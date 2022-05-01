Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Shosenkyo Country Club - Yatsugatake/Southern Alps Course

About
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6284 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/A 72 6284 yards 69.9
BT/A (W) 72 6284 yards 74.8
BT/B (W) 72 6112 yards 74.0
BT/B 72 6112 yards 69.2
RT/A (W) 72 5939 yards 73.0
RT/A 72 5939 yards 68.6
RT/B 72 5830 yards 68.2
RT/B (W) 72 5830 yards 72.5
FT/A 72 5705 yards 67.7
FT/A (W) 72 5705 yards 71.8
FT/B 72 5555 yards 67.2
FT/B (W) 72 5555 yards 71.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yatsugatake/Southern Alps
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.9/121 W: 74.8/123 349 313 513 166 346 394 178 369 515 3143 150 346 371 349 415 576 529 140 373 3249 6392
Regular M: 68.6/119 W: 73.0/122 337 298 497 149 337 383 161 354 497 3013 138 333 360 336 355 509 514 128 358 3031 6044
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 17 11 5 16 10 4 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 3 4 4 4 4 5 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners, DC, OMC, Saison, UC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

