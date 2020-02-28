Rokko Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6824 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6824 yards
|72.2
|Regular
|71
|6510 yards
|70.5
|Front
|71
|6092 yards
|68.9
|Ladies
|71
|5603 yards
|70.5
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Architect Jack Nicklaus, Jr. (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout