolers, a buddy and I would go "mudding" after big rains in Michigan. We would hop on our bikes and find the biggest puddles we could ride through. Good times!

Like that poor guy above, I've also played my fair share of golf in some serious weather. I walked Doonbeg (now called Trump International Golf Links Ireland) in a four-club wind where all but two of us quit after nine. Another time at Portsalon farther north in County Donegal, I felt like a sheep helplessly fleeing Mother Nature. I was the only golfer with an umbrella, which forced three of us to tuck into a dune under it for protection from pounding rain. I used to have a video, but I think it was lost on an old flip phone. I'm pretty sure I put my rain gear on and peeled it off a record four times in a single round.

The coldest I've ever been on the golf course was my only round at Pacific Dunes at Bandon Dunes. I was pummeled by sleet, hail and all sorts of cold water from the sky. Next time I go to Bandon, it won't be in March. A close second would be the October round at Park City Golf Club while I was driving my car across the country during a move from Michigan to California. At one point in the round, we were putting through 3-inch-deep puddles. Read more about these ill-fated golf adventures below.

Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - hole 14
Articles
Trip Dispatch: A first impression of Bandon Dunes
Jason Deegan visited Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in the off-season and endured wet weather and travel fiascos to play a collection of the best golf courses in America.
7 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rochelle Ranch Golf Course - 7th
Articles
Trip Dispatch: Journey through America's midsection
Jason Scott Deegan continues his golf journey across America, hitting courses in Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah.
7 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

The moral of all these stories: When you've got a chance to play a bucket-list course, you suck it up, buttercup. If that crummy day was your only chance to play Pebble Beach, you would have been out there, too, wouldn't you?

What's the worst golf weather you've played in? Let us know in the comments below.

Opinion
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
TaylorMade SelectFit Kit
Articles
3 Min Read
TaylorMade Golf releases new irons and game-changing, club-fitting technology
December 14, 2022
We examine TaylorMade's new toys, plus some last-minute Christmas gift ideas, in our December GolfPass Gear Report.
By Jason Scott Deegan
La Cantera Resort - Palmer Course - hole 18
Articles
5 Min Read
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2022
December 11, 2022
Golf's popularity has slowed the tide of course closures, but they are still happening nationwide.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Grand View Lodge - The Pines
1 Min Read
The 5 best golf courses designed by golf course architect Joel Goldstrand
December 7, 2022
Goldstrand passed away Nov. 13, leaving a legacy of dozens of quality courses in the Upper Midwest, including his home state of Minnesota.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Presidio Golf Course - Batcaddy
Articles
4 Min Read
Batcaddy review: Walk like a pro with a remote-controlled electric cart
December 4, 2022
Batcaddy recently dropped its prices to encourage a whole new generation of walking golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Apple Rock at Horseshoe Bay - hole 12
Articles
4 Min Read
Horseshoe Bay Resort: Mining golf gold in the Texas Hill Country
November 21, 2022
More than $100 million in renovations and upgrades have Horseshoe Bay ready for your next golf getaway.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TaylorMade NBA putter covers
Articles
2 Min Read
November 2022: Golf gear news and reviews
November 20, 2022
New innovation brings unique products to improve the life of golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
mount-dora.JPG
Articles
10 Min Read
Discovering Florida's best classic public and resort golf courses
November 28, 2022
Modern golf dominates the Sunshine State, but there are plenty of antiques - both polished and unvarnished - waiting to be unearthed by adventurous visitors.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course - driver
18 Images
November 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November 28, 2022
These photos from our reviewers will inspire you to keep playing golf this winter, wherever you live.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Skibo Castle
Photo Galleries
26 Images
Life inside the gates of The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle in the Scottish Highlands
December 11, 2022
Any golfer can play the exclusive private Scottish club near Royal Dornoch.
By Jason Scott Deegan
GolfPass Holiday Golf Guide
Articles
7 Min Read
2022 GolfPass Holiday Golf Gift Guide
November 18, 2022
We cover every price point to make sure your favorite golfers get the gift they want this holiday season.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
What's the worst golf weather you've played in?
Search Near Me