Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

When golfers talk about "short courses," most people assume the conversation is about par-3, or executive, courses.
But the true definition of a short course should be expanded to any course that isn't a conventional round of golf. Our definition of a short course is simply any course that takes less time to play, costs less and generally gives up lower scores than regulation-sized courses. Those factors are generally a winning combination for customers and operators alike.
Short courses in our eyes are any routing that's a par 69 or less, shorter than 6,000 yards or fewer than 18 holes. Sure, playing famous short courses like The Cradle at Pinehurst or Bandon Preserve at Bandon Dunes is great, but there are many other "short" options found in communities throughout America.
Our list of the top public short courses leans more toward courses loved by everyday golfers. Each course in our top 25 received at least 10 reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this list.
Best Public Short Courses
-
Ironwood Country Club
Green fee: $40-$70+
What they're saying: "I was surprised by the difficulty, variety of holes and overall quality of this course. I had an executive (par 3) course in my mind. This course is par 67, with several par 4s and 2 par 5s. A few of the par 4s are quite long and several of the par 3s are over 160 yards. The members I played with were very accommodating and knowledgeable. I really enjoyed myself and their company." - Corey4652891
-
Buffer Park Golf Course
Green fee: $20-$40
What they're saying: "A real gem. The course was in excellent condition and I enjoyed it immensely. It’s a must if you're in that area of the country." - jrfuller5
-
Indian Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $20-$35
What they're saying: "Very well taken care of. Big 9 hole course that changes tee location for second time around. Clean and friendly." - tjones207
-
Shadow Hills Golf Club - North Par-3 Course
Green fee: $48-$58
What they're saying: "Great course. Because of the hot August heat, the course was wide open." - Sylvia3
-
Zigfield Troy Golf Range & Par 3
Green fee: $13+
What they're saying: "Great course for beginners and players who want to improve their short game. Great staff." - noland1040
-
Pottawatomie Golf Club
Green fee: $18-$22
What they're saying: "Great first spring round. Beautiful spring day and the course was in excellent condition. Starter got us out early and we never waited at any hole. Played at a leisurely pace and finished 9 in less than 2 hours on a Saturday. Love this course for 9 holes." - stingvb
-
The Hideaway Country Club
Green fee: $45-$95
What they're saying: "What a fun time I had. This course is now one of my local favorites. The grounds crew keep the place in incredible shape. Fairways are beautiful. Greens are immaculate. Everyone was so nice and helpful. I can't wait to play again." - jmcgeever70
-
Oasis Country Club
Green fee: $69-$84
What they're saying: "Good value. Course was in great condition with lots of challenging water features." - javaman1020
-
Colina Park Golf Course
Green fee: $15-$25
What they're saying: "This place is amazing to practice your short game and you understand how hard do you need to hit the ball at all the different size range of holes. This place is great. I’ll be going back often." - justcraig14
-
Palm Royale Country Club
Green fee: $29-$39
What they're saying: "Hidden gem. I normally don't play par 3 courses but this one surprised me. It can play very difficult with small undulating greens and lots of sand and some water.. Visually it's a beautiful course but be ready to walk as they have no carts except pull carts. The clubhouse man was only around between 7-9am but they work the honor system to pay when he is absent." - cdavalos4
-
Pinecrest Country Club
Green fee: $35-$39
What they're saying: "Beautiful course layout and some of the best greens around. Starting to lack on some of the fine touches of the course. Still worth the money." - chibell20
-
Tam O'Shanter Golf Course
Green fee: $18-$25
What they're saying: "I’ve played at Tam O’Shanter multiple times for the last few years as a very beginner and it’s been fantastic. The course has been perfect in length and difficulty for me. The lines of sight from the tee to the flag are clear, the distances achievable and the hazards at the right level of difficulty for me as I learned and got better. Play is swift, but I’m not running into anyone nor feeling rushed. So far everyone that we’ve played with has been fine with me as a beginner so I don’t feel bad being nowhere near par. The staff has been friendly and helpful. Fun course!" - tltrumble
-
Timber Creek Golf Course - Sierra Pines
Green fee: $30
What they're saying: "Sierra Pines Golf Course in Roseville is one of those places that just feels like a great deal every time you play. For the price of a tee time, you get a well kept 9 hole course that’s fun, laid back, and perfect for a quick round without spending a fortune. It’s a great spot whether you’re newer to the game or just want to get some swings in without the pressure of a full 18. What really makes it stand out, though, is the staff. They’re always super friendly, welcoming, and genuinely seem to enjoy being there, which makes the whole experience even better." - EthanDials
-
Sun City Lakes Golf Club - East Course
Green fee: $30-$57
What they're saying: "Enjoyable round. Greens and fairways in very good condition. Pace was quick. A great day." - Bill5952158
-
Wicker Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $23-$55
What they're saying: "Great place to enjoy a day of golf. The ladyies that work there are always helpful and courteous. The course is in great shape. The greens hold well and are not gimmicky. Plenty challenging for the average golfer. I would like the fairway grass a little longer but that's just me. New carts also." - Jcsteve14
Editors' Choice: Our favorite short golf courses
Editors' Choice: Our favorite short golf courses

Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We love short courses and are pushing for more resorts and clubs (public and private) that have the land to add them. Check out our story on the 11 U.S. resorts we think are ripe to add short courses. Here are our favorite short courses not included in this list.
-
Sugar Mountain Golf ClubBanner Elk, North CarolinaPublic/Resort4.6778383321249
Green fee: $38-$60
What they're saying: "My family enjoys playing this course. We have played it 3 times now, each was a great outing. Every visit has had its challenges and great shots for all. We also had a few bottle necks and that impacts on pace of play but that is expected for a busy course." - BigR275
-
Claremont Golf Course
Green fee: $24-$28
What they're saying: "Beautiful Golf Course. Always well maintained and well laid out with nice water fountains and homes nearby. Good customer service staff." - Tomcruister
-
Chicago Heights Park District - East Golf Course
Green fee: $22-$32
What they're saying: "Great course … best hidden secret!!" - steve005007
-
Aguila Nine Golf Course
Green fee: $8-$18
What they're saying: "Great course well maintained at a great price. Excellent for beginners or anyone wanting to work on their short game." - tbussoletti
-
Rolling Hills at Silver Lake Country Club
Green fee: $18-$35
What they're saying: "Loved it!! Had a great round, the course was relatively empty so I was able to play at a great pace!! 10/10 would recommend!!" - Ostewart93
-
Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course
Green fee: $20-$30
What they're saying: "Tough! Fast greens, high slopes. No wonder the pros came here! Awesome though and super fun." - Ohghost247
-
Shiloh Park Golf Course
Green fee: $18-$21
What they're saying: "Great place to play! For new golfers as well. Forgiving. Was a little muggy and hot yet I tees off at noon. After playing 9, I decided to play it again! Course was pretty much wide open. Played 18 in @ 3hrs." - Boo562
-
Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan - Pine GlenEl Cajon, CaliforniaResort4.4364036746429
Green fee: $20-$38
What they're saying: "Well maintained, nice layout. Would’ve liked slight higher yardage on the holes, most were around 100 yards." - fadirouel
-
Eagle Crest Resort - Challenge CourseRedmond, OregonResort4.6616520734159
Green fee: $35-$50+
What they're saying: "Course was in very fine condition. Sand groomed and dry. First and second cuts well defined. On course restrooms clean. Sufficient on course drinking water stations." - geodude
-
JaTo Highlands Golf Course
Green fee: $43-$63
What they're saying: "Course is looking great, newly paved cart paths and grounds work continues to make it beautiful." - rushearly