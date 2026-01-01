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Shelton Golf Guide

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Shelton Golf Resorts

  • Salish Cliffs GC
    Little Creek Casino Resort
    Shelton, Washington
    The Little Creek Casino Resort feels worlds away from civilization in the rustic Kamilche Valley, but in reality is only 15 minutes south of Olympia and less than an hour from Chambers Bay, the 2015 U.S. Open host. The hotel offers newly renovated rooms and suites, the Seven Inlets Spa, an events center, five different restaurants, a coffee café…

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