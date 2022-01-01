Tsuga Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6441 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Left
|72
|6441 yards
|70.5
|Back/Left (W)
|72
|6441 yards
|77.2
|Back/Right
|72
|6357 yards
|70.1
|Back/Right (W)
|72
|6357 yards
|76.7
|Regular/Left (W)
|72
|6207 yards
|75.7
|Regular/Left
|72
|6207 yards
|69.4
|Regular/Right (W)
|72
|6123 yards
|75.4
|Regular/Right
|72
|6123 yards
|69.0
|Front/Left
|72
|5763 yards
|Front/Right
|72
|5679 yards
|Ladies/Left
|72
|4960 yards
|Ladies/Right
|72
|4876 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|395
|390
|355
|178
|537
|402
|208
|565
|390
|3420
|353
|136
|314
|346
|461
|190
|370
|466
|364
|3000
|6420
|Regular M: 69.8/119
|353
|373
|339
|178
|521
|388
|189
|538
|361
|3240
|353
|128
|314
|346
|439
|182
|307
|466
|348
|2883
|6123
|Front M: 69.2/117
|327
|347
|306
|164
|493
|341
|162
|506
|328
|2974
|339
|124
|299
|330
|424
|146
|287
|445
|324
|2718
|5692
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|316
|319
|271
|150
|408
|264
|130
|392
|244
|2494
|257
|110
|286
|286
|396
|117
|271
|412
|250
|2385
|4879
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|17
|1
|7
|11
|5
|13
|6
|18
|12
|8
|4
|2
|16
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,VISA,AMEX,UC,DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout