Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Like a restaurant or small business, golf courses rely on good service to keep loyal customers coming back round after round. These courses did it best in 2025.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Woodlake Country Club - Golfers' Choice 2026 friendly staff
The staff at Woodlake Country Club was recognized as one of the friendliest in America by Golfers' Choice 2026. From left to right are Operations Manager Lindsay Robb, PGA General Manager Jeff Crabbe, Executive Chef James Regan, Superintendent Chris Dwiggins and Head Golf Professional Josh Bloom.

Golf courses are no different than many small businesses.

The quality of the product - the golf course - matters, but the people running it and working there are just as important for attracting and retaining loyal customers.

Golf is a service industry like your local restaurant or auto body shop. If the golf staff isn't satisfying your expectations and delivering value for what you're paying to play, the chances are golfers will go elsewhere to get their golf fix. It's a competitive industry.

Every golf course should be investing in people with proper training for the staff and building a culture that revolves around service and treating the customer right. These 25 golf clubs achieved those goals in 2025.

These were the 25 friendliest public golf courses in America last year according to our reviewers. Each course received at least 10 reviews to be eligible for this prestigious list.

Working in the golf industry often requires long hours on weekends and during the time of year when the local weather is nicest. We salute all the hard-working staff members who are keeping their golfers happy.

  1. Mascoutin Golf Club

    Blue at Mascoutin GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Blue/Red at Mascoutin Golf Club
    Berlin, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8268317853
    119
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001

    Take a look at past 'America's Friendliest Golf Courses' honorees here
    Omni Bedford Springs - friendly staff
    America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Golf is a service industry, meaning a friendly staff can go a long way toward happy customers.
    Glade Springs Village golf staff
    America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Smiling faces and gracious hosts greeted golfers at these courses in 2023.
    The Links at Perry Cabin - staff friendliness
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
    A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.
    lac-la-belle-friendliest-staff-2.png
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
    A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.
    Kapalua Staff.jpeg
    Golfers' Choice: Top 25 golf courses in the U.S. for Staff Friendliness
    The friendliest golf courses open to the public based on our community of reviewers in 2019
    Pilgrim's Run Staff
    Best of 2018: Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness
    The golf courses that delivered the best service and staff friendliness in the U.S. according to our golfer reviews.
    2017 Staff Friendliness
    Top 25 U.S. courses for Staff Friendliness in 2017 according to golfer reviews
    These golf courses in the U.S. earned the highest marks for customer service in 2017. View the full list.
    Staff at Yocha Dehe
    Best of 2016: Top 25 U.S. courses for Staff Friendliness on Golf Advisor
    We looked at your reviews from 2016 to find the 25 courses with the highest reviews for staff friendliness at the golf course.
    Aviara Golf Club - Tootsie Pops
    Top 25 U.S. courses for Staff Friendliness on Golf Advisor in 2015
    Where everybody knows your name: These were the top golf courses in the U.S. for Staff Friendliness as rated by Golf Advisor users.
    Royal Hylands Golf Club
    Top 25 Courses for Staff Friendliness in 2014
    We've compiled the ratings and reviews from 2014 and found the top 25 friendliest golf courses in the U.S. as rated by golfers themselves.

  2. Woodlake Country Club

    Woodlake Country Club - Maples: #1
    View Tee Times
    Woodlake Country Club
    Vass, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    4.9444444444
    18
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$180+
    What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw

  3. Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course

    Brasstown Valley Resort
    View Tee Times
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    4.7518297642
    267
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$100+
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013

  4. Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course

    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine: #12
    View Tee Times
    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course
    Acme, Michigan
    Resort
    4.8395848218
    94
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$190
    What they're saying: "Great fall conditions. The course is always in good condition even late fall. Staff is always very friendly. Absolutely recommend this facility." - TJBuscarino

  5. Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek

    Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
    Bellaire, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.5754901961
    336
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Out of the way location but worth the drive. We were staying in Traverse City so it was an hour drive for us. The driving range and putting green were not close to each other so you have to allow extra time to go back and forth. That all being said the course is absolutely gorgeous and very well maintained. Each hole felt special. This was a very challenging course with large tricky greens. The fairways are fringed with a thick cut grass that makes it difficult but not impossible to find your ball if you keep an eye on where you landed. I shot 5 over my handicap but truly enjoyed every minute." - gerineeley

  6. Chambers Bay

    Chambers Bay
    View Tee Times
    Chambers Bay
    University Place, Washington
    Resort
    4.8919054801
    99
    Write Review

