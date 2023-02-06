WM Phoenix Open: a hole-by-hole guide to the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale

The home of the "Greenest Show on Grass" is one of Tom Weiskopf's greatest golf course designs.

Actions

The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has a true Stadium-style par 3: The epic 16th hole.

Every time I've stepped to the first tee of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, I've felt two emotions - excitement and trepidation.

The excitement is obvious. Any opportunity to play a PGA Tour venue - especially one as celebrated as the host of the WM Phoenix Open - is a treat. Its finishing stretch inside and around the stadium delivers one of the game's great run of closing holes. Glory or failure awaits every swing from the 15th tee box on.

Getting to the home stretch with your scorecard and sanity still intact? That's where the fear mounts. Like every other tournament-tested track in the TPC Network, this Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish design plays long with gnarly rough, lie-mangling mounds, an overload of deep bunkers and confounding, lightning-fast greens. I've never shot anything close to my handicap in the three times I've played it. It doesn't have the reputation for ferocity that TPC Sawgrass has, but it certainly feels like it at times.

The pros generally chew it up because none of the obstacles that bother us mortals - length, rough, water - bother them...until they get to the back nine on Sunday. That's when things get interesting. Suddenly, Weiskopf is in their heads. Should they go for it in two over the water on 15 or does the leaderboard force them into driving the green on no. 17, even if it's not the percentage play? These moments are tournament golf at its finest.

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is the first full-field "elevated" event of the new PGA Tour schedule. I'm not sure how you can "elevate" a tournament that already attracts the largest spectator audience in the world of golf - by far - but the field will be stronger and deeper. I'll be watching, even if I have to miss the Super Bowl kickoff.

You can use this guide one of two ways: To better understand what the pros are facing this week or to mentally prepare for the next time you step onto the first tee of TPC Scottsdale.

Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale

Par 71, 7,261 yards

Rating/Slope: 74.7/142
Notable Past Winners: Scottie Scheffler (2022); Brooks Koepka (2015, 2021); Rickie Fowler (2019), Hideki Matsuyama (2016, 2017); Phil Mickelson (1996, 2005, 2013); J.B. Holmes (2006, 2008); Vijay Singh (1995, 2003); Mark Calcavecchia (1989, 1992, 2001)

  1. Par 4, 403 yards
    TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course, designed by Jay Morrish and Tom Weiskopf, plays host to the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open.

    This relatively short par 4 starts things off gently. As long as players miss the fairway bunker up the left side of this gentle bender to the right, they'll have a short iron in hand for the approach to a green that slopes left. It's the only putting surface on the course without a greenside bunker, so misses aren't penalized too badly.

  2. Par 4, 442 yards
    TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course cracked the top 10 for the month of November.

    A miss right off the tee leaves golfers flirting with trouble in the form of two bunkers threatening anything hit between 280 and 315 yards. Three bunkers ring a chaotic green that breaks in multiple directions depending on pin location.

  3. Par 5, 558 yards
    The 558-yard third hole is one of three par 5s on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

    The first of TPC Scottsdale's three par 5s is relatively gettable. With only one bunker in the landing zone (on the left), players can let it rip, trying to set up a chance to go for the green in two. Two other bunkers climb up the left side, protecting a slice of the fairway where everyday golfers might lay up, while the pros will likely be attacking the waste area cutting across the fairway to get near or on the green. A lone bunker protects the right-front of the putting surface.

  4. Par 3, 183 yards
    A view of the fourth hole on TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.

    Three bunkers flank one of the smaller greens on the course. As long as they hit the green in reg by avoiding the sand, most players will walk away satisfied with a par.

  5. Par 4, 470 yards
    The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale sprawls across a Sonoran Desert landscape covered with saguaro cacti and Palo Verde trees.

    Welcome to the quintessential desert hole at a TPC. It plays long, plain and simple. The fairway bunker up the right side is a slicer's nightmare. A desert wash skirts the front of the green, which is protected by a lone trap.

  6. Par 4, 432 yards
    The challenging Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has large greens that twist and turn.

    Now that players have had time to warm up, they'll be required to dial in their precision, landing a tee shot in the short grass between five bunkers. With the hole almost 40 yards shorter than the previous par 4, driver is not always necessary. A right-to-left shape will fit the landing area, setting up an approach straight up the throat of the green, again guarded by a bunker on either side. A back-left flag sets up a risky shot to a small window over a bunker.

  7. Par 3, 215 yards
    Jason Dufner tees off on the 215-yard seventh hole, the longest par 3 at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.

    The difficulty of the course's longest par 3 will depend upon the hole location. If it's at the narrow front entrance, then the two bunkers pinching the green are very much a worry.

  8. Par 4, 475 yards
    The eighth hole of TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course doglegs left, playing as one of the longest par 4s on the course.

    The second-longest par 4 brings the desert more into play as the fairway swings left past a pair of circular bunkers guarding the inside corner of the dogleg. The green tilts from front to back, away from the bunker on the right side.

  9. Par 4, 453 yards
    The ninth green on the TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course is twice as wide as it is long.

    Are you sensing a theme yet? Players need to hit another long, straight tee shot to avoid the bunker up the right side. A greenside bunker front and center might intimidate regular players into a poor second shot, although neither it nor the one right of the green tends to be too daunting for pros. This green is twice as wide (40 yards) as it is deep (20 yards), so misses to the wrong side could leave a long lag attempt. This is where Phil Mickelson agonizingly lipped out in an effort to shoot 59 in 2013.

  10. Par 4, 428 yards
    The 10th hole of TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course whips right around a large bunker.

    The back nine starts off with the most extreme dogleg on the course: a medium-length par 4 that boomerangs right, tempting players to take on the massive bunker protecting the turn. It's wisest to stay left with a fairway wood or hybrid off the tee, setting up an easy short iron or wedge for a potential birdie.

