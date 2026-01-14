America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Golf courses are no different than many small businesses.
The quality of the product - the golf course - matters, but the people running it and working there are just as important for attracting and retaining loyal customers.
Golf is a service industry like your local restaurant or auto body shop. If the golf staff isn't satisfying your expectations and delivering value for what you're paying to play, the chances are golfers will go elsewhere to get their golf fix. It's a competitive industry.
Every golf course should be investing in people with proper training for the staff and building a culture that revolves around service and treating the customer right. These 25 golf clubs achieved those goals in 2025.
These were the 25 friendliest public golf courses in America last year according to our reviewers. Each course received at least 10 reviews to be eligible for this prestigious list.
Working in the golf industry often requires long hours on weekends and during the time of year when the local weather is nicest. We salute all the hard-working staff members who are keeping their golfers happy.
Mascoutin Golf ClubBerlin, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8268317853119
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)

What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001
Woodlake Country ClubVass, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort4.944444444418
Green fee: $120-$180+
What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw
Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$100+
What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine CourseAcme, MichiganResort4.839584821894
Green fee: $85-$190
What they're saying: "Great fall conditions. The course is always in good condition even late fall. Staff is always very friendly. Absolutely recommend this facility." - TJBuscarino
Hawk's Eye at Shanty CreekBellaire, MichiganPublic/Resort4.5754901961336
What they're saying: "Out of the way location but worth the drive. We were staying in Traverse City so it was an hour drive for us. The driving range and putting green were not close to each other so you have to allow extra time to go back and forth. That all being said the course is absolutely gorgeous and very well maintained. Each hole felt special. This was a very challenging course with large tricky greens. The fairways are fringed with a thick cut grass that makes it difficult but not impossible to find your ball if you keep an eye on where you landed. I shot 5 over my handicap but truly enjoyed every minute." - gerineeley
Chambers Bay
Green fee: $149-$425
What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a true links style course that is very fun to play. No trees. The waste areas and the undulating greens are the defense. Staff is very friendly. Walking only course that requires some strong legs and patience as it takes over 4.5 hours with 4 golfers to play even without holdups. When it is busy, expect 5 hours or more. The course is expensive during the good weather but you can get deals off season and play the course as true links conditions." - Westerly
Meadow Links At George T. BagbyFort Gaines, GeorgiaPublic4.7850574713239
Green fee: $29-$70
What they're saying: "Great Experience - A+ Meadowlinks is one of my favorite courses. Interesting layout, fast greens, good value, never disappointed. The ladies in the clubhouse are fantastic, always super nice. I’d play weekly if it was a closer drive for me." - Aok123
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$66
What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22
George Young Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$60
What they're saying: "Pace was awesome! Got a great rate. Greens were undulating and quick! Fairways in great shape though the rough was kinda deep. Plenty of hazards and doglegs. Quite a few elevated tees. In fact on the back nine one hole (No. 15-16?) was a dogleg left and a layup to approximately from a 30-foot elevated tee." - Boo562
Covered Bridge Golf ClubSellersburg, IndianaSemi-Private4.7720997214406
Green fee: $56-$83+
What they're saying: "Covered Bridge is a great course. Tough and well maintained even after a major flood in the area." - natetroutman
Black Lake Golf Club
Green fee: $62-$94
What they're saying: "Great layout and very lady friendly. This was a great course to play and was in great shape. My wife said this was a very lady friendly course." - collingwood4
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.5867354404107
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22
Loon Golf Resort - The Lakes CourseGaylord, MichiganPublic4.601499423373
What they're saying: "Labor Day fun! Had an absolutely beautiful day for a round of golf. The course was in great shape and speed of play was at our leisure. It was a very enjoyable experience and I would play here again anytime." - jdtwait
-
Green fee: $85-$125+
What they're saying: "Must Play. All around a great course and managed very very well." - Thenmg
Golf Club at Fox AcresRed Feather Lakes, ColoradoSemi-Private4.652777777816
What they're saying: "Worth the experience. This was my first mountain course and it did not disappoint. Plenty of challenging holes and the views were amazing! I can’t wait to go back!" - MikeLee1992
Editors' Choice: Most Friendly Golf Course Staffs
Editors' Choice: Most Friendly Golf Course Staffs

Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We're sharing some of our favorite staffs who always go above and beyond for their golfers.
Calvert City Golf & Country ClubCalvert City, KentuckyPublic4.6947723785158
Green fee: $45-$55
What they're saying: "Well maintained, interesting layout. This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well. The course has several wide open holes, drive it straight and GIR. Others are very interesting doglegs and long. I enjoyed the round and well play here again." - Bob2713025
Carbon Country Club
Green fee: $30+
What they're saying: "Nice course. Great value. Course is overall a lot of fun. A few funky holes but overall conditioning was excellent. A bit short especially back nine but very scenic. Played 18 in just over 4 hours." - Joe
Whispering Pines Golf CourseMeadville, PennsylvaniaPublic4.254901960845
Green fee: $16-$40
What they're saying: "Great course, even greater staff! We had a great time playing Whispering Pines today, starting with the friendliest staff I have ever met at a golf course. Super helpful and kind." - Rachieleigh7
Woodstock Country Club
Green fee: $135-$175
What they're saying: "Great Course! Great Weather! Great Round. Course was in excellent shape and staff was friendly!" - Steven5931565
Grand Elk Golf Course
Green fee: $129-$149
What they're saying: "Stunning view, helped me feel better about my poor play! I booked this to get a round in with my son while I was here! They are gracious & helpful to visitors. Course was just a little wet due to rain. Challenging sure with great variety!" - kbalthazor
Serket
Green fee: $155-$315
What they're saying: "Must play course. Loved this course. If you are traveling to Vegas you have to play here. The total experience is fantastic. I would highly recommend this course." - cmpinion
Pinecrest Golf Club
Green fee: $27-$54
What they're saying: "Great layout. Great history. Fairways need a little love. Loved everything but the fairways. Very dry and little grass." - timothy6972055
Live Oak Golf Club
What they're saying: "I travel to Abilene for work pretty consistently and I always make sure to play a round here. Conditions are always very good. And no issue with pace of play ever." - ReaganSpolyar
Harbor Shores
Green fee: $135-$245
What they're saying: "Great Course in West Michigan. We went in November on a cold cloudy day, and the course was in surprisingly great shape. The staff was very friendly and great to talk to. Every hole is excellently designed and very memorable. My only criticism is that the signage could be better to direct golfers from hole to hole to keep golfers from getting lost." - GolfLegend4
Arthur Hills Golf Course
What they're saying: "What a great place to play staff, course, pace of play. All good." - jmoore9354