    Green fee: $149-$425
    What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a true links style course that is very fun to play. No trees. The waste areas and the undulating greens are the defense. Staff is very friendly. Walking only course that requires some strong legs and patience as it takes over 4.5 hours with 4 golfers to play even without holdups. When it is busy, expect 5 hours or more. The course is expensive during the good weather but you can get deals off season and play the course as true links conditions." - Westerly

  7. Meadow Links At George T. Bagby

    George T. Bagby - Meadow Links Golf Course
    View Tee Times
    Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
    Fort Gaines, Georgia
    Public
    4.7850574713
    239
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$70
    What they're saying: "Great Experience - A+ Meadowlinks is one of my favorite courses. Interesting layout, fast greens, good value, never disappointed. The ladies in the clubhouse are fantastic, always super nice. I’d play weekly if it was a closer drive for me." - Aok123

  8. Tyoga Golf Course

    Tyoga CC
    View Tee Times
    Tyoga Golf Course
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8977591036
    58
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$66
    What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22

  9. George Young Golf Course

    George Young Recreation
    View Tee Times
    George Young Recreation
    Gaastra, Michigan
    Public
    4.7250639386
    43
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$60
    What they're saying: "Pace was awesome! Got a great rate. Greens were undulating and quick! Fairways in great shape though the rough was kinda deep. Plenty of hazards and doglegs. Quite a few elevated tees. In fact on the back nine one hole (No. 15-16?) was a dogleg left and a layup to approximately from a 30-foot elevated tee." - Boo562

  10. Covered Bridge Golf Club

    Covered Bridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Covered Bridge Golf Club
    Sellersburg, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.7720997214
    406
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$83+
    What they're saying: "Covered Bridge is a great course. Tough and well maintained even after a major flood in the area." - natetroutman

  11. Black Lake Golf Club

    Black Lake GC: #5
    View Tee Times
    Black Lake Golf Club
    Onaway, Michigan
    Public
    4.8157235395
    238
    Write Review

    Green fee: $62-$94
    What they're saying: "Great layout and very lady friendly. This was a great course to play and was in great shape. My wife said this was a very lady friendly course." - collingwood4

  12. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course

    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    View Tee Times
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5867354404
    107
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22

  13. Loon Golf Resort - The Lakes Course

    The Lakes GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Loon Golf Resort - The Lakes Course
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Public
    4.6014994233
    73
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Labor Day fun! Had an absolutely beautiful day for a round of golf. The course was in great shape and speed of play was at our leisure. It was a very enjoyable experience and I would play here again anytime." - jdtwait

  14. Grand Bear Golf Course

    The Grand Bear GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Grand Bear Golf Course
    Saucier, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.7222550303
    513
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$125+
    What they're saying: "Must Play. All around a great course and managed very very well." - Thenmg

  15. Golf Club at Fox Acres

    Golf Club at Fox Acres: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Golf Club at Fox Acres
    Red Feather Lakes, Colorado
    Semi-Private
    4.6527777778
    16
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Worth the experience. This was my first mountain course and it did not disappoint. Plenty of challenging holes and the views were amazing! I can’t wait to go back!" - MikeLee1992

    Editors' Choice: Most Friendly Golf Course Staffs

    Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We're sharing some of our favorite staffs who always go above and beyond for their golfers.

    The Club at Lac La Belle
    View Tee Times
    The Club at Lac La Belle
    Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8359133127
    53
    Write Review
    Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC
    View Tee Times
    Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
    Maricopa, Arizona
    Public
    4.5057056143
    1390
    Write Review
    Yocha Dehe GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino Resort
    Brooks, California
    Public
    4.7509284419
    966
    Write Review
    Bedford Springs Old GC
    View Tee Times
    Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
    Bedford, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.8237724842
    141
    Write Review
    Crystal Mountain Resort - Mountain Ridge: #16
    Mountain Ridge at Crystal Mountain Resort
    Thompsonville, Michigan
    Resort
    4.8136645963
    24
    Write Review
    Caledonia GC
    Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Public
    4.7153594771
    96
    Write Review
    boynemountain-alpine-monument-overview.jpg
    View Tee Times
    Alpine at Boyne Mountain Resort
    Boyne Falls, Michigan
    Resort
    4.8894957983
    49
    Write Review

  16. Calvert City Golf & Country Club

    Calvert City GCC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Calvert City Golf & Country Club
    Calvert City, Kentucky
    Public
    4.6947723785
    158
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$55
    What they're saying: "Well maintained, interesting layout. This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well. The course has several wide open holes, drive it straight and GIR. Others are very interesting doglegs and long. I enjoyed the round and well play here again." - Bob2713025

  17. Carbon Country Club

    Carbon CC
    View Tee Times
    Carbon Country Club
    Helper, Utah
    Semi-Private
    4.9358974359
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30+
    What they're saying: "Nice course. Great value. Course is overall a lot of fun. A few funky holes but overall conditioning was excellent. A bit short especially back nine but very scenic. Played 18 in just over 4 hours." - Joe

  18. Whispering Pines Golf Course

    Whispering Pines GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Whispering Pines Golf Course
    Meadville, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.2549019608
    45
    Write Review

    Green fee: $16-$40
    What they're saying: "Great course, even greater staff! We had a great time playing Whispering Pines today, starting with the friendliest staff I have ever met at a golf course. Super helpful and kind." - Rachieleigh7

  19. Woodstock Country Club

    Woodstock CC
    View Tee Times
    Woodstock Country Club
    Woodstock, Vermont
    Resort
    4.8194880584
    200
    Write Review

    Green fee: $135-$175
    What they're saying: "Great Course! Great Weather! Great Round. Course was in excellent shape and staff was friendly!" - Steven5931565

  20. Grand Elk Golf Course

    Grand Elk GC
    View Tee Times
    Grand Elk Golf Course
    Granby, Colorado
    Public
    4.6893939394
    173
    Write Review

    Green fee: $129-$149
    What they're saying: "Stunning view, helped me feel better about my poor play! I booked this to get a round in with my son while I was here! They are gracious & helpful to visitors. Course was just a little wet due to rain. Challenging sure with great variety!" - kbalthazor

  21. Serket

    Rio Secco: #17
    View Tee Times
    Serket
    Henderson, Nevada
    Resort
    4.0217935659
    175
    Write Review

    Green fee: $155-$315
    What they're saying: "Must play course. Loved this course. If you are traveling to Vegas you have to play here. The total experience is fantastic. I would highly recommend this course." - cmpinion

  22. Pinecrest Golf Club

    Pinecrest GC
    View Tee Times
    Pinecrest Golf Club
    Avon Park, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.3779523173
    160
    Write Review

    Green fee: $27-$54
    What they're saying: "Great layout. Great history. Fairways need a little love. Loved everything but the fairways. Very dry and little grass." - timothy6972055

    Kay Maher - Pinecrest's Director of First Impressions
    Articles
    This unique job title is a Cool Golf Thing

  23. Live Oak Golf Club

    Diamondback National GC
    View Tee Times
    Live Oak Golf Club
    Abilene, Texas
    Public
    4.8360542744
    147
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "I travel to Abilene for work pretty consistently and I always make sure to play a round here. Conditions are always very good. And no issue with pace of play ever." - ReaganSpolyar

  24. Harbor Shores

    Harbor Shores: #10
    View Tee Times
    Harbor Shores
    Benton Harbor, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.7732915651
    224
    Write Review

    Green fee: $135-$245
    What they're saying: "Great Course in West Michigan. We went in November on a cold cloudy day, and the course was in surprisingly great shape. The staff was very friendly and great to talk to. Every hole is excellently designed and very memorable. My only criticism is that the signage could be better to direct golfers from hole to hole to keep golfers from getting lost." - GolfLegend4

  25. Arthur Hills Golf Course

    Arthur Hills GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Arthur Hills Golf Club
    Mexico, Missouri
    Public
    4.2947860963
    67
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "What a great place to play staff, course, pace of play. All good." - jmoore9354

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Ozarks National 18
4 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven: Aerial
1 Min Read
Top 5 Golf Courses in West Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Spooky Brook GC
4 Min Read
Top 20 Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
The Ranch Golf Club - hole 17
4 Min Read
Top 20 Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Best public golf courses in Delaware - Bear Trap Dunes
2 Min Read
Top 10 Golf Courses in Delaware - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Mauna Kea - third hole views
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025

More from the author

Brooks Bar and Deck at Edgewood Tahoe
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Oasis CC
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Tyoga CC
5 Min Read
Top 25 Value Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Eagle Ridge - General golf course - 14th
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Bryce Resort
4 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025

Popular

navy-destroyer-6.jpg
1 Min Read
Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin - No. 18
6 Min Read
Top 25 Most Improved Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Warren GC At Notre Dame
2 Min Read
Top 15 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Read More
Now Reading
America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me