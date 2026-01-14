Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026

More than 226,000 GolfPass reviews over the past year helped us determine America's top 50 public golf courses according to everyday golfers like you.
Chambers Bay - hole 9
The spectacular 9th overlooks Chambers Bay.

Golf is gaining momentum like a freight train rolling downhill since the 2020 pandemic.

The industry will likely set another record for rounds played and tee times booked in 2025 when the statistics are released later this month. Technology is moving the game forward and bringing in younger and more diverse customers thanks to simulators, Topgolf, TGL and other avenues. Courses are being built or renovated at a pace not seen since before the late-2000s economic recession.

Life is mostly good if you love the game. GolfPass' membership continues to grow every day. We're having a lot of fun building a golf community that will last through all the changes sure to come in the next decade as golf and technology try work together and not compete with one another for your time.

Via GolfPass, you and your fellow golfers submitted more than 226,000 reviews of roughly 7,500 courses and indoor simulators across the globe in 2025. Since launching as GolfAdvisor.com in 2014, we've collected more than 2.6 million reviews, more than any other online platform. Each review serves as a valuable resource to golfers everywhere.

Ever since 2015, we've analyzed and processed this valuable review data to generate best-of golf course lists. As always, we're highlighting 50 top U.S. public golf courses that stood out above the crowd: the cream of the crop for Golfers' Choice 2026.

In order to be eligible for this list, a golf course must:

a) be accessible to the public (that includes the opportunity to stay on property to book a tee time or limited public access at a private club, whether through GolfNow.com or other means); and
b) have received at least 10 reviews in the previous 12 months.

In determining the final rankings, we weigh several factors based on the way our reviews are structured. Our review forms included sub-categories where golfers rate a course based on a star system, including:

- Overall Rating
- Value
- Conditions
- Layout
- Pace of Play
- Staff Friendliness
- Off-Course Amenities

What Golfers' Choice means to golfers

Woodlake Country Club in Vass, N.C. is a perfect example of a hidden-gem golf course receiving major respect from golfers via GolfPass' annual Golfers' Choice rankings. Senior writer Tim Gavrich played it shortly after it reopened and considers it well worth seeing on a trip to the Pinehurst area.

Yes, our Top 50 U.S. Public Golf Courses will look a lot different than most other Top 100 lists from other golf publications and websites. We consider this a feature, not a bug. Many of those course lists only allow a small group of panelists to vote. Ours is all-inclusive. If you have played a golf course, you are welcome to review it on GolfPass.com. All we ask for is thoughtfulness and honesty - the standard any righteous golfer aims to uphold.

Magazine panelists tend to focus on architecture, amenities and conditions for their Top 100 course ratings. GolfPass ratings are more holistic. They are meant to reflect the whole golf experience, which absolutely includes quality design and conditioning but also factors like pace of play, perceived value and how you were treated by the staff during your visit.

Famous courses like those at Bandon Dunes or Pebble Beach get rated highly because their experiences are some of the best in the game. But if they don't qualify for our national Top 50, it is usually because they don't reach the 10-review threshold. They do pop up on our best-in-state lists that will publish later this spring from time to time but not always. Sometimes a three- or four-star rating will knock down their overall score as reviewers tackle a tough question: did the courses deliver what they cost to play? That's where the nuance of Golfers' Choice comes into play. If a course you love seems like it's missing from our lists, we hope you'll participate by leaving a thoughtful and honest review of your next round there.

Courses that impress everyday golfers in Golfers' Choice tend to succeed most by over-delivering on expectations. We love that our Top 50 Public Golf Courses includes places you can play for less than $50 all the way to premium courses with green fees of $400 or more. As long as these golf facilities satisfy their customers, they have the potential to rake in really strong reviews.

Savvy golfers use our Top 50 not just to find courses near them to play, but also to research where they ought to tee it up when they travel. All of our Golfers' Choice 2026 articles are user-friendly. Click on the photo of each course and you can learn more about the facility or even book a tee time in many cases.

