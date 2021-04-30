Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kashima no Mori Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 395 645 211 423 469 250 376 525 416 3710 383 505 246 444 470 602 245 534 591 4020 7730
Blue M: 74.9/131 372 568 197 410 449 164 348 510 386 3404 356 415 231 384 422 571 224 452 574 3629 7033
White M: 73.1/123 331 548 158 373 427 147 331 476 365 3156 340 389 189 344 402 543 202 427 513 3349 6505
Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 69.2/117 310 495 133 352 344 125 311 419 341 2830 317 361 115 321 380 481 145 347 472 2939 5769
Red W: 66.1/111 275 463 94 308 322 92 236 382 287 2459 284 302 115 250 325 429 107 311 433 2556 5015
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 11 5 17 16 4 10 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 5 37 73

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

