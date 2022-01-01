Keihan Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 64
Length 4390 yards
Slope 104
Rating 63.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|64
|4390 yards
|63.1
|104
|Regular/A
|64
|4272 yards
|62.7
|102
|Back/B
|64
|4244 yards
|Regular/B
|64
|4136 yards
|Front/A (W)
|64
|3574 yards
|60.1
|100
|Front/B
|64
|3438 yards
Scorecard for Keihan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 63.1/104
|348
|131
|373
|162
|142
|146
|317
|260
|471
|2350
|347
|134
|353
|312
|158
|150
|120
|126
|340
|2040
|4390
|Yellow M: 62.7/102
|348
|119
|371
|150
|136
|142
|304
|260
|471
|2301
|340
|128
|340
|311
|147
|140
|110
|117
|338
|1971
|4272
|Red W: 60.1/100
|256
|119
|305
|130
|136
|142
|235
|210
|378
|1911
|268
|128
|260
|237
|147
|140
|110
|117
|256
|1663
|3574
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|17
|1
|13
|7
|5
|11
|8
|18
|4
|10
|2
|12
|16
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|33
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|31
|64
Course Details
Year Built 1957
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
