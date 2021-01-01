Shelton Golf Guide
Shelton Golf Courses
Shelton, WashingtonSemi-Private/Resort4.441935294122
Shelton, WashingtonPublic3.0763705882174
Golf Courses Near Shelton
Union, WashingtonSemi-Private4.337583333381
Olympia, WashingtonPrivate0.00
Hoodsport, WashingtonPublic4.464629411881
Allyn, WashingtonSemi-Private
Allyn, WashingtonSemi-Private
Allyn, WashingtonSemi-Private
Olympia, WashingtonSemi-Private3.714321
Lacey, WashingtonPublic4.2526294118220
Tumwater, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.1117647059101
Lacey, WashingtonPublic4.0207352941120
Shelton Golf Resorts
Shelton, WashingtonThe Little Creek Casino Resort feels worlds away from civilization in the rustic Kamilche Valley, but in reality is only 15 minutes south of Olympia and less than an hour from Chambers Bay, the 2015 U.S. Open host. The hotel offers newly renovated rooms and suites, the Seven Inlets Spa, an events center, five different restaurants, a coffee café…
