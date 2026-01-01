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  • Coachman's Golf Resort - Red
    Coachman’s Golf Resort
    Edgerton, Wisconsin
    Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton is tucked into Wisconsin’s dairyland just southeast of Madison, the state capital. Surrounded by rolling hills, Coachman’s 61-unit inn attracts traveling golfers from Chicago, Milwaukee and beyond. Golf packages can include breakfast, dinner and cocktails at the bar and restaurant. A pro shop, outdoor swimming…

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