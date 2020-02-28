Harmony Hills Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6379 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6379 yards
|Regular
|72
|6118 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5232 yards
Scorecard for Harmony Hills Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Bkac M: 70.7/121
|542
|186
|386
|332
|112
|338
|423
|364
|395
|3078
|563
|345
|188
|429
|480
|382
|401
|178
|335
|3301
|6379
|Regular M: 69.9/119
|531
|165
|363
|323
|101
|333
|415
|352
|384
|2967
|548
|335
|156
|410
|460
|368
|387
|162
|325
|3151
|6118
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|484
|148
|325
|283
|91
|258
|378
|320
|323
|2610
|488
|268
|126
|359
|351
|294
|317
|118
|301
|2622
|5232
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|13
|1
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mark Rathert (1998)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $45
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout