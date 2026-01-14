Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2026

Really good amenities like a wonderful clubhouse restaurant or putting course can enhance your golf experience.
Brooks Bar and Deck at Edgewood Tahoe
Brooks Bar and Deck is the place to be at Edgewood Tahoe.

Thanks to the rise of golf post-pandemic, many public and resort facilities finally have the money for much-needed updates, both to the course and other complementary amenities.

Top-notch amenities like sprawling clubhouses, good restaurants and spacious practice facilities are no longer just the privilege of private clubs. Sure, many privates will perpetually have newer, classier facilities. Monthly dues buy a lot those upgrades for members.

The gap is closing, however. Public courses that didn't have a clubhouse are building them. Other older clubs that had aging clubhouses are renovating. Some 27-hole courses are being redesigned to clear more space for short courses and better driving ranges and putting greens. All of these improvements and investments add up to a better overall experience for everyday golfers.

These 25 public, resort and semi-private golf courses impressed our reviewers most with their off-course amenities. Each received at least 10 reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this list.

Which would you rather have: a nice clubhouse, restaurant or driving range? A lot of these places boast all three.

  1. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General Course

    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General: #9
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General Course
    Galena, Illinois
    Resort
    4.5490196078
    54
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$160
    What they're saying: "Elevation CHANGES! Interesting mountain course in Illinois. Yes, mountain course. The front 9 is very tight (especially off the tee) and extremely undulating with huge elevation changes. The back 9 is more open and fun to play. Overall, a great course and even better value." - boynestan

  2. Destination Geneva National - Trevino Course

    Geneva National GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
    Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.8189612294
    158
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$215
    What they're saying: "One of the top courses in Wisconsin. Course is always in great shape. Made some changes on a few holes this year to enhance the overall on condition of the course that I didn’t know needed to be made. Went from an A++ course to an A++++ course!" - geoffreywatkins

  3. Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course

    Brasstown Valley Resort
    View Tee Times
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    4.7518297642
    267
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$100+
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013

  4. Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club

    Sterling Grove GCC
    View Tee Times
    Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club
    Surprise, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.5526445872
    333
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$178+
    What they're saying: "Love Sterling Grove!!! Best staff, best hospitality, best facilities and best amenities I’ve seen in a course that’s open to the public! Play it and dine at the Copper & Rye after before it all turns private." - Bryanreynolds

  5. Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course

    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine: #12
    View Tee Times
    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course
    Acme, Michigan
    Resort
    4.8395848218
    94
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$190
    What they're saying: "Great fall conditions. The course is always in good condition even late fall. Staff is always very friendly. Absolutely recommend this facility." - TJBuscarino

  6. Otter Creek Golf Course

    Otter Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Otter Creek Golf Course
    Ankeny, Iowa
    Public/Municipal
    4.5310258023
    237
    Write Review

    Green fee: $48-$64
    What they're saying: "Place was absolutely amazing. The staff was extremely kind and welcoming. Just came for school/work. Don’t know if I will ever be here again but if I am I’ll definitely be back!" - tatedfreddy

  7. George Young Golf Course

    George Young Recreation
    View Tee Times
    George Young Recreation
    Gaastra, Michigan
    Public
    4.7250639386
    43
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$60
    What they're saying: "Pace was awesome! Got a great rate. Greens were undulating and quick! Fairways in great shape though the rough was kinda deep. Plenty of hazards and doglegs. Quite a few elevated tees. In fact on the back nine one hole - 15-16? - (there is a) dogleg left and a layup to approximately from a 30-foot elevated tee." - Boo562

  8. Grande Dunes Resort Club

    Grande Dunes Resort Club: #8
    View Tee Times
    Grande Dunes Resort Club
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Public/Resort
    4.6871162913
    174
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$175+
    What they're saying: "Good challenge. Layout forced a tough decision off most tees as trouble was almost always reachable from the tee. Greens were firm and in good condition. Would play it again." - Eaton24

  9. Juliette Falls

    Juliette Falls
    Juliette Falls
    Dunnellon, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.7011865494
    887
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$99
    What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friends opinion Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer

  10. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    4.9204316468
    176
    Write Review

    Green fee: $250-$450+
    What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkus

  11. Foxfire Golf Club

    Foxfire GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Foxfire Golf Club
    Waupaca, Wisconsin
    Public/Resort
    4.2736432366
    109
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Golf Treat in Central Wisconsin. Great course, decent price, nice people, great facility. On my go to list every year." - GolfPass reviewer

  12. TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course

    5th green on the Dye's Valley at TPC Sawgrass
    View Tee Times
    TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course
    Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    Resort
    4.6123427595
    232
    Write Review

    Green fee: $225-$350+
    What they're saying: "A Beautiful Challenge. As a high handicapper, I found this course to be extremely challenging. Fortunately, I was paired with more experienced golfers, who led by example and were extremely encouraging. This made for a enjoyable round, even though my playing leaves a lot to be desired. The staff is top-notch in every way. The grounds are beautiful, and well maintained. The clubhouse is iconic and words on its own. Highly recommend." - llewell

  13. Harbor Shores

    Harbor Shores: #10
    View Tee Times
    Harbor Shores
    Benton Harbor, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.7732915651
    224
    Write Review

    Green fee: $135-$245
    What they're saying: "Great Course in West Michigan. We went in November on a cold cloudy day, and the course was in surprisingly great shape. The staff was very friendly and great to talk to. Every hole is excellently designed and very memorable. My only criticism is that the signage could be better to direct golfers from hole to hole to keep golfers from getting lost." - GolfLegend4

  14. Bayside Resort Golf Club

    Bayside Resort GC: #11
    Bayside Resort Golf Club
    Bethany Beach, Delaware
    Resort/Public
    4.5993365609
    180
    Write Review

    Green fee: $71-$98
    What they're saying: "Best on the Shore. Simply the best track on the Eastern Shore. Difficult but fair and always in excellent condition year round." - GolfPass reviewer

  15. Monarch Beach Golf Links

    Monarch Beach Golf Links
    View Tee Times
    Monarch Beach Golf Links
    Dana Point, California
    Resort
    4.5167584275
    254
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$382+
    What they're saying: "Amazing! The course was absolutely beautiful and everyone that works there is super friendly and welcoming! Had a fabulous experience! Hope to play there again soon!" - dufferaguilar

    Editors' Choice: Public Courses with the Best Off-course Amenities

    Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some of our favorite public, resort and semi-private courses with either sprawling clubhouses, great restaurants and excellent practice facilities or sometimes all three.

    sea-island-seaside2-6583405.jpg
    Seaside at Sea Island Golf Club
    St Simons Island, Georgia
    Resort
    4.9444444444
    18
    Write Review
    Caledonia GC
    Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Public
    4.7153594771
    96
    Write Review
    Cascata: #6
    View Tee Times
    Cascata
    Boulder City, Nevada
    Public
    3.9575163399
    34
    Write Review
    Links at Spanish Bay: #5
    View Tee Times
    The Links at Spanish Bay™
    Pebble Beach, California
    Resort
    4.6218487395
    23
    Write Review
    Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
    Pinehurst, North Carolina
    Resort
    3.7917329094
    39
    Write Review
    Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort
    The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
    Kiawah Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.9472527473
    66
    Write Review
    River at Blackwolf Run: #5
    River at Blackwolf Run Golf Course
    Kohler, Wisconsin
    Resort
    4.85
    20
    Write Review
    hole17-sawgrass.jpg
    TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course
    Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    Resort
    4.6372294372
    113
    Write Review
    TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium: #1
    View Tee Times
    TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5702507989
    723
    Write Review
    PGA GC - Dye: #1
    Dye Course at PGA Golf Club
    Port Saint Lucie, Florida
    Public
    4.3361344538
    16
    Write Review

  16. Thistle Golf Club

    Thistle GC
    View Tee Times
    Thistle Golf Club - Stewart Course
    Sunset Beach, North Carolina
    Public
    4.851916579
    747
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$225
    What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle beach area!" - cppapro1

  17. Bulle Rock Golf Club

    Bulle Rock GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Bulle Rock Golf Club
    Havre de Grace, Maryland
    Public
    4.6967182682
    423
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$120
    What they're saying: "Lots of fun, Played a round for the first time today. Top notch practice area. Driving range was good too. Free balls!!!! Course was in great condition. Fun but very challenging. Stay in the fairways!!!! Starter was super friendly and gave tons of great tips. Definitely will be back!!!" - stevenvoegele

  18. Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course

    Pinehills GC - Nicklaus: #5
    View Tee Times
    Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.8173339115
    326
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$165
    What they're saying: "Great Track. Grew up here but this course wasn’t built yet when I moved to AZ. Course is fantastic, 4 hours, excellent. Only surprise, no sand bottles for divots, not a big deal, amazing course!!!" - kingbird47

  19. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms

    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    View Tee Times
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    4.8521008403
    321
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$188+
    What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50States

  20. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Mountain View Course

    Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Palm Desert, California
    Resort
    4.5012156177
    667
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$255+
    What they're saying: "Beauty and a beast! The course is in great condition. Beautiful grass! Fun and challenging. The course is well maintained and the employees are very knowledgeable and very professional." - Gemof Desert

  21. Mid South Club

    Mid South Club
    View Tee Times
    Mid South Club
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Private
    4.659320197
    150
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$175
    What they're saying: "Great condition for winter golf. First time playing this course. The condition was great for winter golf. It rained the day before so cart path only and got no roll off the tees. (There are) enough elevation changes to keep you guessing with your club choices. Greens were in good shape. 18th is a very nice finishing hole... Will definitely play again if coming back to the area." - dangt1964

  22. Pasatiempo Golf Club

    Pasatiempo GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Pasatiempo Golf Club
    Santa Cruz, California
    Semi-Private
    4.7300821514
    276
    Write Review

    Green fee: $425
    What they're saying: "We've been meaning to play Pasatiempo for a few years, but the course remodel delayed us. Fortunately, 2025 was the year! It's a great track! The greens had recently been punched and sanded, but they were still in really good condition. If you get above the hole...forget about it! As a threesome, we had 9 3-putts but that would have been considerable more if the greens were running faster. I'd definitely play here again. Post round drinks on the patio over looking the 18th green were amazing!!" - clayjok

  23. TPC Louisiana

    TPC Louisiana: #14
    View Tee Times
    TPC Louisiana
    Avondale, Louisiana
    Public
    4.6326917864
    262
    Write Review

    Green fee: $140-$290
    What they're saying: "Absolutely beautiful and well maintained!Don’t ever pass up an opportunity to play here! Beautiful, challenging layout suitable for anyone!!" - Scot5814581

  24. Arrowhead Golf Club

    Arrowhead GC
    View Tee Times
    West/East at Arrowhead Golf Club
    Wheaton, Illinois
    Public
    4.8159397696
    545
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$89
    What they're saying: "Absolutely Gorgeous. First time being here since high school in 2001! Man was the course in great shape. What a difference over 20+ years! Cannot wait to get back there!" - LMURK27

  25. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

    Laughlin Ranch GC
    View Tee Times
    Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
    Bullhead City, Arizona
    Public
    4.7127805873
    300
    Write Review

    Green fee: $63-$166
    What they're saying:  "Great course. Everyone (on staff) is doing great. (I) would highly recommend this course." - Barrowak123

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