We appreciate everyone who left a review in 2025 and hope you will continue to do so again this year. If you want to get involved for the first time, click here to get started.

Best Public Golf Courses in America

  1. Chambers Bay

    Chambers Bay
    Chambers Bay
    University Place, Washington
    Resort
    4.8919054801
    99
    Green fee: $149-$425
    What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a true links-style course that is very fun to play. No trees. The waste areas and the undulating greens are the defense. Staff is very friendly. Walking-only course that requires some strong legs and patience as it takes over 4.5 hours with 4 golfers to play even without holdups. When it is busy, expect 5 hours or more. The course is expensive during the good weather but you can get deals off season and play the course as true links conditions." - Westerly

    Editor's note: Even though it's been eight-plus years since I played it, Chambers Bay sticks out ahead of a lot of other highly-touted courses I've seen since. The outright creativeness of so many of the green complexes, the scale of the place and the breathtaking views all keep it fresh in my memory. And the turf is some of the firmest I've played on anywhere, including some Scottish and Irish links. —Tim Gavrich

  2. Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course

    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    4.7518297642
    267
    Green fee: $39-$100+
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013

    Editor's note: Brasstown Valley surprised me when I played it in the fall of 2019. I love the way architect Denis Griffiths fit several of the holes in the the north Georgia mountain setting. The onsite hotel impressed me as well. —Tim Gavrich

  3. The Jewel Golf Club

    The Jewel GC: #2
    The Jewel Golf Club
    Lake City, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.8249005896
    175
    What they're saying: "Jewel is a hidden gem! Nice track in the state of Minnesota! Greens were nice fast, making it a very nice experience!" - Devante

  4. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course

    View Tee Times
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5867354404
    107
    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22

  5. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    4.9204316468
    176
    Green fee: $250-$450+
    What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkus

    Editor's note: A stay and play at the host of the American Century Championship and the Lodge at Edgewood is one of golf's best experiences. The mountain backdrop against the lake will take your breath away. - Jason Scott Deegan

  6. Monarch Beach Golf Links

    Monarch Beach Golf Links
    Monarch Beach Golf Links
    Dana Point, California
    Resort
    4.5167584275
    254
    Green fee: $120-$382+
    What they're saying: "Amazing! The course was absolutely beautiful and everyone that works there is super friendly and welcoming! Had a fabulous experience! Hope to play there again soon!" - dufferaguilar

    Editor's note: The two ocean holes show up early in the round in the form of a short par 4 and tricky par 3, but it's the tough holes over and around wetlands and ponds on the main portion of the property that will determine your fate. - Jason Scott Deegan

  7. Tyoga Golf Course

    Tyoga CC
    Tyoga Golf Course
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8977591036
    58
    Green fee: $45-$66
    What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22

  8. TPC Louisiana

    TPC Louisiana: #14
    TPC Louisiana
    Avondale, Louisiana
    Public
    4.6326917864
    262
    Green fee: $140-$290
    What they're saying: "Absolutely beautiful and well maintained! Don’t ever pass up an opportunity to play here! Beautiful, challenging layout suitable for anyone!!" - Scot5814581

    Editor's note: I mean this with the utmost respect - this is the flattest good course I've ever played. Pete Dye brought character to Louisiana swampland in the form of tough golf holes and scary pot bunkers. The annual host of a PGA Tour event is always in good shape. - Jason Scott Deegan

  9. Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois

    Atkins GC at the University of Illinois
    Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Urbana, Illinois
    Public
    4.8274903465
    99
    Green fee: $40-$50
    What they're saying: "Awesome conditions. Best conditioned public course in (the) area. Sand traps were the best I’ve seen in central Illinois. The staff were all very friendly and welcoming." - nitram362

