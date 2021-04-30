Aigawa Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2591 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular/MG
|35
|2591 yards
|Women/MG
|35
|2425 yards
|Regular/SG
|34
|2414 yards
|Women/SG
|34
|2248 yards
Scorecard for Aigawa Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Regular M: 32.1/107
|134
|457
|332
|172
|308
|146
|235
|306
|501
|2591
|2591
|Women W: 32.5/105
|134
|444
|332
|143
|294
|146
|216
|248
|468
|2425
|2425
|Handicap
|4
|1
|7
|6
|9
|3
|5
|8
|2
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout