Rokko Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7416 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 76.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7416 yards
|76.0
|Regular
|72
|6769 yards
|73.3
|Front
|72
|6416 yards
|71.6
|Ladies
|72
|5664 yards
|74.0
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Architect Jack Nicklaus, Jr. (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout