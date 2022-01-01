J-Golf Kasumigaura
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7121 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7121 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6773 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6210 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6210 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5485 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for J-Golf Kasumigaura
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|418
|405
|523
|434
|210
|409
|193
|526
|467
|3585
|400
|360
|161
|569
|437
|410
|220
|429
|550
|3536
|7121
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|402
|386
|508
|420
|195
|394
|174
|509
|454
|3442
|385
|328
|148
|560
|421
|367
|187
|410
|525
|3331
|6773
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|371
|348
|464
|377
|162
|364
|155
|475
|409
|3125
|367
|310
|135
|515
|382
|350
|168
|367
|491
|3085
|6210
|Red W: 67.1/113
|331
|300
|418
|319
|152
|301
|135
|433
|350
|2739
|336
|292
|121
|455
|331
|332
|149
|294
|436
|2746
|5485
|Handicap
|13
|3
|11
|1
|15
|5
|17
|9
|7
|16
|10
|18
|2
|4
|6
|12
|8
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
