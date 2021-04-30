PGM Ikeda Country Club - Satsukidaira/Ayaha Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6868 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6868 yards
|Regular
|72
|6493 yards
|Front
|72
|6033 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4971 yards
Scorecard for Satsukidaira/Ayaha
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.1/121
|404
|541
|428
|413
|426
|170
|553
|172
|416
|3523
|388
|460
|314
|553
|171
|467
|401
|177
|400
|3331
|6854
|Blue M: 69.7/119
|390
|523
|395
|397
|387
|160
|533
|162
|390
|3337
|376
|449
|296
|519
|151
|451
|335
|162
|370
|3109
|6446
|White M: 68.2/115
|361
|490
|355
|380
|377
|150
|510
|157
|365
|3145
|363
|417
|272
|509
|142
|416
|330
|157
|340
|2946
|6091
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 69.2/117
|355
|477
|345
|359
|326
|134
|498
|141
|336
|2971
|340
|410
|257
|496
|126
|397
|322
|145
|312
|2805
|5776
|Handicap
|8
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|11
|13
|5
|15
|1
|7
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
