Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

PGM Ikeda Country Club - Satsukidaira/Kinugake Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6753 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6753 yards
Regular 71 6412 yards
Front 71 5975 yards
Ladies 71 4820 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Satsukidaira/Kinugake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.1/121 404 541 428 413 426 170 553 172 416 3523 386 170 412 347 221 457 377 309 531 3210 6733
Blue M: 69.7/119 390 523 395 397 387 160 533 162 390 3337 376 159 400 328 209 437 350 279 507 3045 6382
White M: 69.0/117 361 490 355 380 377 150 510 157 365 3145 371 155 385 320 204 414 345 269 476 2939 6084
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 69.2/117 355 477 345 359 326 134 498 141 336 2971 348 155 354 306 89 390 325 247 463 2677 5648
Handicap 8 2 10 4 12 14 16 18 6 7 1 9 3 11 13 15 17 5
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
PGM Ikeda CC
PGM Ikeda Country Club - Ayaha/Kinukage Course
Ikeda, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Ikeda CC
PGM Ikeda Country Club - Satsukidaira/Ayaha Course
Ikeda, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atagohara GC - Middle: #8
Atagohara Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atagohara GC - West: #9
Atagohara Golf Club - East/West Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atagohara GC - East: #7
Atagohara Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawanishi Golf Club
Kawanishi, Hyogo
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Ashiya: #2
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Ashiya Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Naruo GC
Naruo Golf Club
Kawanishi, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamanohara GC - Koisato: #11
Yamanohara Golf Club - Koisato Course
Kawanishi, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Rokko: #2
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Rokko Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Kokusai GC
Ibaraki Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Kokusai GC
Ibaraki Kokusai Golf Club - North Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me