Lake Charles Golf Guide

Lake Charles
Courses: 7
Reviews: 254
Combine a host of new casinos with Cajun food and music and it's tough for visitors to Lake Charles, Louisiana city not to live up to the area's mantra: "Laissez les bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll)." There are plenty of good times to be had for golfers as Lake Charles has a small but diverse collection of quality courses.
  • The CC at The Golden Nugget
    Golden Nugget Lake Charles
    Lake Charles, Louisiana
    The Golden Nugget Lake Charles is a casino resort on the shoreline with 1,100 guest rooms and an 18-hole golf course designed by Todd Eckenrode and opened in 2014. Room types start at 500 square feet and range up to suites 1,000-2,000 square feet in size. Amenities for guests include a two-acre pool and lazy river, private beachfront and marina,…
  • Contraband Bayou GC At L'Auberge Du Lac
    L’Auberge Casino Resort
    Lake Charles, Louisiana
    L'Auberge Casino Resort is located in Lake Charles, Louisiana and home to a 1,000-room hotel, live casino gaming and 18-hole golf course onsite designed by Tom Fazio. L'Auberge is part of the MyChoice rewards program that includes other various resort brands including Margaritaville and Boomtown. Amenities at the property include multiple pools,…

