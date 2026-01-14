Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Our short course definition is probably different than yours. This list includes layouts that are a par 69 or less, shorter than 6,000 yards or less than 18 holes.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Oasis CC
The Oasis Country Club is one of a number of really good short courses in southern California.

When golfers talk about "short courses," most people assume the conversation is about par-3, or executive, courses.

But the true definition of a short course should be expanded to any course that isn't a conventional round of golf. Our definition of a short course is simply any course that takes less time to play, costs less and generally gives up lower scores than regulation-sized courses. Those factors are generally a winning combination for customers and operators alike.

Short courses in our eyes are any routing that's a par 69 or less, shorter than 6,000 yards or fewer than 18 holes. Sure, playing famous short courses like The Cradle at Pinehurst or Bandon Preserve at Bandon Dunes is great, but there are many other "short" options found in communities throughout America.

Our list of the top public short courses leans more toward courses loved by everyday golfers. Each course in our top 25 received at least 10 reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this list.

Best Public Short Courses

  1. Ironwood Country Club

    Ironwood GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Ironwood Country Club
    Chandler, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.825
    141
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$70+
    What they're saying: "I was surprised by the difficulty, variety of holes and overall quality of this course. I had an executive (par 3) course in my mind. This course is par 67, with several par 4s and 2 par 5s. A few of the par 4s are quite long and several of the par 3s are over 160 yards. The members I played with were very accommodating and knowledgeable. I really enjoyed myself and their company." - Corey4652891

    Past Golfers' Choice lists of top public short courses
    Missaukee GC: Clubhouse
    Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2025
    We consider courses that are less than a par 70, shorter than 6,000 yards or less than 18 holes as a "short course".
    Mountain course at Incline Village - hole 1
    Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
    These smaller-acreage golf courses packed a considerable punch in the eyes of reviewers in 2023.
    Winter Park GC
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Short Courses
    Golf that costs less and takes less time is great. Explore the best short courses according to our community of reviewers.
    Winter Park GC
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Short Courses
    The best executive, par-3 and nine-hole public golf courses according to our reviews community.
    Winter Park (Short Course) sunset.JPG
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 Short Courses
    The best executive, par-3 and nine-hole public golf courses according to our reviews community.
    Mountain Shadows
    Golfer's Choice: Top 25 short golf courses
    From par-3 courses to executive and nine-hole tracks, the best of short golf courses in the U.S. according to your reviews
    Hawk's View Golf Club - Barn Hollow
    America's top 25 short golf courses
    For #JrGolfWeek, we looked at your reviews to find the top-rated courses in the U.S. under 5,500 yards.

  2. Buffer Park Golf Course

    Buffer Park GC: practice area & clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Buffer Park Golf Course
    Indianapolis, Indiana
    Public
    4.8583333333
    50
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$40
    What they're saying: "A real gem. The course was in excellent condition and I enjoyed it immensely. It’s a must if you're in that area of the country." - jrfuller5

  3. Indian Oaks Golf Club

    Indian Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Indian Oaks Golf Club
    Shabbona, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.8011508951
    64
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$35
    What they're saying: "Very well taken care of. Big 9 hole course that changes tee location for second time around. Clean and friendly." - tjones207

  4. Shadow Hills Golf Club - North Par-3 Course

    Shadow Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Shadow Hills Golf Club - North Par-3 Course
    Indio, California
    Public
    4.7671178999
    1400
    Write Review

    Green fee: $48-$58
    What they're saying: "Great course. Because of the hot August heat, the course was wide open." - Sylvia3

  5. Zigfield Troy Golf Range & Par 3

    Zigfield Troy GR & Par 3: driving range, clubhouse, pro shop
    View Tee Times
    Zigfield Troy Golf Range & Par 3
    Woodridge, Illinois
    Public
    4.7035901103
    141
    Write Review

    Green fee: $13+
    What they're saying: "Great course for beginners and players who want to improve their short game. Great staff." - noland1040

  6. Pottawatomie Golf Club

    Pottawatomie GC:#7
    View Tee Times
    Pottawatomie Golf Club
    Saint Charles, Illinois
    Public/Municipal
    4.759793148
    167
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$22
    What they're saying: "Great first spring round. Beautiful spring day and the course was in excellent condition. Starter got us out early and we never waited at any hole. Played at a leisurely pace and finished 9 in less than 2 hours on a Saturday. Love this course for 9 holes." - stingvb

  7. The Hideaway Country Club

    Hideaway CC
    View Tee Times
    The Hideaway Country Club
    Fort Myers, Florida
    Private
    4.7244482392
    347
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$95
    What they're saying: "What a fun time I had. This course is now one of my local favorites. The grounds crew keep the place in incredible shape. Fairways are beautiful. Greens are immaculate. Everyone was so nice and helpful. I can't wait to play again." - jmcgeever70

  8. Oasis Country Club

    Oasis CC
    View Tee Times
    Oasis Country Club
    Palm Desert, California
    Private
    4.7260967551
    780
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$84
    What they're saying: "Good value. Course was in great condition with lots of challenging water features." - javaman1020

  9. Colina Park Golf Course

    Colina Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Colina Park Golf Course
    San Diego, California
    Public
    4.6866024348
    461
    Write Review

    Green fee: $15-$25
    What they're saying: "This place is amazing to practice your short game and you understand how hard do you need to hit the ball at all the different size range of holes. This place is great. I’ll be going back often." - justcraig14

  10. Palm Royale Country Club

    Palm Royale CC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Palm Royale Country Club
    La Quinta, California
    Public
    4.6402139668
    979
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$39
    What they're saying: "Hidden gem. I normally don't play par 3 courses but this one surprised me. It can play very difficult with small undulating greens and lots of sand and some water.. Visually it's a beautiful course but be ready to walk as they have no carts except pull carts. The clubhouse man was only around between 7-9am but they work the honor system to pay when he is absent." - cdavalos4

  11. Pinecrest Country Club

    Pinecrest CC
    View Tee Times
    PineCrest Country Club
    Brookville, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.6695743417
    76
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$39
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course layout and some of the best greens around. Starting to lack on some of the fine touches of the course. Still worth the money." - chibell20

  12. Tam O'Shanter Golf Course

    Tam O' Shanter GC
    View Tee Times
    Tam O' Shanter Golf Course
    Niles, Illinois
    Public/Municipal
    4.6157035825
    336
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$25
    What they're saying: "I’ve played at Tam O’Shanter multiple times for the last few years as a very beginner and it’s been fantastic. The course has been perfect in length and difficulty for me. The lines of sight from the tee to the flag are clear, the distances achievable and the hazards at the right level of difficulty for me as I learned and got better. Play is swift, but I’m not running into anyone nor feeling rushed. So far everyone that we’ve played with has been fine with me as a beginner so I don’t feel bad being nowhere near par. The staff has been friendly and helpful. Fun course!" - tltrumble

  13. Timber Creek Golf Course - Sierra Pines

    Timber Creek GC - Sierra Pines
    View Tee Times
    Timber Creek Golf Course - Sierra Pines
    Roseville, California
    Public
    4.6558567093
    444
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "Sierra Pines Golf Course in Roseville is one of those places that just feels like a great deal every time you play. For the price of a tee time, you get a well kept 9 hole course that’s fun, laid back, and perfect for a quick round without spending a fortune. It’s a great spot whether you’re newer to the game or just want to get some swings in without the pressure of a full 18. What really makes it stand out, though, is the staff. They’re always super friendly, welcoming, and genuinely seem to enjoy being there, which makes the whole experience even better." - EthanDials

  14. Sun City Lakes Golf Club - East Course

    Sun City Lakes GC -­ East
    View Tee Times
    Sun City Lakes Golf Club -­ East Course
    Sun City, Arizona
    Private
    4.4672819948
    300
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$57
    What they're saying: "Enjoyable round. Greens and fairways in very good condition. Pace was quick. A great day." - Bill5952158

  15. Wicker Hills Golf Course

    Wicker Hills GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Wicker Hills Golf Course
    Hale, Michigan
    Public
    4.4497234791
    42
    Write Review

    Green fee: $23-$55
    What they're saying: "Great place to enjoy a day of golf. The ladyies that work there are always helpful and courteous. The course is in great shape. The greens hold well and are not gimmicky. Plenty challenging for the average golfer. I would like the fairway grass a little longer but that's just me. New carts also." - Jcsteve14

    Editors' Choice: Our favorite short golf courses

    Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We love short courses and are pushing for more resorts and clubs (public and private) that have the land to add them. Check out our story on the 11 U.S. resorts we think are ripe to add short courses. Here are our favorite short courses not included in this list.

    Mountain Top: #12
    Mountain Top Course
    Hollister, Missouri
    5.0
    7
    Write Review
    Gamble Sands GC - QuickSands: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Gamble Sands Golf Club - QuickSands Course
    Brewster, Washington
    Public
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    Palm Beach GC
    Palm Beach Golf Course
    Palm Beach, Florida
    Public/Municipal
    4.1104336043
    493
    Write Review
    Bandon Preserve: #10
    Bandon Preserve
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.9047619048
    13
    Write Review
    Cliffhangers GC: #15
    Cliffhangers Golf Course
    Hollister, Missouri
    Resort
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - The Cradle
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - The Cradle
    Pinehurst, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.9285714286
    8
    Write Review
    Threetops Par-3 at Treetops Resort
    View Tee Times
    Threetops Par-3 at Treetops Resort
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Resort
    4.7745098039
    22
    Write Review
    Shorty's at Bandon Dunes
    Shorty's at Bandon Dunes
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.5
    2
    Write Review
    Mountain Shadows GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Mountain Shadows Golf Course
    Paradise Valley, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5220460927
    1012
    Write Review
    Winter Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Winter Park Golf Course
    Winter Park, Florida
    Municipal
    4.5375170519
    1206
    Write Review

