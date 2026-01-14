Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2026

Thanks to the rise of golf post-pandemic, many public and resort facilities finally have the money for much-needed updates, both to the course and other complementary amenities.
Top-notch amenities like sprawling clubhouses, good restaurants and spacious practice facilities are no longer just the privilege of private clubs. Sure, many privates will perpetually have newer, classier facilities. Monthly dues buy a lot those upgrades for members.
The gap is closing, however. Public courses that didn't have a clubhouse are building them. Other older clubs that had aging clubhouses are renovating. Some 27-hole courses are being redesigned to clear more space for short courses and better driving ranges and putting greens. All of these improvements and investments add up to a better overall experience for everyday golfers.
These 25 public, resort and semi-private golf courses impressed our reviewers most with their off-course amenities. Each received at least 10 reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this list.
Which would you rather have: a nice clubhouse, restaurant or driving range? A lot of these places boast all three.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General CourseGalena, IllinoisResort4.549019607854
Green fee: $100-$160
What they're saying: "Elevation CHANGES! Interesting mountain course in Illinois. Yes, mountain course. The front 9 is very tight (especially off the tee) and extremely undulating with huge elevation changes. The back 9 is more open and fun to play. Overall, a great course and even better value." - boynestan
Destination Geneva National - Trevino CourseLake Geneva, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort4.8189612294158
Green fee: $80-$215
What they're saying: "One of the top courses in Wisconsin. Course is always in great shape. Made some changes on a few holes this year to enhance the overall on condition of the course that I didn’t know needed to be made. Went from an A++ course to an A++++ course!" - geoffreywatkins
Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$100+
What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013
Sterling Grove Golf & Country ClubSurprise, ArizonaSemi-Private4.5526445872333
Green fee: $100-$178+
What they're saying: "Love Sterling Grove!!! Best staff, best hospitality, best facilities and best amenities I’ve seen in a course that’s open to the public! Play it and dine at the Copper & Rye after before it all turns private." - Bryanreynolds
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine CourseAcme, MichiganResort4.839584821894
Green fee: $85-$190
What they're saying: "Great fall conditions. The course is always in good condition even late fall. Staff is always very friendly. Absolutely recommend this facility." - TJBuscarino
Otter Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $48-$64
What they're saying: "Place was absolutely amazing. The staff was extremely kind and welcoming. Just came for school/work. Don’t know if I will ever be here again but if I am I’ll definitely be back!" - tatedfreddy
George Young Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$60
What they're saying: "Pace was awesome! Got a great rate. Greens were undulating and quick! Fairways in great shape though the rough was kinda deep. Plenty of hazards and doglegs. Quite a few elevated tees. In fact on the back nine one hole - 15-16? - (there is a) dogleg left and a layup to approximately from a 30-foot elevated tee." - Boo562
Grande Dunes Resort ClubMyrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic/Resort4.6871162913174
Green fee: $95-$175+
What they're saying: "Good challenge. Layout forced a tough decision off most tees as trouble was almost always reachable from the tee. Greens were firm and in good condition. Would play it again." - Eaton24
Juliette Falls
Green fee: $70-$99
What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friends opinion Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Green fee: $250-$450+
What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkus
Foxfire Golf Club
What they're saying: "Golf Treat in Central Wisconsin. Great course, decent price, nice people, great facility. On my go to list every year." - GolfPass reviewer
TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley CoursePonte Vedra Beach, FloridaResort4.6123427595232
Green fee: $225-$350+
What they're saying: "A Beautiful Challenge. As a high handicapper, I found this course to be extremely challenging. Fortunately, I was paired with more experienced golfers, who led by example and were extremely encouraging. This made for a enjoyable round, even though my playing leaves a lot to be desired. The staff is top-notch in every way. The grounds are beautiful, and well maintained. The clubhouse is iconic and words on its own. Highly recommend." - llewell
