Keihan Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 64
Length 4390 yards
Slope 104
Rating 63.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 64 4390 yards 63.1 104
Regular/A 64 4272 yards 62.7 102
Back/B 64 4244 yards
Regular/B 64 4136 yards
Front/A (W) 64 3574 yards 60.1 100
Front/B 64 3438 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Keihan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 63.1/104 348 131 373 162 142 146 317 260 471 2350 347 134 353 312 158 150 120 126 340 2040 4390
Yellow M: 62.7/102 348 119 371 150 136 142 304 260 471 2301 340 128 340 311 147 140 110 117 338 1971 4272
Red W: 60.1/100 256 119 305 130 136 142 235 210 378 1911 268 128 260 237 147 140 110 117 256 1663 3574
Handicap 9 15 3 17 1 13 7 5 11 8 18 4 10 2 12 16 14 6
Par 4 3 4 3 3 3 4 4 5 33 4 3 4 4 3 3 3 3 4 31 64

Course Details

Year Built 1957
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

