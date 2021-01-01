Augusta Golf Guide
Augusta Golf Courses
-
Augusta, MichiganResort3.768505882485
-
Augusta, MichiganPublic
-
Augusta, MichiganResort4.517458823570
-
Augusta, MichiganResort4.6264941176126
-
Augusta, MichiganResort4.5530705882113
-
Augusta, MichiganResort4.261435294189
Golf Courses Near Augusta
-
Battle Creek, MichiganMunicipal
-
Richland, MichiganPrivate0.00
-
Battle Creek, MichiganPublic
-
Battle Creek, MichiganResort4.4084529412114
-
Battle Creek, MichiganPublic4.85714285713
-
Battle Creek, MichiganPublic4.08333333334
-
Kalamazoo, MichiganMunicipal4.135137
-
Galesburg, MichiganPublic3.65
-
Kalamazoo, MichiganMunicipal4.135137
-
Galesburg, MichiganPublic3.65
Augusta Golf Resorts
-
Augusta, MichiganSince the 1960s, the Scott family has transformed 2,000 acres in southwest Michigan into one of America's largest golf resort communities. Situated in the appropriately named Augusta, Michigan, near Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Gull Lake View Golf Resort has become synonymous with affordable packages where golfers stay in comfortable villas to…
See Also
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
12 courses | 217 reviews
-
3 courses | 5 reviews
-
1 course | 182 reviews
-
11 courses | 243 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
1 course | 30 reviews
-
2 courses | 33 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
3 courses | 188 reviews