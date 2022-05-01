Shosenkyo Country Club - Mt. Fuji/Southern Alps Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|6445 yards
|71.1
|BT/A (W)
|72
|6445 yards
|76.2
|BT/B (W)
|72
|6224 yards
|73.0
|BT/B
|72
|6224 yards
|69.8
|RT/A (W)
|72
|6084 yards
|74.3
|RT/A
|72
|6084 yards
|69.6
|RT/B
|72
|5926 yards
|68.7
|RT/B (W)
|72
|5926 yards
|73.2
|FT/A
|72
|5842 yards
|68.6
|FT/A (W)
|72
|5842 yards
|73.0
|FT/B
|72
|5643 yards
|67.7
|FT/B (W)
|72
|5643 yards
|71.7
Scorecard for Fuji Mountain/Southern Alps
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.1/121 W: 76.2/123
|507
|450
|362
|165
|410
|430
|158
|350
|563
|3395
|150
|346
|371
|349
|415
|576
|529
|140
|373
|3249
|6644
|Regular M: 69.6/119 W: 74.3/122
|475
|430
|323
|142
|345
|415
|152
|335
|545
|3162
|138
|333
|360
|336
|355
|509
|514
|128
|358
|3031
|6193
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|16
|10
|4
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners, DC, OMC, Saison, UC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout