Kobe Country Club Kobe Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7204 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7204 yards
|Blue
|72
|6787 yards
|White
|72
|6353 yards
|Red
|72
|5437 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Fairways 419 Tifway Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2010) Steve Nicklaus (2010)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
