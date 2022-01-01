Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Daikoube Golf Club - Suma Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6095 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Regular 71 6095 yards 69.7 119
Regular (W) 71 6095 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 71 5168 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Suma
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121 380 370 160 390 180 280 485 330 410 2985 410 200 330 340 530 370 500 110 320 3110 6095
Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 370 360 140 380 165 270 475 315 395 2870 390 180 320 330 505 350 490 95 305 2965 5835
Handicap 5 1 11 13 9 17 7 15 3 10 6 18 14 2 8 4 12 16
Par 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 35 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Zuien CC Nishi-Kobe
Zuien Country Club Nishi-Kobe Course
Kobe-shi, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daikoube GC
Daikoube Golf Club - Maya Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akashi GC: Clubhouse
Akashi Golf Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko Kokusai GC: Clubhouse
Rokko Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe CC
Kobe Country Club Kobe Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko Kokusai GC
Rokko Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko Kokusai International Public Course
Rokko Kokusai International Public Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirono GC: #18
Hirono Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miki Seven Hundred Club: #2
Miki Seven Hundred Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Hills Queen Nine: #5
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Queen Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - King: #2
Cherry Hills Golf Club - King Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - Prince: #7
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Prince Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me