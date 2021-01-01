Home / Courses / USA / Louisiana / Lake Charles

Mallard Golf Club

Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7242 yards
Slope 130
Rating 74.4
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7242 yards 74.4 130
Back 72 6732 yards 72.2 126
Middle 72 6290 yards 70.1 118
Middle (W) 72 6290 yards 76.1 129
Senior 72 5863 yards 68.1 115
Senior (W) 72 5863 yards 73.8 125
Forward 72 5345 yards 65.7 108
Forward (W) 72 5345 yards 70.6 114
Scorecard for Mallard Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.4/130 452 395 182 579 411 198 429 528 423 3597 358 207 478 537 445 224 413 412 571 3645 7242
Back M: 72.2/126 428 369 154 546 383 167 395 502 403 3347 328 178 447 513 417 185 378 386 553 3385 6732
Middle M: 70.1/118 W: 76.1/129 404 351 132 520 348 145 368 476 387 3131 315 159 426 497 386 164 349 354 509 3159 6290
Senior M: 68.1/115 W: 73.8/125 384 326 113 497 321 129 341 453 369 2933 288 134 409 480 359 129 322 323 486 2930 5863
Forward M: 65.7/108 W: 70.6/114 353 295 95 466 295 114 305 411 331 2665 248 113 364 448 336 116 299 301 455 2680 5345
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 2021
Greens TifEagle
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Be the first to leave a review

