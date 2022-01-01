Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Tochigi North Hills Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6719 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6719 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6352 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6101 yards 70.0 119
Red (W) 72 5509 yards 70.2 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 388 406 383 579 152 362 383 174 500 3327 359 474 220 455 529 407 185 396 367 3392 6719
Blue M: 70.7/121 380 314 373 559 140 342 366 157 489 3120 352 459 198 435 510 393 148 376 361 3232 6352
White M: 70.0/119 367 301 361 543 130 332 346 149 478 3007 341 438 185 416 484 386 138 354 352 3094 6101
Red W: 70.2/119 343 272 291 497 113 397 325 135 366 2739 321 407 128 382 441 361 117 290 323 2770 5509
Handicap 7 17 5 1 15 9 11 13 3 14 16 4 2 12 6 18 8 10
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

