Edisto Island Golf Guide
Edisto Island Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Edisto Island
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Johns Island, South CarolinaResort4.416666666712
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Johns Island, South CarolinaResort4.416666666712
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Johns Island, South CarolinaPrivate5.02
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Fripp Island, South CarolinaResort/Private4.28571428577
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Saint Helena Island, South CarolinaPrivate5.01
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Kiawah Island, South CarolinaResort4.583333333312
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Kiawah Island, South CarolinaResort4.357142857114
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Saint Helena Island, South CarolinaPrivate5.01
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Fripp Island, South CarolinaResort/Private4.28571428572
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Kiawah Island, South CarolinaPrivate4.66666666673
Edisto Island Golf Resorts
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Edisto Island, South CarolinaThe Plantation Course at Edisto provides a Lowcountry golf experience on Edisto Island that takes pride in its natural beauty, history and quiet sense of place. The golf course dates to 1973 but was renovated in 2006. All four of the Plantation Villas feature four bedrooms with two beds and private bath in each, kitchen, dining room, living room…
See Also
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4 courses | 14 reviews
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2 courses | 9 reviews
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2 courses | 1 review
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6 courses | 127 reviews
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3 courses | 394 reviews
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1 course | 31 reviews
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1 course | 326 reviews
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1 course | 1 review
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1 course | 0 reviews
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1 course | 2 reviews
Travel Deals
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Travel OffersKiawah Island, SCFROM $337 (USD)
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Travel OffersKiawah Island, SCFROM $239 (USD)
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Travel OffersCharleston, SCFROM $369 (USD)
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Travel OffersCharleston, SCFROM $239 (USD)