Tsuga Country Club - North/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6520 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Left
|72
|6520 yards
|70.8
|Back/Left (W)
|72
|6520 yards
|77.4
|Back/Right
|72
|6512 yards
|70.9
|Back/Right (W)
|72
|6512 yards
|77.2
|Regular/Left (W)
|72
|6349 yards
|76.3
|Regular/Left
|72
|6349 yards
|70.1
|Regular/Right (W)
|72
|6341 yards
|76.2
|Regular/Right
|72
|6341 yards
|70.1
|Front/Right
|72
|5940 yards
|Front/Left
|72
|5938 yards
|Ladies/Left
|72
|5086 yards
|Ladies/Right
|72
|5081 yards
Scorecard for Kita - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|468
|168
|421
|463
|419
|386
|214
|436
|543
|3518
|353
|136
|314
|346
|461
|190
|370
|466
|364
|3000
|6518
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|448
|157
|408
|422
|407
|336
|202
|426
|529
|3335
|353
|128
|314
|346
|439
|182
|307
|466
|348
|2883
|6218
|Front M: 69.2/117
|420
|141
|381
|405
|380
|340
|191
|407
|513
|3178
|339
|124
|299
|330
|424
|146
|287
|445
|324
|2718
|5896
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|316
|125
|273
|347
|324
|276
|145
|314
|432
|2552
|257
|110
|286
|286
|396
|117
|271
|412
|250
|2385
|4937
|Handicap
|13
|17
|5
|1
|7
|11
|15
|3
|9
|6
|18
|12
|8
|4
|2
|16
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,VISA,AMEX,UC,DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout