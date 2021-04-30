Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Aigawa Golf Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2591 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Regular/MG 35 2591 yards
Women/MG 35 2425 yards
Regular/SG 34 2414 yards
Women/SG 34 2248 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aigawa Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Regular M: 32.1/107 134 457 332 172 308 146 235 306 501 2591 2591
Women W: 32.5/105 134 444 332 143 294 146 216 248 468 2425 2425
Handicap 4 1 7 6 9 3 5 8 2
Par 3 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 35 35

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