  10. Branson Hills Golf Club

    Branson Hills GC: #4
    Branson Hills Golf Club
    Branson, Missouri
    Public
    4.8194817427
    519
    Green fee: $175-$225
    What they're saying: "Top notch course! Excellent track - challenging course but very fair. If you miss greens it’s very penal! Fairways generous landing areas." - Mbv169

    Editor's note: I'm pleased to see Branson Hills continue to be remembered fondly by golfers even as Big Cedar Lodge increasingly dominates the Branson-area golf scene. The 18th is one of the toughest finishing holes I've ever played. —Tim Gavrich

  11. Skytop Lodge Golf Course

    Skytop Lodge - Poconos GC
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf Course
    Skytop, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.810534389
    247
    Green fee: $70-$110
    What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition, everyone was super friendly. Had a great experience. Just enough challenging holes. Will be back." - djmk08

  12. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain Course

    Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort: #1
    Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.8268602313
    756
    Green fee: $169-$280+
    What they're saying: "Amazing facility and best course conditions!! First time playing Sun Mountain. Now played all 3 and they are all amazing shape and fun layouts!! Great staff all around as well as great value and a great test!!! Can’t wait to play again!!!" - Hungryheffer253

  13. Woodlake Country Club

    Woodlake Country Club - Maples: #1
    Woodlake Country Club
    Vass, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    4.9444444444
    18
    Green fee: $120-$180+
    What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw

    Editor's note: Rather quietly, Woodlake is one of the best comeback stories in golf this decade. Kris Spence's renovation work made the most out of a fantastic routing by Ellis Maples that begins and ends by the lake, which will be spectacular when it is full of water once again. A Pinehurst-area hidden gem. —Tim Gavrich

  14. South Shore Country Club

    South Shore CC
    South Shore Country Club
    Hingham, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7088426329
    378
    Green fee: $60-$80
    What they're saying: "Country Club Quality. Every person we came in contact with was nice. Course was outstanding. Greens were great. Nothing to blame my bad shots on!" - GizMoMo

  15. Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club

    Quail Lodge Resort & GC: #18
    Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    Carmel, California
    Resort
    4.8458353633
    405
    Green fee: $225-$300+
    What they're saying: "Great layout and well maintained greens and fairways. Loved the course. Fairways are as good as greens and greens are in great shape. I drove all the way from Fremont to play and did not regret the drive." - malhi

    Editor's note: A Todd Eckenrode restoration/redesign of several holes in 2014-15 brought Quail Lodge up to modern standards in a serene Carmel Valley setting inland from the famous Monterey Coast. It's well worth a visit for travelers to the region. - Jason Scott Deegan

  16. Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course

    Pinehills GC - Nicklaus: #5
    Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.8173339115
    326
    Green fee: $95-$165
    What they're saying: "Great Track. Grew up here but this course wasn’t built yet when I moved to AZ. Course is fantastic, 4 hours, excellent. Only surprise, no sand bottles for divots, not a big deal, amazing course!!!" - kingbird47

    Editor's note: I have fond memories of playing junior tournaments at this course, which has a nice run of back-nine holes. Looks like I need to plan a return trip. —Tim Gavrich

  17. Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course

    Stonehaven at The Resort at Glade Springs
    Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.8739255976
    145
    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course. We played this course while visiting the area. It was a beautiful course and had a great layout. Conditions were great tee to green. We enjoyed it so much we booked a second round." - cmoyer1925

  18. Juliette Falls

    Juliette Falls
    Dunnellon, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.7011865494
    887
    Green fee: $70-$99
    What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friend's opinion, Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer

  19. Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail Course

    Whirlwind GC
    Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
    Chandler, Arizona
    Resort
    4.7061027383
    691
    Green fee: $150-$295
    What they're saying: "Always one of the best. Whirlwind is always one of the best conditioned courses around, the whole course was in excellent condition." - Matthew7726174

