Tochigi North Hills Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6719 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6719 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6352 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6101 yards
|70.0
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5509 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Tochigi North Hills Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|388
|406
|383
|579
|152
|362
|383
|174
|500
|3327
|359
|474
|220
|455
|529
|407
|185
|396
|367
|3392
|6719
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|380
|314
|373
|559
|140
|342
|366
|157
|489
|3120
|352
|459
|198
|435
|510
|393
|148
|376
|361
|3232
|6352
|White M: 70.0/119
|367
|301
|361
|543
|130
|332
|346
|149
|478
|3007
|341
|438
|185
|416
|484
|386
|138
|354
|352
|3094
|6101
|Red W: 70.2/119
|343
|272
|291
|497
|113
|397
|325
|135
|366
|2739
|321
|407
|128
|382
|441
|361
|117
|290
|323
|2770
|5509
|Handicap
|7
|17
|5
|1
|15
|9
|11
|13
|3
|14
|16
|4
|2
|12
|6
|18
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
