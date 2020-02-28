Ibaraki Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3182 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3182 yards
|Regular
|36
|2985 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2498 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Jacobson Golf Course Design (2013)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout