Tsuga Country Club - North/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6520 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Left 72 6520 yards 70.8
Back/Left (W) 72 6520 yards 77.4
Back/Right 72 6512 yards 70.9
Back/Right (W) 72 6512 yards 77.2
Regular/Left (W) 72 6349 yards 76.3
Regular/Left 72 6349 yards 70.1
Regular/Right (W) 72 6341 yards 76.2
Regular/Right 72 6341 yards 70.1
Front/Right 72 5940 yards
Front/Left 72 5938 yards
Ladies/Left 72 5086 yards
Ladies/Right 72 5081 yards
Scorecard for Kita - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 468 168 421 463 419 386 214 436 543 3518 353 136 314 346 461 190 370 466 364 3000 6518
Regular M: 70.7/121 448 157 408 422 407 336 202 426 529 3335 353 128 314 346 439 182 307 466 348 2883 6218
Front M: 69.2/117 420 141 381 405 380 340 191 407 513 3178 339 124 299 330 424 146 287 445 324 2718 5896
Ladies W: 66.9/109 316 125 273 347 324 276 145 314 432 2552 257 110 286 286 396 117 271 412 250 2385 4937
Handicap 13 17 5 1 7 11 15 3 9 6 18 12 8 4 2 16 14 10
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB,VISA,AMEX,UC,DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Tsuga Country Club - West/North Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harmony Hills GC: #5
Harmony Hills Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori GC
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuga Country Club - West/East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Prestige CC
Prestige Country Club - West Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okura CC
Okura Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Prestige CC
Prestige Country Club - East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic Staff Toga GC
Olympic Staff Toga Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Azalea Hills CC: #4
Azalea Hills Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Tochigi President CC - East: #11
Gold Tochigi President Country Club - East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tochigi North Hills GC: #17
Tochigi North Hills Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Thomson CC
Thomson Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
0.0
0
Write Review
