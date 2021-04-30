Kashima no Mori Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kashima No Mori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|395
|645
|211
|423
|469
|250
|376
|525
|416
|3710
|383
|505
|246
|444
|470
|602
|245
|534
|591
|4020
|7730
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|372
|568
|197
|410
|449
|164
|348
|510
|386
|3404
|356
|415
|231
|384
|422
|571
|224
|452
|574
|3629
|7033
|White M: 73.1/123
|331
|548
|158
|373
|427
|147
|331
|476
|365
|3156
|340
|389
|189
|344
|402
|543
|202
|427
|513
|3349
|6505
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 69.2/117
|310
|495
|133
|352
|344
|125
|311
|419
|341
|2830
|317
|361
|115
|321
|380
|481
|145
|347
|472
|2939
|5769
|Red W: 66.1/111
|275
|463
|94
|308
|322
|92
|236
|382
|287
|2459
|284
|302
|115
|250
|325
|429
|107
|311
|433
|2556
|5015
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|5
|37
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout