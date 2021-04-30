PGM Ikeda Country Club - Satsukidaira/Kinugake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6753 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6753 yards
|Regular
|71
|6412 yards
|Front
|71
|5975 yards
|Ladies
|71
|4820 yards
Scorecard for Satsukidaira/Kinugake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.1/121
|404
|541
|428
|413
|426
|170
|553
|172
|416
|3523
|386
|170
|412
|347
|221
|457
|377
|309
|531
|3210
|6733
|Blue M: 69.7/119
|390
|523
|395
|397
|387
|160
|533
|162
|390
|3337
|376
|159
|400
|328
|209
|437
|350
|279
|507
|3045
|6382
|White M: 69.0/117
|361
|490
|355
|380
|377
|150
|510
|157
|365
|3145
|371
|155
|385
|320
|204
|414
|345
|269
|476
|2939
|6084
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 69.2/117
|355
|477
|345
|359
|326
|134
|498
|141
|336
|2971
|348
|155
|354
|306
|89
|390
|325
|247
|463
|2677
|5648
|Handicap
|8
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|7
|1
|9
|3
|11
|13
|15
|17
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
