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Edisto Island Golf Guide

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  • The Plantation Course at Edisto: #1
    The Plantation Course at Edisto
    Edisto Island, South Carolina
    The Plantation Course at Edisto provides a Lowcountry golf experience on Edisto Island that takes pride in its natural beauty, history and quiet sense of place. The golf course dates to 1973 but was renovated in 2006. All four of the Plantation Villas feature four bedrooms with two beds and private bath in each, kitchen, dining room, living room…

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