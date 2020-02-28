Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Harmony Hills Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6379 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6379 yards
Regular 72 6118 yards
Ladies 72 5232 yards
Course Details

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mark Rathert (1998)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $45
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

