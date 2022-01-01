Tochigigaoka Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6903 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/AG
|72
|6903 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/BG
|72
|6645 yards
|Front/AG
|72
|6024 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front/BG
|72
|5765 yards
|Ladies/AG
|72
|5062 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/BG
|72
|4792 yards
Scorecard for Tochigigaoka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|423
|168
|533
|349
|188
|445
|365
|378
|538
|3387
|426
|370
|372
|180
|641
|438
|510
|209
|370
|3516
|6903
|Front M: 70.7/121
|364
|138
|479
|301
|148
|405
|323
|340
|496
|2994
|390
|326
|328
|144
|541
|372
|445
|157
|327
|3030
|6024
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|318
|118
|317
|258
|123
|252
|278
|290
|436
|2390
|352
|259
|292
|128
|476
|361
|432
|137
|235
|2672
|5062
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, Mastercard, AMEX
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
