Central Golf Club - Aso Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6905 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6403 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 6088 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5669 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aso Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 542 396 190 381 418 573 372 196 3448 430 510 336 170 403 390 191 461 566 3457 6905
White M: 70.7/121 354 522 373 162 354 375 518 352 176 3186 391 494 312 139 378 351 172 434 546 3217 6403
Green M: 69.2/117 333 507 345 131 332 357 491 340 156 2992 379 484 305 127 356 324 164 418 539 3096 6088
Red W: 70.2/119 333 497 291 131 332 309 491 340 147 2871 379 397 305 127 294 324 164 354 454 2798 5669
Handicap 9 15 3 17 7 1 5 11 13 8 4 16 18 2 10 14 6 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