  16. Sugar Mountain Golf Club

    Sugar Mountain GC
    View Tee Times
    Sugar Mountain Golf Club
    Banner Elk, North Carolina
    Public/Resort
    4.6778383321
    249
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$60
    What they're saying: "My family enjoys playing this course. We have played it 3 times now, each was a great outing. Every visit has had its challenges and great shots for all. We also had a few bottle necks and that impacts on pace of play but that is expected for a busy course." - BigR275

  17. Claremont Golf Course

    Claremont GC
    View Tee Times
    Claremont Golf Course
    Portland, Oregon
    Public
    4.5198332661
    283
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24-$28
    What they're saying: "Beautiful Golf Course. Always well maintained and well laid out with nice water fountains and homes nearby. Good customer service staff." - Tomcruister

  18. Chicago Heights Park District - East Golf Course

    Chicago Heights Park District
    View Tee Times
    Chicago Heights Park District - East Course
    Chicago Heights, Illinois
    Municipal
    4.5917289839
    163
    Write Review

    Green fee: $22-$32
    What they're saying: "Great course … best hidden secret!!" - steve005007

  19. Aguila Nine Golf Course

    Aguila Nine GC: View of the bunker
    View Tee Times
    Aguila Nine Golf Course
    Laveen, Arizona
    Public/Municipal
    4.5019463844
    340
    Write Review

    Green fee: $8-$18
    What they're saying: "Great course well maintained at a great price. Excellent for beginners or anyone wanting to work on their short game." - tbussoletti

  20. Rolling Hills at Silver Lake Country Club

    Silver Lake CC
    View Tee Times
    Rolling Hills at Silver Lake Country Club
    Orland Park, Illinois
    Public
    4.5344802465
    208
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$35
    What they're saying: "Loved it!! Had a great round, the course was relatively empty so I was able to play at a great pace!! 10/10 would recommend!!" - Ostewart93

  21. Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course

    Raymond C. Firestone GC
    View Tee Times
    Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course
    Akron, Ohio
    Public
    4.5483193277
    170
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$30
    What they're saying: "Tough! Fast greens, high slopes. No wonder the pros came here! Awesome though and super fun." - Ohghost247

  22. Shiloh Park Golf Course

    Shiloh Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Shiloh Park Golf Course
    Zion, Illinois
    Public
    4.5409982175
    142
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$21
    What they're saying: "Great place to play! For new golfers as well. Forgiving. Was a little muggy and hot yet I tees off at noon. After playing 9, I decided to play it again! Course was pretty much wide open. Played 18 in @ 3hrs." - Boo562

  23. Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan - Pine Glen

    Pine Glen at Sycuan Resort: #10
    View Tee Times
    Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan - Pine Glen
    El Cajon, California
    Resort
    4.4364036746
    429
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$38
    What they're saying: "Well maintained, nice layout. Would’ve liked slight higher yardage on the holes, most were around 100 yards." - fadirouel

  24. Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course

    Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge: #1
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge Course
    Redmond, Oregon
    Resort
    4.6616520734
    159
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$50+
    What they're saying: "Course was in very fine condition. Sand groomed and dry. First and second cuts well defined. On course restrooms clean. Sufficient on course drinking water stations." - geodude

  25. JaTo Highlands Golf Course

    JaTo Highlands GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    JaTo Highlands Golf Course
    Lincoln, Maine
    Semi-Private
    4.7598039216
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $43-$63
    What they're saying: "Course is looking great, newly paved cart paths and grounds work continues to make it beautiful." - rushearly

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Ozarks National 18
4 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven: Aerial
1 Min Read
Top 5 Golf Courses in West Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Spooky Brook GC
4 Min Read
Top 20 Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
The Ranch Golf Club - hole 17
4 Min Read
Top 20 Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Best public golf courses in Delaware - Bear Trap Dunes
2 Min Read
Top 10 Golf Courses in Delaware - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Mauna Kea - third hole views
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025

More from the author

Brooks Bar and Deck at Edgewood Tahoe
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Tyoga CC
5 Min Read
Top 25 Value Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Eagle Ridge - General golf course - 14th
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Bryce Resort
4 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Warren GC At Notre Dame
2 Min Read
Top 15 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025

Popular

Woodlake Country Club - Golfers' Choice 2026 friendly staff
5 Min Read
America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
navy-destroyer-6.jpg
1 Min Read
Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin - No. 18
6 Min Read
Top 25 Most Improved Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Read More
Now Reading
Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me