Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2026

Thanks to the rise of golf post-pandemic, many public and resort facilities finally have the money for much-needed updates, both to the course and other complementary amenities.

Top-notch amenities like sprawling clubhouses, good restaurants and spacious practice facilities are no longer just the privilege of private clubs. Sure, many privates will perpetually have newer, classier facilities. Monthly dues buy a lot those upgrades for members.

The gap is closing, however. Public courses that didn't have a clubhouse are building them. Other older clubs that had aging clubhouses are renovating. Some 27-hole courses are being redesigned to clear more space for short courses and better driving ranges and putting greens. All of these improvements and investments add up to a better overall experience for everyday golfers.

These 25 public, resort and semi-private golf courses impressed our reviewers most with their off-course amenities. Each received at least 10 reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this list.

Which would you rather have: a nice clubhouse, restaurant or driving range? A lot of these places boast all three.