Shosenkyo Country Club - Yatsugatake/Southern Alps Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6284 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|6284 yards
|69.9
|BT/A (W)
|72
|6284 yards
|74.8
|BT/B (W)
|72
|6112 yards
|74.0
|BT/B
|72
|6112 yards
|69.2
|RT/A (W)
|72
|5939 yards
|73.0
|RT/A
|72
|5939 yards
|68.6
|RT/B
|72
|5830 yards
|68.2
|RT/B (W)
|72
|5830 yards
|72.5
|FT/A
|72
|5705 yards
|67.7
|FT/A (W)
|72
|5705 yards
|71.8
|FT/B
|72
|5555 yards
|67.2
|FT/B (W)
|72
|5555 yards
|71.0
Scorecard for Yatsugatake/Southern Alps
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.9/121 W: 74.8/123
|349
|313
|513
|166
|346
|394
|178
|369
|515
|3143
|150
|346
|371
|349
|415
|576
|529
|140
|373
|3249
|6392
|Regular M: 68.6/119 W: 73.0/122
|337
|298
|497
|149
|337
|383
|161
|354
|497
|3013
|138
|333
|360
|336
|355
|509
|514
|128
|358
|3031
|6044
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|16
|10
|4
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners, DC, OMC, Saison, UC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