  11. Par 4, 472 yards
    Water runs up the entire left side of the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.

    The 11th introduces a more finite form of punishment - a lake running up the entire left side of the hole - instead of desert or bunker sand. Players who bail right will end up in a grove of trees with little escape opportunities. The two greenside bunkers almost do golfers a favor because misses headed in their direction would otherwise end up wet.

  12. Par 3, 192 yards
    The green on the 12th hole at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course is surrounded by water on three sides.

    Misses can end up in the sand of two bunkers on the left or in the water long on the right. I know which place I prefer. With a green that's roughly 40 yards long, club selection depends on whomever cut the cup that day.

  13. Par 5, 558 yards
    The second par 5 is the same length (558 yards) as the first par 5 (no. 3) at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course but plays much different with water pinching a winding fairway.

    This winding par 5 where TPC Scottsdale's volatile back nine really kicks into gear. It is also the site of one of the tournament's most noteworthy moments, when fans moved a giant boulder for Tiger Woods, who yanked his tee shot left into the desert here in 1999. With the pond on the right, it's the proper miss off the tee But it becomes a birdie or eagle hole if players hit the fairway. Two greenside bunkers hinder attempts to reach the green in two.

  14. Par 4, 490 yards
    The 14th of TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course plays formidable, even for the pros.

    At 490 yards, even the pros find this dogleg left a chore. The lone fairway bunker isn't in play, virtually begging players to unleash their best off the tee. Misses end up drowning in thick rough blanketing the 1990s-style mounding. The green is perched above the fairway and angled behind two bunkers, demanding a solid mid- or long-iron to reach it in regulation.

  15. Par 5, 553 yards
    The McDowell Mountains provide a stunning backdrop to many holes on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

    Water along the fairway can swallow balls on the tee shot or the approach, making this the most volatile hole during the round. Pros feel pressure to pound it long in order to hit the island green in two for a stress-free birdie. That strategy doesn't always work out, especially with thoughts of the upcoming coliseum buzzing in their minds.

  16. Par 3, 163 yards
    More than 20,000 spectators can get rowdy in the "stadium" that surrounds the 162-yard, par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.

    Much like the island green at TPC Sawgrass, the 16th at TPC Scottsdale is just a simple wedge. The problem is all those distractions with thousands of eyes staring down from the bleachers. It can feel like the walls are closing in for players who don't embrace the atmosphere. Any shot that ends up in one of the four bunkers will be booed mercilessly.

  17. Par 4, 332 yards
    The 17th of TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course is one of golf's great short par 4s.

    Weiskopf's mastery of the short par 4 comes to life on this fantastic risk-reward hole. Five bunkers littering the landing area don't normally affect the tournament outcome much, but amateurs like you and me end up in them often. It's the water left of the green and the irregular-shaped putting surface that mess with players the most. If pros don't make birdie, they're often walking away feeling like they lost a shot to the field, although on days when the cup is cut on the far-back-left finger of green, par can be a great score.

  18. Par 4, 442 yards
    Rickie Fowler tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

    There's a lot going on architecturally on no. 18. It plays like a sort of Cape hole, forcing players to bite off the angle they're most comfortable with to find the fairway. There's a miniature set of 'church pews' in the large bunker just over the water on the left. Errant shots floating right can end up in three fairway bunkers or a gnarly, tricky lie in the mounds. Three bunkers surround an amoeba-shaped green that slopes right to left. It's a strong finisher for a course that separates the mighty from the meek.

    TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium: #1
    View Tee Times
    TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.6538058824
    592
    Write Review

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course - no. 16
Articles
1 Min Read
10 best Tom Weiskopf golf courses
February 6, 2023
Weiskopf, known for his short par 4s, built some of the world's best public and resort courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cabot Citrus Farms - Mike Nuzzo
Articles
3 Min Read
Florida's Cabot Citrus Farms unveils a new 21-hole golf course concept
January 23, 2023
The new course will complement the redesigned Cabot Barrens and Cabot Oaks courses that will open in December north of Tampa.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Omni PGA Frisco Previews
Articles
5 Min Read
10 hottest golf destinations to visit in 2023
January 23, 2023
Chase the game's biggest events, plus a coveted collection of new and renovated courses, to experience your next great golf adventure.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rancho de los Caballeros - horses
Articles
4 Min Read
What's new in Phoenix/Scottsdale for golfers in winter 2023
January 12, 2023
Course and resort renovations, technology advancements and more are waiting in Arizona's Sonoran desert in the Valley of the Sun.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus drivers
Articles
3 Min Read
Golf's hottest new golf equipment releases to start 2023
January 10, 2023
The January GolfPass Gear Report shares profiles of new TaylorMade, Callaway and Srixon drivers and woods, Cleveland Golf wedges and more.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Aurora Anguilla - aerial view
Articles
6 Min Read
A Billionaire's Pledge: The birth of Aurora Anguilla, the Caribbean's hottest 'new' golf resort
January 3, 2023
Former Best Buy CEO Richard Schulze is putting his heart AND wallet behind improving not only the resort but the island as well.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Seapoint Golf Links: #13
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers select the local favorites and hidden gems on the Emerald Isle.
By GolfPass Staff
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
January 17, 2023
Some golfers prioritize playing fast almost as much as playing well. These golf clubs kept things moving in 2022.
By GolfPass Staff
The GC At Glen Mills
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Pennsylvania
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers showcase the best public golf courses in Pennsylvania.
By Golfers' Choice
Heritage Hill - views
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Kentucky
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers determine the Bluegrass State's top 20 golf courses.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Now Reading
WM Phoenix Open: a hole-by-hole guide to the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale
Search Near Me