Tochigi

Tsuga Country Club - West/North Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6995 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Right 72 6995 yards 72.6
Back/Right (W) 72 6995 yards 79.5
Back/Left 72 6939 yards 72.3
Back/Left (W) 72 6939 yards 79.4
Regular/Right 72 6698 yards 71.3
Regular/Right (W) 72 6698 yards 77.8
Regular/Left (W) 72 6642 yards 77.6
Regular/Left 72 6642 yards 70.9
Front/Right 72 6209 yards
Front/Left 72 6143 yards
Ladies/Right 72 5193 yards
Ladies/Left 72 5134 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Kita
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 395 390 355 178 537 402 208 565 390 3420 468 168 421 463 419 386 214 436 543 3518 6938
Regular M: 72.2/122 353 373 339 178 521 388 189 538 361 3240 448 157 408 422 407 336 202 426 529 3335 6575
Front M: 70.2/121 327 347 306 164 493 341 162 506 328 2974 420 141 381 405 380 340 191 407 513 3178 6152
Ladies W: 67.1/113 316 319 271 150 408 264 130 392 244 2494 316 125 273 347 324 276 145 314 432 2552 5046
Handicap 15 9 3 17 1 7 11 5 13 14 18 6 2 8 12 16 4 10
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB,VISA,AMEX,UC,DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

