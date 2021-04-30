Central Golf Club - Aso Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6905 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6403 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|6088 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5669 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Aso Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|542
|396
|190
|381
|418
|573
|372
|196
|3448
|430
|510
|336
|170
|403
|390
|191
|461
|566
|3457
|6905
|White M: 70.7/121
|354
|522
|373
|162
|354
|375
|518
|352
|176
|3186
|391
|494
|312
|139
|378
|351
|172
|434
|546
|3217
|6403
|Green M: 69.2/117
|333
|507
|345
|131
|332
|357
|491
|340
|156
|2992
|379
|484
|305
|127
|356
|324
|164
|418
|539
|3096
|6088
|Red W: 70.2/119
|333
|497
|291
|131
|332
|309
|491
|340
|147
|2871
|379
|397
|305
|127
|294
|324
|164
|354
|454
|2798
|5669
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|17
|7
|1
|5
|11
|13
|8
|4
|16
|18
|2
|10
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
