Mallard Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7242 yards
Slope 130
Rating 74.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7242 yards
|74.4
|130
|Back
|72
|6732 yards
|72.2
|126
|Middle
|72
|6290 yards
|70.1
|118
|Middle (W)
|72
|6290 yards
|76.1
|129
|Senior
|72
|5863 yards
|68.1
|115
|Senior (W)
|72
|5863 yards
|73.8
|125
|Forward
|72
|5345 yards
|65.7
|108
|Forward (W)
|72
|5345 yards
|70.6
|114
Scorecard for Mallard Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.4/130
|452
|395
|182
|579
|411
|198
|429
|528
|423
|3597
|358
|207
|478
|537
|445
|224
|413
|412
|571
|3645
|7242
|Back M: 72.2/126
|428
|369
|154
|546
|383
|167
|395
|502
|403
|3347
|328
|178
|447
|513
|417
|185
|378
|386
|553
|3385
|6732
|Middle M: 70.1/118 W: 76.1/129
|404
|351
|132
|520
|348
|145
|368
|476
|387
|3131
|315
|159
|426
|497
|386
|164
|349
|354
|509
|3159
|6290
|Senior M: 68.1/115 W: 73.8/125
|384
|326
|113
|497
|321
|129
|341
|453
|369
|2933
|288
|134
|409
|480
|359
|129
|322
|323
|486
|2930
|5863
|Forward M: 65.7/108 W: 70.6/114
|353
|295
|95
|466
|295
|114
|305
|411
|331
|2665
|248
|113
|364
|448
|336
|116
|299
|301
|455
|2680
|5345
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Greens TifEagle
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
