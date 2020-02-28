Prestige Country Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7097 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7097 yards
|Regular
|72
|6204 yards
|Front
|72
|5762 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5329 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mark Rathert (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout