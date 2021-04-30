Central Golf Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 7262 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|73
|7262 yards
|75.9
|133
|White
|73
|6742 yards
|74.1
|125
|Red (W)
|73
|5712 yards
|71.2
|121
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 75.9/133
|528
|215
|399
|416
|381
|199
|567
|544
|460
|3709
|454
|374
|165
|538
|412
|373
|440
|196
|601
|3553
|7262
|White M: 74.1/125
|495
|188
|366
|376
|359
|175
|537
|502
|445
|3443
|435
|336
|147
|500
|381
|336
|414
|182
|568
|3299
|6742
|Red W: 71.2/121
|369
|142
|320
|292
|337
|157
|473
|407
|359
|2856
|363
|302
|138
|474
|346
|281
|341
|153
|458
|2856
|5712
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|5
|11
|17
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|37
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
