Daikoube Golf Club - Suma Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6095 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular
|71
|6095 yards
|69.7
|119
|Regular (W)
|71
|6095 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|71
|5168 yards
Scorecard for Suma
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121
|380
|370
|160
|390
|180
|280
|485
|330
|410
|2985
|410
|200
|330
|340
|530
|370
|500
|110
|320
|3110
|6095
|Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|370
|360
|140
|380
|165
|270
|475
|315
|395
|2870
|390
|180
|320
|330
|505
|350
|490
|95
|305
|2965
|5835
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|13
|9
|17
|7
|15
|3
|10
|6
|18
|14
|2
|8
|4
|12
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|35
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout