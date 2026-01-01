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Ypsilanti Golf Guide

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  • Eagle Crest Golf
    Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest
    Ypsilanti, Michigan
    The Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest overlooks Ford Lake, much like the adjacent Eagle Crest Golf Club, home of the Eastern Michigan University men's and women's golf teams. The hotel offers 40,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space. It is minutes from EMU's campus in Ypsilanti and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Golfers…

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