Home to more than 800,000 people, Bakersfield, CA may not be as well-known as San Francisco, but there’s still plenty to do and see. If you’re looking for a night out on the town, The Fox Theater has been around since the late 1920’s. The theatre has events ranging from live concerts, to ballets, and so much more. Music and culture have filled the Fox Theater for decades and taking a part in that history is worth-while.