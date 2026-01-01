Edgerton Golf Guide
Edgerton Golf Courses
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Edgerton, WisconsinResort
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Edgerton, WisconsinResort
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Edgerton, WisconsinResort
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Edgerton, WisconsinPublic
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Edgerton, WisconsinSemi-Private4.157894736838
Golf Courses Near Edgerton
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Cambridge, WisconsinPrivate4.01
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Stoughton, WisconsinPrivate
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Fort Atkinson, WisconsinSemi-Private4.044444444452
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Milton, WisconsinPublic
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Milton, WisconsinPublic
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Janesville, WisconsinPublic
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Madison, WisconsinPublic/Municipal4.02
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Evansville, WisconsinPublic
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Madison, WisconsinPublic/Municipal4.02
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Janesville, WisconsinPublic/Municipal4.5766295463223
Edgerton Golf Resorts
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Edgerton, WisconsinCoachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton is tucked into Wisconsin’s dairyland just southeast of Madison, the state capital. Surrounded by rolling hills, Coachman’s 61-unit inn attracts traveling golfers from Chicago, Milwaukee and beyond. Golf packages can include breakfast, dinner and cocktails at the bar and restaurant. A pro shop, outdoor swimming…
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