Harbor Shores
Green fee: $135-$245
What they're saying: "Great Course in West Michigan. We went in November on a cold cloudy day, and the course was in surprisingly great shape. The staff was very friendly and great to talk to. Every hole is excellently designed and very memorable. My only criticism is that the signage could be better to direct golfers from hole to hole to keep golfers from getting lost." - GolfLegend4
Bayside Resort Golf Club
Green fee: $71-$98
What they're saying: "Best on the Shore. Simply the best track on the Eastern Shore. Difficult but fair and always in excellent condition year round." - GolfPass reviewer
Monarch Beach Golf Links
Green fee: $120-$382+
What they're saying: "Amazing! The course was absolutely beautiful and everyone that works there is super friendly and welcoming! Had a fabulous experience! Hope to play there again soon!" - dufferaguilar
Editors' Choice: Public Courses with the Best Off-course Amenities
Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some of our favorite public, resort and semi-private courses with either sprawling clubhouses, great restaurants and excellent practice facilities or sometimes all three.Boulder City, NevadaPublic3.957516339934Pebble Beach, CaliforniaResort4.621848739523Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.791732909439Kiawah Island, South CarolinaResort4.947252747366Ponte Vedra Beach, FloridaResort4.6372294372113Scottsdale, ArizonaResort4.5702507989723
Thistle Golf ClubSunset Beach, North CarolinaPublic4.851916579747
Green fee: $99-$225
What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle beach area!" - cppapro1
Bulle Rock Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$120
What they're saying: "Lots of fun, Played a round for the first time today. Top notch practice area. Driving range was good too. Free balls!!!! Course was in great condition. Fun but very challenging. Stay in the fairways!!!! Starter was super friendly and gave tons of great tips. Definitely will be back!!!" - stevenvoegele
Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus CoursePlymouth, MassachusettsSemi-Private4.8173339115326
Green fee: $95-$165
What they're saying: "Great Track. Grew up here but this course wasn’t built yet when I moved to AZ. Course is fantastic, 4 hours, excellent. Only surprise, no sand bottles for divots, not a big deal, amazing course!!!" - kingbird47
FarmLinks at Pursell FarmsSylacauga, AlabamaPublic/Resort4.8521008403321
Green fee: $100-$188+
What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50States
Desert Willow Golf Resort - Mountain View CoursePalm Desert, CaliforniaResort4.5012156177667
Green fee: $100-$255+
What they're saying: "Beauty and a beast! The course is in great condition. Beautiful grass! Fun and challenging. The course is well maintained and the employees are very knowledgeable and very professional." - Gemof Desert
Mid South Club
Green fee: $100-$175
What they're saying: "Great condition for winter golf. First time playing this course. The condition was great for winter golf. It rained the day before so cart path only and got no roll off the tees. (There are) enough elevation changes to keep you guessing with your club choices. Greens were in good shape. 18th is a very nice finishing hole... Will definitely play again if coming back to the area." - dangt1964
Pasatiempo Golf ClubSanta Cruz, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.7300821514276
Green fee: $425
What they're saying: "We've been meaning to play Pasatiempo for a few years, but the course remodel delayed us. Fortunately, 2025 was the year! It's a great track! The greens had recently been punched and sanded, but they were still in really good condition. If you get above the hole...forget about it! As a threesome, we had 9 3-putts but that would have been considerable more if the greens were running faster. I'd definitely play here again. Post round drinks on the patio over looking the 18th green were amazing!!" - clayjok
TPC Louisiana
Green fee: $140-$290
What they're saying: "Absolutely beautiful and well maintained!Don’t ever pass up an opportunity to play here! Beautiful, challenging layout suitable for anyone!!" - Scot5814581
Arrowhead Golf ClubWheaton, IllinoisPublic4.8159397696545
Green fee: $56-$89
What they're saying: "Absolutely Gorgeous. First time being here since high school in 2001! Man was the course in great shape. What a difference over 20+ years! Cannot wait to get back there!" - LMURK27
Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $63-$166
What they're saying: "Great course. Everyone (on staff) is doing great. (I) would highly recommend this course." - Barrowak123