Tsuga Country Club - West/North Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6995 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Right
|72
|6995 yards
|72.6
|Back/Right (W)
|72
|6995 yards
|79.5
|Back/Left
|72
|6939 yards
|72.3
|Back/Left (W)
|72
|6939 yards
|79.4
|Regular/Right
|72
|6698 yards
|71.3
|Regular/Right (W)
|72
|6698 yards
|77.8
|Regular/Left (W)
|72
|6642 yards
|77.6
|Regular/Left
|72
|6642 yards
|70.9
|Front/Right
|72
|6209 yards
|Front/Left
|72
|6143 yards
|Ladies/Right
|72
|5193 yards
|Ladies/Left
|72
|5134 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Kita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|395
|390
|355
|178
|537
|402
|208
|565
|390
|3420
|468
|168
|421
|463
|419
|386
|214
|436
|543
|3518
|6938
|Regular M: 72.2/122
|353
|373
|339
|178
|521
|388
|189
|538
|361
|3240
|448
|157
|408
|422
|407
|336
|202
|426
|529
|3335
|6575
|Front M: 70.2/121
|327
|347
|306
|164
|493
|341
|162
|506
|328
|2974
|420
|141
|381
|405
|380
|340
|191
|407
|513
|3178
|6152
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|316
|319
|271
|150
|408
|264
|130
|392
|244
|2494
|316
|125
|273
|347
|324
|276
|145
|314
|432
|2552
|5046
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|17
|1
|7
|11
|5
|13
|14
|18
|6
|2
|8
|12
|16
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,VISA,AMEX,UC,DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
