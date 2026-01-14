Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026

Golf is gaining momentum like a freight train rolling downhill since the 2020 pandemic.
The industry will likely set another record for rounds played and tee times booked in 2025 when the statistics are released later this month. Technology is moving the game forward and bringing in younger and more diverse customers thanks to simulators, Topgolf, TGL and other avenues. Courses are being built or renovated at a pace not seen since before the late-2000s economic recession.
Life is mostly good if you love the game. GolfPass' membership continues to grow every day. We're having a lot of fun building a golf community that will last through all the changes sure to come in the next decade as golf and technology try work together and not compete with one another for your time.
Via GolfPass, you and your fellow golfers submitted more than 226,000 reviews of roughly 7,500 courses and indoor simulators across the globe in 2025. Since launching as GolfAdvisor.com in 2014, we've collected more than 2.6 million reviews, more than any other online platform. Each review serves as a valuable resource to golfers everywhere.
Ever since 2015, we've analyzed and processed this valuable review data to generate best-of golf course lists. As always, we're highlighting 50 top U.S. public golf courses that stood out above the crowd: the cream of the crop for Golfers' Choice 2026.
In order to be eligible for this list, a golf course must:
a) be accessible to the public (that includes the opportunity to stay on property to book a tee time or limited public access at a private club, whether through GolfNow.com or other means); and
b) have received at least 10 reviews in the previous 12 months.
In determining the final rankings, we weigh several factors based on the way our reviews are structured. Our review forms included sub-categories where golfers rate a course based on a star system, including:
- Overall Rating
- Value
- Conditions
- Layout
- Pace of Play
- Staff Friendliness
- Off-Course Amenities
What Golfers' Choice means to golfers
Yes, our Top 50 U.S. Public Golf Courses will look a lot different than most other Top 100 lists from other golf publications and websites. We consider this a feature, not a bug. Many of those course lists only allow a small group of panelists to vote. Ours is all-inclusive. If you have played a golf course, you are welcome to review it on GolfPass.com. All we ask for is thoughtfulness and honesty - the standard any righteous golfer aims to uphold.
Magazine panelists tend to focus on architecture, amenities and conditions for their Top 100 course ratings. GolfPass ratings are more holistic. They are meant to reflect the whole golf experience, which absolutely includes quality design and conditioning but also factors like pace of play, perceived value and how you were treated by the staff during your visit.
Famous courses like those at Bandon Dunes or Pebble Beach get rated highly because their experiences are some of the best in the game. But if they don't qualify for our national Top 50, it is usually because they don't reach the 10-review threshold. They do pop up on our best-in-state lists that will publish later this spring from time to time but not always. Sometimes a three- or four-star rating will knock down their overall score as reviewers tackle a tough question: did the courses deliver what they cost to play? That's where the nuance of Golfers' Choice comes into play. If a course you love seems like it's missing from our lists, we hope you'll participate by leaving a thoughtful and honest review of your next round there.
Courses that impress everyday golfers in Golfers' Choice tend to succeed most by over-delivering on expectations. We love that our Top 50 Public Golf Courses includes places you can play for less than $50 all the way to premium courses with green fees of $400 or more. As long as these golf facilities satisfy their customers, they have the potential to rake in really strong reviews.
Savvy golfers use our Top 50 not just to find courses near them to play, but also to research where they ought to tee it up when they travel. All of our Golfers' Choice 2026 articles are user-friendly. Click on the photo of each course and you can learn more about the facility or even book a tee time in many cases.
We appreciate everyone who left a review in 2025 and hope you will continue to do so again this year. If you want to get involved for the first time, click here to get started.
