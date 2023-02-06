WM Phoenix Open: a hole-by-hole guide to the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale

Every time I've stepped to the first tee of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, I've felt two emotions - excitement and trepidation.

The excitement is obvious. Any opportunity to play a PGA Tour venue - especially one as celebrated as the host of the WM Phoenix Open - is a treat. Its finishing stretch inside and around the stadium delivers one of the game's great run of closing holes. Glory or failure awaits every swing from the 15th tee box on.

Getting to the home stretch with your scorecard and sanity still intact? That's where the fear mounts. Like every other tournament-tested track in the TPC Network, this Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish design plays long with gnarly rough, lie-mangling mounds, an overload of deep bunkers and confounding, lightning-fast greens. I've never shot anything close to my handicap in the three times I've played it. It doesn't have the reputation for ferocity that TPC Sawgrass has, but it certainly feels like it at times.

The pros generally chew it up because none of the obstacles that bother us mortals - length, rough, water - bother them...until they get to the back nine on Sunday. That's when things get interesting. Suddenly, Weiskopf is in their heads. Should they go for it in two over the water on 15 or does the leaderboard force them into driving the green on no. 17, even if it's not the percentage play? These moments are tournament golf at its finest.

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is the first full-field "elevated" event of the new PGA Tour schedule. I'm not sure how you can "elevate" a tournament that already attracts the largest spectator audience in the world of golf - by far - but the field will be stronger and deeper. I'll be watching, even if I have to miss the Super Bowl kickoff.

You can use this guide one of two ways: To better understand what the pros are facing this week or to mentally prepare for the next time you step onto the first tee of TPC Scottsdale.