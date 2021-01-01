Courses: 90 Reviews: 5360

Seattle is home to the NFL Seahawks and MLB Mariners, and the iconic Space Needle. The city's music scene is one of the best in the nation, and the seafood is bountiful. Contrary to people's perceptions, Seattle ranks only 44th among U.S. cities in average annual rainfall, and only seven days a year with thunder. But it does have an average of 158 days with measurable precipitation, so golfers visiting the jewel of the Pacific Northwest should be sure to take along a rainsuit, as they'll likely see some drizzle. This makes Seattle no less of a great golf destination, however, especially since most courses are open year-round. Foremost among Seattle-area courses is Chambers Bay (University Place, some 60 minutes from Seattle), the venue for the 2015 U.S. Open. Other highly rated area courses are the Olympic and Cascade Courses at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, White Horse in Kingston, 27-hole Lakeland Village Golf Course in Allyn, Elk Run Golf Club in Maple Valley, Foster Golf Links in Tukwila, and the Resort at Port Ludlow.