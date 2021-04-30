Akashi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6820 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6820 yards
|Regular
|72
|6454 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5455 yards
Scorecard for Akashi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|525
|179
|465
|390
|182
|185
|600
|403
|485
|3414
|365
|380
|180
|560
|470
|339
|355
|155
|590
|3394
|6808
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|510
|150
|445
|370
|150
|170
|580
|390
|450
|3215
|340
|370
|170
|550
|444
|315
|335
|145
|560
|3229
|6444
|Handicap
|9
|17
|1
|5
|15
|11
|7
|3
|13
|14
|4
|10
|8
|2
|16
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
Reviews
