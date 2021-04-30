Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Central Golf Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 7262 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 73 7262 yards 75.9 133
White 73 6742 yards 74.1 125
Red (W) 73 5712 yards 71.2 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 75.9/133 528 215 399 416 381 199 567 544 460 3709 454 374 165 538 412 373 440 196 601 3553 7262
White M: 74.1/125 495 188 366 376 359 175 537 502 445 3443 435 336 147 500 381 336 414 182 568 3299 6742
Red W: 71.2/121 369 142 320 292 337 157 473 407 359 2856 363 302 138 474 346 281 341 153 458 2856 5712
Handicap 3 15 9 1 7 13 5 11 17 4 10 16 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 37 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 73

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Central GC - Aso
Central Golf Club - Aso Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Central GC - West: #3
Central Golf Club - West Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Central GC NEW
Central Golf Club NEW Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumidai CC - Tsukuba: #1
Kasumidai Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/South Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - South/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okadaira Golf Links: #16
Okadaira Golf Links
Miho, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumidai CC - Kasumi: #11
Kasumidai Country Club - Kasumi Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Royal GC
The Royal Golf Club
Hokota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuchiura CC - East: #3
Tsuchiura Country Club - East Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

