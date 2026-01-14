America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Golf courses are no different than many small businesses.

The quality of the product - the golf course - matters, but the people running it and working there are just as important for attracting and retaining loyal customers.

Golf is a service industry like your local restaurant or auto body shop. If the golf staff isn't satisfying your expectations and delivering value for what you're paying to play, the chances are golfers will go elsewhere to get their golf fix. It's a competitive industry.

Every golf course should be investing in people with proper training for the staff and building a culture that revolves around service and treating the customer right. These 25 golf clubs achieved those goals in 2025.

These were the 25 friendliest public golf courses in America last year according to our reviewers. Each course received at least 10 reviews to be eligible for this prestigious list.

Working in the golf industry often requires long hours on weekends and during the time of year when the local weather is nicest. We salute all the hard-working staff members who are keeping their golfers happy.