  20. Sandy Pines Golf Club

    Sandy Pines GC
    Sandy Pines Golf Club
    DeMotte, Indiana
    Public
    4.8533584611
    200
    Green fee: $75-$95
    What they're saying: "Chicago area's best! One of my favorite courses here by Chicago. Staff is great all around." - monk28

  21. Jeffersonville Golf Club

    Jeffersonville GC: #12
    Jeffersonville Golf Club
    Jeffersonville, Pennsylvania
    Public/Municipal
    4.4496323529
    355
    Green fee: $55-$100+
    What they're saying: "Renovations added to the previous value. Course was already a gem with how good the upkeep was. First time playing since the renovations. Love what they did with a couple of holes (adding bunkers, moving tee boxes, etc.). Ate in the restaurant after which had great food and great staff. Best public course in the area no doubt in my mind." - dylanmcl

    Editor's note: Cobbs Creek is getting the headlines as Philadelphia's big "Munaissance" story, but Jeffersonville's slow but steady 20-year campaign to become its best self makes it one of America's best local golf places. —Tim Gavrich

  22. Herons Glen Golf & Country Club

    Herons Glen GCC
    Herons Glen Golf & Country Club
    North Fort Myers, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.8018460934
    630
    Green fee: $50-$135
    What they're saying: "Conditions (and) Practice facilities are really nice. I've played the course 5 times and it has been in great shape every time. Nice layout. I highly recommend." - Dboland66

  23. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow Mountain Course

    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.8507530989
    827
    Green fee: $169-$280+
    What they're saying: "Just perfect. Greens roll true, sunshine fairway carpet. Awesome experience." - justintime1992

    Editor's note: I'm never surprised when a Paiute course makes our top 50. The operation is a seamless experience for public golfers. A massive clubhouse provides a place to hang out and all three courses are interesting Pete Dye designs kept in great shape set to gorgeous desert-and-mountain backdrops. Just watch out for the afternoon winds. - Jason Scott Deegan

  24. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

    Laughlin Ranch GC
    Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
    Bullhead City, Arizona
    Public
    4.7127805873
    300
    Green fee: $63-$166
    What they're saying: "Great course. Everyone (on staff) is doing great. (I) would highly recommend this course." - Barrowak123

  25. Coopers Hawk Golf Course

    Coopers Hawk GC
    Coopers Hawk Golf Course
    Melbourne, Arkansas
    Public/Resort
    4.5433006536
    29
    Green fee: $49-$60
    What they're saying: "Hidden Gem!! I am staying in a small town an hour away from Coopers Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv

  26. Sanctuary Golf Club

    Sanctuary GC
    Sanctuary Golf Club
    Waverly, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.7765973358
    506
    Green fee: $75-$125+
    What they're saying: "Great place for golf/food. Had lunch, food was very good and reasonable. Staff friendly and helpful. Course is in great condition." - 72MorTonWm, GolfPass reviewer

    Editor's note: Calling it a "poor man's Harbour Town" does the course a bit of a disservice, but the low-key shaping, flat-bottom bunkers and clever strategic defenses all combine to make it a must-play add-on to a Sea Island trip. Jason recently got to experience a stay-and-play at the course's condos. —Tim Gavrich

  27. Mascoutin Golf Club

    Mascoutin GC
    Red/White at Mascoutin Golf Club
    Berlin, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8268317853
    119
    Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001

  28. Chippewa Golf Club

    Chippewa GC: #16
    Chippewa Golf Club
    Doylestown, Ohio
    Public
    4.7242707417
    492
    Green fee: $32-$55
    What they're saying: "Top notch Ohio conditions. First time playing (this year), we all did have a frost delay. (Welcome to) Ohio golf. Course was in incredible condition, wow. Layout is fantastic. We had a blast. Did get paired up with a guy claiming to be a +4 handicap who then shot a 130. Weird situation to be in but, that’s just humor. Course is amazing, go play it. We can’t wait to go back. Came from Youngstown." - danpew

  29. Glacier Wood Golf Club

    Glacier Wood GC: #3
    Glacier Wood Golf Club
    Iola, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8459632234
    267
    Green fee: $29-$49
    What they're saying: "Excellent condition. Glacier Wood never disappoints. Greens are in great shape. Golf course plays very fair." - reiffm

  30. Thistle Golf Club

    Thistle GC
    Thistle Golf Club - Cameron Course
    Sunset Beach, North Carolina
    Public
    4.851916579
    747
    Green fee: $99-$225
    What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle Beach area!" - cppapro1

  31. Stillwater Valley Golf Club

    Stillwater Valley GC: #12
    Stillwater Valley Golf Club
    Versailles, Ohio
    Public
    4.6543835925
    62
    Green fee: $24-$30
    What they're saying: "Well worth the drive. For this time of year the course was in great condition. The fairways were very plush, almost perfect, like no one had taken any divots. Hats off to the team who maintain this course!!!! The carts and clubhouse are awesome too!. I`ll be Back!!" - jwhelp

  32. The Highlands at Dove Mountain

    Highlands at Dove Mountain
    Highlands at Dove Mountain
    Marana, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.7298084187
    391
    Green fee: $65-$140
    What they're saying: "Perfect golfing experience. You’ll know when you arrive, the experience was ideal. Although 110 degrees temps, it made up for it with the golf course experience. It’s a go to course if you wish to play on a quality golf course." - Chin9829467

  33. Covered Bridge Golf Club

    Covered Bridge GC
    Covered Bridge Golf Club
    Sellersburg, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.7720997214
    406
    Green fee: $56-$83+
    What they're saying: "Covered Bridge is a great course. Tough and well maintained even after a major flood in the area." - natetroutman

    Editor's note: Unfortunately, the course's celebrity owner and former architect, Fuzzy Zoeller, passed away last year. He would be proud his home course made the top 50 for the second straight year. - Jason Scott Deegan

  34. Toftrees Resort

    Toftrees Resort
    Toftrees Resort
    State College, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.7057942058
    127
    Green fee: $49-$69+
    What they're saying: "Great private feel on public course! This was a great experience! Everything was over and above what I expected!!!" - Rhythm1300

  35. Keller Golf Course

    Keller GC
    Keller Golf Course
    Maplewood, Minnesota
    Public/Municipal
    4.8238639969
    170
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Keller is a historical staple of St. Paul. This was first time playing there this year. I'll be back to play again. The pin placements were tough, the greens were set at a quick nice pace. For a public county owned course I highly recommend playing here a few times if (you) get the opportunity." - PinHiGuy

  36. Whiskey Creek Golf Club

    Whiskey Creek GC: #18
    Whiskey Creek Golf Club
    Ijamsville, Maryland
    Public
    4.6709401709
    537
    Green fee: $79-$169
    What they're saying: "Great course grass didn't have a grain that was wrong. I get the price is (definitely) a bit expensive but compared to all the other courses in the area (it is) far better than most. Nice golf carts and has a fun and challenging layout." - WebbyG0at

  37. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course

    Paiute Wolf - hole 15
    Wolf at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.821757357
    1056
    Green fee: $169-$280+
    What they're saying: "Great day of golf. This golf course is a gem! If you’re playing golf in Vegas, it is a must. Great value and in perfect shape. The course is challenging and the greens were in perfect shape. Probably running 10 or 11 on the stimpmeter. Hole 15 is a replica of 17 at Sawgrass to a tee… a real treat." - mitchwills

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in the United States

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Between Senior Writer Tim Gavrich and Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan, we've played more than 2,000 golf courses, so our list of the best public golf courses in America reads like a dream golf vacation. Here is just a snapshot of some of our favorites:

