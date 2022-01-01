Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Tochigigaoka Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6903 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/AG 72 6903 yards 73.1 123
Back/BG 72 6645 yards
Front/AG 72 6024 yards 70.7 121
Front/BG 72 5765 yards
Ladies/AG 72 5062 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/BG 72 4792 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tochigigaoka Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 423 168 533 349 188 445 365 378 538 3387 426 370 372 180 641 438 510 209 370 3516 6903
Front M: 70.7/121 364 138 479 301 148 405 323 340 496 2994 390 326 328 144 541 372 445 157 327 3030 6024
Ladies W: 67.1/113 318 118 317 258 123 252 278 290 436 2390 352 259 292 128 476 361 432 137 235 2672 5062
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 17 5 11 10 16 4 14 2 8 6 12 18
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, Mastercard, AMEX
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

