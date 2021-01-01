Lake Charles Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 7
Reviews: 254
Combine a host of new casinos with Cajun food and music and it's tough for visitors to Lake Charles, Louisiana city not to live up to the area's mantra: "Laissez les bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll)." There are plenty of good times to be had for golfers as Lake Charles has a small but diverse collection of quality courses.
Lake Charles Golf Courses
Lake Charles, LouisianaPublic/Resort4.4396163
Lake Charles, LouisianaPublic4.207847058845
Lake Charles, LouisianaPrivate0.00
Lake Charles, LouisianaPublic/Municipal4.05
Lake Charles, LouisianaResort3.28571428573
Golf Courses Near Lake Charles
Westlake, LouisianaSemi-Private4.835485714334
Sulphur, LouisianaPublic/Municipal3.88235294124
Kinder, LouisianaResort4.8503117647141
Lake Charles Golf Resorts
Lake Charles, LouisianaThe Golden Nugget Lake Charles is a casino resort on the shoreline with 1,100 guest rooms and an 18-hole golf course designed by Todd Eckenrode and opened in 2014. Room types start at 500 square feet and range up to suites 1,000-2,000 square feet in size. Amenities for guests include a two-acre pool and lazy river, private beachfront and marina,…
Lake Charles, LouisianaL'Auberge Casino Resort is located in Lake Charles, Louisiana and home to a 1,000-room hotel, live casino gaming and 18-hole golf course onsite designed by Tom Fazio. L'Auberge is part of the MyChoice rewards program that includes other various resort brands including Margaritaville and Boomtown. Amenities at the property include multiple pools,…
Lake Charles Driving Ranges
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA