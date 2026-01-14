Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

When golfers talk about "short courses," most people assume the conversation is about par-3, or executive, courses.

But the true definition of a short course should be expanded to any course that isn't a conventional round of golf. Our definition of a short course is simply any course that takes less time to play, costs less and generally gives up lower scores than regulation-sized courses. Those factors are generally a winning combination for customers and operators alike.

Short courses in our eyes are any routing that's a par 69 or less, shorter than 6,000 yards or fewer than 18 holes. Sure, playing famous short courses like The Cradle at Pinehurst or Bandon Preserve at Bandon Dunes is great, but there are many other "short" options found in communities throughout America.

Our list of the top public short courses leans more toward courses loved by everyday golfers. Each course in our top 25 received at least 10 reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this list.