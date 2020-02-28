The Royal Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 8143 yards
Slope 138
Rating 78.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|8143 yards
|78.4
|138
|Blue
|72
|7705 yards
|76.4
|134
|Gold
|72
|7273 yards
|74.4
|130
|White
|72
|6662 yards
|71.6
|125
|Green
|72
|6140 yards
|69.2
|120
|Red
|72
|5556 yards
|66.5
|115
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
