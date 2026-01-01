Spring Green Golf Guide
Spring Green Golf Courses
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Spring Green, WisconsinMunicipal
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Spring Green, WisconsinResort4.090935629869
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Spring Green, WisconsinResort4.090935629869
Golf Courses Near Spring Green
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Plain, WisconsinPublic/Municipal4.01
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Barneveld, WisconsinPublic
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Barneveld, WisconsinPublic
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Barneveld, WisconsinPublic
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Mineral Point, WisconsinSemi-Private4.014
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Mount Horeb, WisconsinPublic
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Mineral Point, WisconsinPublic
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Prairie Du Sac, WisconsinSemi-Private4.3488372093129
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Richland Center, WisconsinSemi-Private3.71428571437
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Verona, WisconsinSemi-Private
Spring Green Golf Resorts
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Spring Green, WisconsinThe House on the Rock Resort dates to 1945 when Alex Jordan began building the house that provides amazing views and showcases collections of the exotic, the unusual and the amazing during tours. Guests can stay in rooms at the inn, home to a submarine-themed indoor pool, or in the 80 suites at the resort. Golfers have 27 holes to explore. All…
See Also
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