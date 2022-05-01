Shosenkyo Country Club - Mt. Fuji/Yatsugatake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6317 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|6317 yards
|70.0
|BT/A (W)
|72
|6317 yards
|75.1
|BT/B (W)
|72
|6232 yards
|74.7
|BT/B
|72
|6232 yards
|69.8
|RT/A (W)
|72
|5973 yards
|73.3
|RT/A
|72
|5973 yards
|68.8
|RT/B
|72
|5888 yards
|68.5
|RT/B (W)
|72
|5888 yards
|72.9
|FT/A
|72
|5725 yards
|67.8
|FT/A (W)
|72
|5725 yards
|71.9
|FT/B
|72
|5640 yards
|67.6
|FT/B (W)
|72
|5640 yards
|71.6
Scorecard for Fuji Mountain/Yatsugatake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.0/123 W: 75.1/125
|507
|450
|362
|165
|410
|430
|158
|350
|563
|3395
|349
|313
|513
|166
|346
|394
|178
|369
|515
|3143
|6538
|Regular M: 68.8/122 W: 73.3/124
|475
|430
|323
|142
|345
|415
|152
|335
|545
|3162
|337
|298
|497
|149
|337
|383
|161
|354
|497
|3013
|6175
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|10
|16
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners, DC, OMC, Saison, UC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