    Pacific Dunes: #14
    Pacific Dunes
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.6428571429
    35
    Pebble Beach GL at Pebble Beach Resorts
    Pebble Beach Golf Links™
    Pebble Beach, California
    Resort
    4.9751552795
    47
    Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
    Pinehurst, North Carolina
    Resort
    3.7917329094
    39
    Harbour Town Golf Links: #18
    Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort
    Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.6874557052
    85
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - Lido
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - Lido Course
    Nekoosa, Wisconsin
    Private
    3.8235294118
    4
    hole17-sawgrass.jpg
    TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course
    Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    Resort
    4.6372294372
    113
    Straits Course at Whistling Straits: #7
    Straits Golf Course at Whistling Straits
    Sheboygan, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7692307692
    26
    streamsong1116-0475-red14c.png
    Streamsong Resort - Red Course
    Fort Meade, Florida
    Resort
    2.6231306082
    62
    Marquette GC
    Greywalls Course at Marquette Golf Club
    Marquette, Michigan
    Semi-Private
    4.9848484848
    12
    Gamble Sands GC: #1, #18
    Gamble Sands Golf Club - The Sands Course
    Brewster, Washington
    Public
    4.9256965944
    25
    Landmand GC
    Landmand Golf Club
    Homer, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    4
    Cabot Citrus Farms - Karoo:
    Cabot Citrus Farms - Karoo Course
    Brooksville, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.0666666667
    8
    Sand Hollow: View from #15
    Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
    Hurricane, Utah
    Resort
    4.787456446
    84
    Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course #18
    Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course
    Lahaina, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.6812386157
    64
  38. Pole Creek Golf Club

    Meadow Golf Course at Pole Creek Golf Club
    Meadow Golf Course at Pole Creek Golf Club
    Tabernash, Colorado
    Public
    4.8603871929
    283
    Green fee: $159
    What they're saying: "Great Course. Fun course with great views. Super friendly staff. Enjoyed the conditions and the layout." - jcheid

  39. Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil's Claw

    Devil's Claw at Whirlwind GC: #6
    Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
    Chandler, Arizona
    Resort
    4.7109998815
    881
    Green fee: $150-$295
    What they're saying: "Fun course in great shape. Played here for the first time and really enjoyed this course. There are several holes that kind of feel the same but the course is in perfect shape and the tee boxes are so good they literally look like greens they are so perfect. I have played almost all the courses in Phoenix and their tee boxes might be the best I have ever seen. Fairways also were in great shape and greens were smooth but slow due to 115 degree heat. I am sure they can't cut them low right now. Just a real fun course in really good shape. It is flat and not like Dinosaur Mountain or Quintero but in great shape." - scottlsu

  40. Springdale Resort

    Springdale CC
    Springdale Resort
    Canton, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.7393946306
    653
    Green fee: $65-$120
    What they're saying: "Wonderful golf course and staff. Course is very well maintained. The course maintenance was mowing and rolling the greens as well as blowing leaves from the fairways and greens. Course is very challenging and fair. The restaurant was very nice with great views from the patio. Will be back soon!!!" - zupe11

  41. The Fortress

    The Fortress
    The Fortress Golf Course
    Frankenmuth, Michigan
    Public
    4.8423132398
    259
    What they're saying: "Course is Great Shape. Probably one last go around here at the Fortress for the year, but this course never disappoints. We love playing this course! Can’t wait for next season to come again!" - dlp1995

    Editor's note: I played The Fortress a few times when I lived in Michigan. It lives up to its name. Water and thick, nasty rough will challenge anybody. - Jason Scott Deegan

  42. Maryland National Golf Club

    Maryland National GC: #10
    Maryland National Golf Club
    Middletown, Maryland
    Semi-Private
    4.7461675408
    708
    Green fee: $79-$129+
    What they're saying: "Course in very good condition. Aeration completed and grounds crew was awesome in clearing sand off (the) greens. Weather may have factored into low attendance and played by ourselves. Maryland National is a beautiful course and interesting to play. Highly recommend. GPS carts are a plus." - wksandidge

