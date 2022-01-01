Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

J-Golf Kasumigaura

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7121 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7121 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6773 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6210 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6210 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5485 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for J-Golf Kasumigaura
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 418 405 523 434 210 409 193 526 467 3585 400 360 161 569 437 410 220 429 550 3536 7121
Blue M: 73.1/123 402 386 508 420 195 394 174 509 454 3442 385 328 148 560 421 367 187 410 525 3331 6773
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 371 348 464 377 162 364 155 475 409 3125 367 310 135 515 382 350 168 367 491 3085 6210
Red W: 67.1/113 331 300 418 319 152 301 135 433 350 2739 336 292 121 455 331 332 149 294 436 2746 5485
Handicap 13 3 11 1 15 5 17 9 7 16 10 18 2 4 6 12 8 14
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Itako CC: Driving range
Itako Country Club - Out/In Course
Itako, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Itako CC: Clubhouse
Itako Country Club - South/Out Course
Itako, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Itako CC
Itako Country Club - In/South Course
Itako, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Central GC - East: #7
Central Golf Club - East Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Central GC - Aso
Central Golf Club - Aso Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Central GC - West: #3
Central Golf Club - West Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Central GC NEW
Central Golf Club NEW Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
0.0
0
Kashima no Mori CC
Kashima no Mori Country Club
Kashima, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
The Royal GC
The Royal Golf Club
Hokota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Omigawa Tokyu GC
Omigawa Tokyu Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Sawara CC: #15
Sawara Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