Best Public Golf Courses in America
Chambers Bay
Green fee: $149-$425
What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a true links-style course that is very fun to play. No trees. The waste areas and the undulating greens are the defense. Staff is very friendly. Walking-only course that requires some strong legs and patience as it takes over 4.5 hours with 4 golfers to play even without holdups. When it is busy, expect 5 hours or more. The course is expensive during the good weather but you can get deals off season and play the course as true links conditions." - Westerly
Editor's note: Even though it's been eight-plus years since I played it, Chambers Bay sticks out ahead of a lot of other highly-touted courses I've seen since. The outright creativeness of so many of the green complexes, the scale of the place and the breathtaking views all keep it fresh in my memory. And the turf is some of the firmest I've played on anywhere, including some Scottish and Irish links. —Tim Gavrich
Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$100+
What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013
Editor's note: Brasstown Valley surprised me when I played it in the fall of 2019. I love the way architect Denis Griffiths fit several of the holes in the the north Georgia mountain setting. The onsite hotel impressed me as well. —Tim Gavrich
The Jewel Golf Club
What they're saying: "Jewel is a hidden gem! Nice track in the state of Minnesota! Greens were nice fast, making it a very nice experience!" - Devante
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.5867354404107
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Green fee: $250-$450+
What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkus
Editor's note: A stay and play at the host of the American Century Championship and the Lodge at Edgewood is one of golf's best experiences. The mountain backdrop against the lake will take your breath away. - Jason Scott Deegan
Monarch Beach Golf Links
Green fee: $120-$382+
What they're saying: "Amazing! The course was absolutely beautiful and everyone that works there is super friendly and welcoming! Had a fabulous experience! Hope to play there again soon!" - dufferaguilar
Editor's note: The two ocean holes show up early in the round in the form of a short par 4 and tricky par 3, but it's the tough holes over and around wetlands and ponds on the main portion of the property that will determine your fate. - Jason Scott Deegan
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$66
What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22
TPC Louisiana
Green fee: $140-$290
What they're saying: "Absolutely beautiful and well maintained! Don’t ever pass up an opportunity to play here! Beautiful, challenging layout suitable for anyone!!" - Scot5814581
Editor's note: I mean this with the utmost respect - this is the flattest good course I've ever played. Pete Dye brought character to Louisiana swampland in the form of tough golf holes and scary pot bunkers. The annual host of a PGA Tour event is always in good shape. - Jason Scott Deegan
Atkins Golf Club at the University of IllinoisUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.827490346599
Green fee: $40-$50
What they're saying: "Awesome conditions. Best conditioned public course in (the) area. Sand traps were the best I’ve seen in central Illinois. The staff were all very friendly and welcoming." - nitram362
Branson Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $175-$225
What they're saying: "Top notch course! Excellent track - challenging course but very fair. If you miss greens it’s very penal! Fairways generous landing areas." - Mbv169
Editor's note: I'm pleased to see Branson Hills continue to be remembered fondly by golfers even as Big Cedar Lodge increasingly dominates the Branson-area golf scene. The 18th is one of the toughest finishing holes I've ever played. —Tim Gavrich
Skytop Lodge Golf CourseSkytop, PennsylvaniaResort4.810534389247
Green fee: $70-$110
What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition, everyone was super friendly. Had a great experience. Just enough challenging holes. Will be back." - djmk08
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.8268602313756
Green fee: $169-$280+
What they're saying: "Amazing facility and best course conditions!! First time playing Sun Mountain. Now played all 3 and they are all amazing shape and fun layouts!! Great staff all around as well as great value and a great test!!! Can’t wait to play again!!!" - Hungryheffer253
-
Woodlake Country ClubVass, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort4.944444444418
Green fee: $120-$180+
What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw
Editor's note: Rather quietly, Woodlake is one of the best comeback stories in golf this decade. Kris Spence's renovation work made the most out of a fantastic routing by Ellis Maples that begins and ends by the lake, which will be spectacular when it is full of water once again. A Pinehurst-area hidden gem. —Tim Gavrich
South Shore Country Club
Green fee: $60-$80
What they're saying: "Country Club Quality. Every person we came in contact with was nice. Course was outstanding. Greens were great. Nothing to blame my bad shots on!" - GizMoMo
-
Green fee: $225-$300+
What they're saying: "Great layout and well maintained greens and fairways. Loved the course. Fairways are as good as greens and greens are in great shape. I drove all the way from Fremont to play and did not regret the drive." - malhi
Editor's note: A Todd Eckenrode restoration/redesign of several holes in 2014-15 brought Quail Lodge up to modern standards in a serene Carmel Valley setting inland from the famous Monterey Coast. It's well worth a visit for travelers to the region. - Jason Scott Deegan
-
Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus CoursePlymouth, MassachusettsSemi-Private4.8173339115326
Green fee: $95-$165
What they're saying: "Great Track. Grew up here but this course wasn’t built yet when I moved to AZ. Course is fantastic, 4 hours, excellent. Only surprise, no sand bottles for divots, not a big deal, amazing course!!!" - kingbird47
Editor's note: I have fond memories of playing junior tournaments at this course, which has a nice run of back-nine holes. Looks like I need to plan a return trip. —Tim Gavrich
-
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.8739255976145
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Beautiful course. We played this course while visiting the area. It was a beautiful course and had a great layout. Conditions were great tee to green. We enjoyed it so much we booked a second round." - cmoyer1925
Juliette Falls
Green fee: $70-$99
What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friend's opinion, Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail CourseChandler, ArizonaResort4.7061027383691
Green fee: $150-$295
What they're saying: "Always one of the best. Whirlwind is always one of the best conditioned courses around, the whole course was in excellent condition." - Matthew7726174
-
Green fee: $75-$95
What they're saying: "Chicago area's best! One of my favorite courses here by Chicago. Staff is great all around." - monk28
-
Green fee: $55-$100+
What they're saying: "Renovations added to the previous value. Course was already a gem with how good the upkeep was. First time playing since the renovations. Love what they did with a couple of holes (adding bunkers, moving tee boxes, etc.). Ate in the restaurant after which had great food and great staff. Best public course in the area no doubt in my mind." - dylanmcl
Editor's note: Cobbs Creek is getting the headlines as Philadelphia's big "Munaissance" story, but Jeffersonville's slow but steady 20-year campaign to become its best self makes it one of America's best local golf places. —Tim Gavrich
-
Green fee: $50-$135
What they're saying: "Conditions (and) Practice facilities are really nice. I've played the course 5 times and it has been in great shape every time. Nice layout. I highly recommend." - Dboland66
-
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow Mountain CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.8507530989827
Green fee: $169-$280+
What they're saying: "Just perfect. Greens roll true, sunshine fairway carpet. Awesome experience." - justintime1992
Editor's note: I'm never surprised when a Paiute course makes our top 50. The operation is a seamless experience for public golfers. A massive clubhouse provides a place to hang out and all three courses are interesting Pete Dye designs kept in great shape set to gorgeous desert-and-mountain backdrops. Just watch out for the afternoon winds. - Jason Scott Deegan
Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $63-$166
What they're saying: "Great course. Everyone (on staff) is doing great. (I) would highly recommend this course." - Barrowak123
Coopers Hawk Golf CourseMelbourne, ArkansasPublic/Resort4.543300653629
Green fee: $49-$60
What they're saying: "Hidden Gem!! I am staying in a small town an hour away from Coopers Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv
-
Green fee: $75-$125+
What they're saying: "Great place for golf/food. Had lunch, food was very good and reasonable. Staff friendly and helpful. Course is in great condition." - 72MorTonWm, GolfPass reviewer
Editor's note: Calling it a "poor man's Harbour Town" does the course a bit of a disservice, but the low-key shaping, flat-bottom bunkers and clever strategic defenses all combine to make it a must-play add-on to a Sea Island trip. Jason recently got to experience a stay-and-play at the course's condos. —Tim Gavrich
-
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001
-
Green fee: $32-$55
What they're saying: "Top notch Ohio conditions. First time playing (this year), we all did have a frost delay. (Welcome to) Ohio golf. Course was in incredible condition, wow. Layout is fantastic. We had a blast. Did get paired up with a guy claiming to be a +4 handicap who then shot a 130. Weird situation to be in but, that’s just humor. Course is amazing, go play it. We can’t wait to go back. Came from Youngstown." - danpew
-
Green fee: $29-$49
What they're saying: "Excellent condition. Glacier Wood never disappoints. Greens are in great shape. Golf course plays very fair." - reiffm
-
Green fee: $99-$225
What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle Beach area!" - cppapro1
-
Green fee: $24-$30
What they're saying: "Well worth the drive. For this time of year the course was in great condition. The fairways were very plush, almost perfect, like no one had taken any divots. Hats off to the team who maintain this course!!!! The carts and clubhouse are awesome too!. I`ll be Back!!" - jwhelp
-
Green fee: $65-$140
What they're saying: "Perfect golfing experience. You’ll know when you arrive, the experience was ideal. Although 110 degrees temps, it made up for it with the golf course experience. It’s a go to course if you wish to play on a quality golf course." - Chin9829467
-
Green fee: $56-$83+
What they're saying: "Covered Bridge is a great course. Tough and well maintained even after a major flood in the area." - natetroutman
Editor's note: Unfortunately, the course's celebrity owner and former architect, Fuzzy Zoeller, passed away last year. He would be proud his home course made the top 50 for the second straight year. - Jason Scott Deegan
-
Green fee: $49-$69+
What they're saying: "Great private feel on public course! This was a great experience! Everything was over and above what I expected!!!" - Rhythm1300
-
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Keller is a historical staple of St. Paul. This was first time playing there this year. I'll be back to play again. The pin placements were tough, the greens were set at a quick nice pace. For a public county owned course I highly recommend playing here a few times if (you) get the opportunity." - PinHiGuy
-
Green fee: $79-$169
What they're saying: "Great course grass didn't have a grain that was wrong. I get the price is (definitely) a bit expensive but compared to all the other courses in the area (it is) far better than most. Nice golf carts and has a fun and challenging layout." - WebbyG0at
-
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.8217573571056
Green fee: $169-$280+
What they're saying: "Great day of golf. This golf course is a gem! If you’re playing golf in Vegas, it is a must. Great value and in perfect shape. The course is challenging and the greens were in perfect shape. Probably running 10 or 11 on the stimpmeter. Hole 15 is a replica of 17 at Sawgrass to a tee… a real treat." - mitchwills
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in the United States
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in the United States

With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Between Senior Writer Tim Gavrich and Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan, we've played more than 2,000 golf courses, so our list of the best public golf courses in America reads like a dream golf vacation.
Pole Creek Golf ClubTabernash, ColoradoPublic4.8603871929283
Green fee: $159
What they're saying: "Great Course. Fun course with great views. Super friendly staff. Enjoyed the conditions and the layout." - jcheid
-
Green fee: $150-$295
What they're saying: "Fun course in great shape. Played here for the first time and really enjoyed this course. There are several holes that kind of feel the same but the course is in perfect shape and the tee boxes are so good they literally look like greens they are so perfect. I have played almost all the courses in Phoenix and their tee boxes might be the best I have ever seen. Fairways also were in great shape and greens were smooth but slow due to 115 degree heat. I am sure they can't cut them low right now. Just a real fun course in really good shape. It is flat and not like Dinosaur Mountain or Quintero but in great shape." - scottlsu
-
Green fee: $65-$120
What they're saying: "Wonderful golf course and staff. Course is very well maintained. The course maintenance was mowing and rolling the greens as well as blowing leaves from the fairways and greens. Course is very challenging and fair. The restaurant was very nice with great views from the patio. Will be back soon!!!" - zupe11
-
What they're saying: "Course is Great Shape. Probably one last go around here at the Fortress for the year, but this course never disappoints. We love playing this course! Can’t wait for next season to come again!" - dlp1995
Editor's note: I played The Fortress a few times when I lived in Michigan. It lives up to its name. Water and thick, nasty rough will challenge anybody. - Jason Scott Deegan
-
Green fee: $79-$129+
What they're saying: "Course in very good condition. Aeration completed and grounds crew was awesome in clearing sand off (the) greens. Weather may have factored into low attendance and played by ourselves. Maryland National is a beautiful course and interesting to play. Highly recommend. GPS carts are a plus." - wksandidge
-
Green fee: $85-$125+
What they're saying: "Must Play. All around a great course and managed very very well." - Thenmg
Editor's note: I only got to play five holes before a massive thunderstorm settled overhead during my round in 2025, but that first impression was enough to prove Grand Bear's worth. A nice clubhouse complements a scenic, fun course hidden in the forest. - Jason Scott Deegan
-
Green fee: $100-$255+
What they're saying: "Good shape for summer time. Wide open course in good shape for summer, be sure to stay in the fairways and out of the native area. The rolling hills and valleys and uneven lies make it very challenging if you don't." - thairish
Editor's note: Both courses at Desert Willow are really enjoyable designs by the team of Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and John Cook. Firecliff tends to edge out Mountain View as the tougher challenge. - Jason Scott Deegan
-
Green fee: $77-$127
What they're saying: "DA BEST!! Super course. In great condition. What makes it so good are the cart guys, starter and guys bringing water and ice all day. Now that's called caring about your golfers." - Strickj4
-
Green fee: $140-$295
What they're saying: "Bucket List. I am not an outwardly emotional or expressive person normally… however… I was MOVED spiritually & emotionally playing this course. This should be one (for) every golfers' bucket list. The only reason I gave a 4 on the condition of the course was because the greens were still slightly recovering from the aeration. Other than that it was beyond perfect." - Barol71
Editor's note: The former home of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf was showcased during the heydays of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson from 1994-2006. The ocean views on the final three holes steal the show. - Jason Scott Deegan
-
Green fee: $60-$130
What they're saying: "Fun in the Sun. The course and staff were great. Conditions were fantastic except for the heat. Pace of play was terrific, 3.5 hours. Highly recommend this course." - spike11
-
Green fee: $75-$290
What they're saying: "Great conditions, tough course. Long fairways and tees with a few carries needed. Wonderful conditions. Beautiful views." - millerst90
Editor's note: Ambiente's wandering out-and-back routing could have been a bit of a slog full of straightaway holes, but Dana Fry and Jason Straka's 2013 renovation did a wonderful job of creating crucial lateral sway on most holes. Plus, Camelback is just a great place to hang out. —Tim Gavrich
-
Green fee: $55-$83
What they're saying: "Always in good shape 3rd time playing here haven't been disappointed. Will come back." - cred1080
Editor's note: I have been playing this golf course occasionally for most of my life, and am thrilled to see this quirky classic get some national love. The 18th might be the best finishing par 3 I've played. —Tim Gavrich
-
Green fee: $100-$188+
What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50States
Editor's note: FarmLinks is known for two really interesting characteristics: One of the best drop-shot par 3s anywhere and using multiple grasses as playing surfaces since the course serves as an incubator by superintendents for testing different strains. - Jason Scott Deegan