  43. Grand Bear Golf Course

    The Grand Bear GC: #18
    The Grand Bear Golf Course
    Saucier, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.7222550303
    513
    Green fee: $85-$125+
    What they're saying: "Must Play. All around a great course and managed very very well." - Thenmg

    Editor's note: I only got to play five holes before a massive thunderstorm settled overhead during my round in 2025, but that first impression was enough to prove Grand Bear's worth. A nice clubhouse complements a scenic, fun course hidden in the forest. - Jason Scott Deegan

  44. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff Course

    Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Palm Desert, California
    Resort
    4.7281263383
    785
    Green fee: $100-$255+
    What they're saying: "Good shape for summer time. Wide open course in good shape for summer, be sure to stay in the fairways and out of the native area. The rolling hills and valleys and uneven lies make it very challenging if you don't." - thairish

    Editor's note: Both courses at Desert Willow are really enjoyable designs by the team of Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and John Cook. Firecliff tends to edge out Mountain View as the tougher challenge. - Jason Scott Deegan

  45. Candler Hills Golf Club

    Candler Hills GC
    Candler Hills Golf Club
    Ocala, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6000894489
    1355
    Green fee: $77-$127
    What they're saying: "DA BEST!! Super course. In great condition. What makes it so good are the cart guys, starter and guys bringing water and ice all day. Now that's called caring about your golfers." - Strickj4

  46. Poipu Bay Resort Golf Course

    Poipu Bay GC
    Poipu Bay Golf Course
    Koloa, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.6538056083
    194
    Green fee: $140-$295
    What they're saying: "Bucket List. I am not an outwardly emotional or expressive person normally… however… I was MOVED spiritually & emotionally playing this course. This should be one (for) every golfers' bucket list. The only reason I gave a 4 on the condition of the course was because the greens were still slightly recovering from the aeration. Other than that it was beyond perfect." - Barol71

    Editor's note: The former home of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf was showcased during the heydays of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson from 1994-2006. The ocean views on the final three holes steal the show. - Jason Scott Deegan

  47. Granite Falls Golf Course - North Course

    North at Granite Falls GC: #2
    North Golf Course at Granite Falls Golf Club
    Surprise, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.5020075986
    259
    Green fee: $60-$130
    What they're saying: "Fun in the Sun. The course and staff were great. Conditions were fantastic except for the heat. Pace of play was terrific, 3.5 hours. Highly recommend this course." - spike11

  48. Camelback Golf Club - Ambiente

    Camelback GC - Ambiente
    Camelback Golf Club - Ambiente Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.4566439915
    1077
    Green fee: $75-$290
    What they're saying: "Great conditions, tough course. Long fairways and tees with a few carries needed. Wonderful conditions. Beautiful views." - millerst90

    Editor's note: Ambiente's wandering out-and-back routing could have been a bit of a slog full of straightaway holes, but Dana Fry and Jason Straka's 2013 renovation did a wonderful job of creating crucial lateral sway on most holes. Plus, Camelback is just a great place to hang out. —Tim Gavrich

  49. Manchester Country Club

    Manchester CC
    Manchester Country Club
    Manchester, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.6673363255
    333
    Green fee: $55-$83
    What they're saying: "Always in good shape 3rd time playing here haven't been disappointed. Will come back." - cred1080

    Editor's note: I have been playing this golf course occasionally for most of my life, and am thrilled to see this quirky classic get some national love. The 18th might be the best finishing par 3 I've played. —Tim Gavrich

  50. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms

    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    4.8521008403
    321
    Green fee: $100-$188+
    What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50States

    Editor's note: FarmLinks is known for two really interesting characteristics: One of the best drop-shot par 3s anywhere and using multiple grasses as playing surfaces since the course serves as an incubator by superintendents for testing different strains. - Jason Scott Deegan

